ISC Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download Free PDF

Select and write the correct alternative from the choices given below: (vi) Assertion: Molality of a solution does not change with temperature. Reason: Volume of the solution changes with change in temperature. (a) Both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion. (b) Assertion is false but Reason is true. (c) Both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion. (d) Assertion is true but Reason is false. (B) Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow. [2+1=3] The attractive force which holds the two atoms together is called a chemical bond. A covalent bond is formed by an equal sharing of electrons. A coordinate bond is formed by unequal sharing of electrons. An ionic bond is formed by the transfer of electrons from one atom to another. Octet rule, although very useful but is not universally applicable. According to valence bond theory, a covalent bond is formed by overlapping of half-filled atomic orbitals resulting in a lowering of energy and more stability. Bond order is the number of bonds between atoms in a molecule. The higher the bond order more will be stability and bond dissociation enthalpy but the smaller the bond length. The polarity of a covalent bond depends upon the difference in electronegativity. The covalent character of a bond depends upon polarising power, smaller cation and bigger anions have higher polarising power. VSEPR theory helps to predict the shapes of molecules. Explain: i) Sulphur shows variable covalency of +2 and +4 . (vii) Assertion: An orbital cannot have more than two electrons, moreover, if an orbital has more than two electrons they must have opposite spin. Reason: No two electrons in an atom can have all the four quantum numbers the same. (a) Assertion is false but Reason is true. (b) Assertion is true but Reason is false. (c) Both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion. (d) Both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.