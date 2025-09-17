ISC Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download Free PDF

ISC Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is a very useful resource for students preparing for their exams. Chemistry is a subject that needs both strong concepts and regular practice. By solving the sample paper, students can easily understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and the types of questions that are usually asked.
It also helps them manage time during the actual exam and identify their weak areas. Practicing with the sample paper reduces exam stress and improves confidence. Students get a clear idea about important topics and can plan their revision better. Regular practice also improves accuracy and speed, which plays an important role in scoring good marks. The sample paper is a smart way to test your preparation level before the final exam.
CHECK: ISC Class 11 Biology Language Sample Paper for Half-Yearly Exam 2025
Importance of Solving ISC Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
Students can check the points given below for the importance of solving the ISC Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025:
-
Helps in Practice: By solving the sample paper, students can practice all types of questions before the real exam.
-
Builds Confidence: When students solve the paper, they feel more confident because they already know the exam style.
-
Time Management: Sample papers teach how to use time properly and finish the exam on time.
-
Understands Exam Pattern: Students learn how many marks each question carries and which topics are most important.
-
Checks Preparation Level: After solving, students can see which chapters they are strong in and where they need to improve.
-
Reduces Exam Stress: Practicing with sample papers makes the exam feel easier and less scary.
-
Boosts Marks: Regular practice increases accuracy and speed, which helps in scoring higher marks.
|
Question No.
|
Section A– 14 MARKS
|
1
|
(vi) Assertion: Molality of a solution does not change with temperature.
Reason: Volume of the solution changes with change in temperature.
(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.
(b) Assertion is false but Reason is true.
(c) Both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion.
(d) Assertion is true but Reason is false.
(B) Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow. [2+1=3]
The attractive force which holds the two atoms together is called a chemical bond. A covalent bond is formed by an equal sharing of electrons. A coordinate bond is formed by unequal sharing of electrons. An ionic bond is formed by the transfer of electrons from one atom to another. Octet rule, although very useful but is not universally applicable. According to valence bond theory, a covalent bond is formed by overlapping of half-filled atomic orbitals resulting in a lowering of energy and more stability. Bond order is the number of bonds between atoms in a molecule. The higher the bond order more will be stability and bond dissociation enthalpy but the smaller the bond length. The polarity of a covalent bond depends upon the difference in electronegativity. The covalent character of a bond depends upon polarising power, smaller cation and bigger anions have higher polarising power. VSEPR theory helps to predict the shapes of molecules.
Explain:
i) Sulphur shows variable covalency of +2 and +4 .
(vii) Assertion: An orbital cannot have more than two electrons, moreover, if an orbital has more
than two electrons they must have opposite spin.
Reason: No two electrons in an atom can have all the four quantum numbers the same.
(a) Assertion is false but Reason is true.
(b) Assertion is true but Reason is false.
(c) Both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion.
(d) Both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.
|
SECTION B – 20 MARKS
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
Draw the structural formula of a) 3-Chloro phenol b) 2,4,6 trinitro benzaldehyde
OR
Draw the bond line structure of a) 2,3 dimethyl pentene b) Cyclopropanol.
|
5
|
0.25 g of a dibasic acid were dissolved in water and volume made upto100 ml. 10 ml of this solution required 12.5 ml of N/30 sodium hydroxide solution for complete neutralization. Find the molecular mass of the acid.
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
A spectral line in the Balmer series of hydrogen spectrum corresponds to the wavelength 6561 A. Find the energy levels involved in the transition responsible for the origin of this line. (R=109679cm--1).
|
11
|
a. Write the set of four quantum numbers for 26th electron of nickel (Ni=28)
b. Arrange the following orbitals in the increasing order of energy: 6p, 5d, 4f, 7s.
|
SECTION C – 21 MARKS
|
12
|
The atomic numbers of three elements X, Y and Z are: A-2, A and A+1 respectively. B is an inert gas.
State:
i) Predict which elements are having highest and lowest atomic radii.
ii) Which one is most electronegative and which one is most electropositive?
iii) Arrange them according to the increasing order of their Ionisation potential.
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
i) Which element shows diagonal relationship with boron?
ii) Give reason:
a) Ionisation enthalpy of oxygen is lower than nitrogen, though across period ionisation enthalpy increases.
b) Lower members of p-block elements (e.g. Pb and Sn) show variable valencies.
|
16
|
Explain:
|
17
|
i) What is the molality of a solution prepared by dissolving 0.5g of a substance having molecular mass of 74.5 in 100 g of water?
ii) The ratio of masses of oxygen gas and nitrogen gas in a gaseous mixture is 1:4. What is the ratio of the number of their molecules? (O=16, N=14 )
|
18
|
SECTION D – 15 MARKS
|
19
|
OR
|
20
|
i) State an appropriate chemical test used to distinguish between the following pairs of compounds:
(a) Propene and propyne
(b) But – 1 – yne and but – 2 – yne
(c) Ethane and Ethene
ii) How will you convert the following:
(a) Propene to 2 - bromopropane
(b) Ethyl alchohol to ethene
|
21
|
i) How will you convert the following? (Give balanced equations)
a) Ethyne to propyne
b) Ethane to butane
c) Benzene to toluene
Students can click on the given below link to download the ISC Class 11 Half Yearly Chemistry Sample Paper PDF for free:
|
CHECK: ISC Class 11 Half Yearly Chemistry Sample Paper 2025; Download Free PDF
Solving the ISC Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is the best way to prepare smartly. It improves confidence, speed, and accuracy while reducing exam stress. With regular practice, students can strengthen concepts and score higher in their exams.
Also read: ISC Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise Revised Syllabus PDF For FREE
ISC Class 11th Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025-26
ISC Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
ISC Class 11th Elective English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation