What is NIPUN Shala? New Initiative by Delhi Education Minister under NIPUN Sankalp Yojana

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the city's first NIPUN Shala at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Janakpuri, as part of the NIPUN Sankalp Yojana. This initiative, launched during Seva Pakhwada to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, is supported by the Rotary Club. Its core focus is strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) among students in Classes 1 to 8, preparing them for future academic success.
The minister also launched the NaMo Sugamya Rath and Sugamya Delhi Yatra (West Zone) to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. He also announced the appointment of Purple Ambassadors in every block and park to promote inclusivity.
Step Towards a Stronger Foundation in Education
Sood underscored a profound vision for education, asserting that "real transformation in education lies in learning outcomes, not just buildings." This statement highlights a fundamental shift in focus from mere infrastructure to the tangible impact on student learning and development. The minister has also announced an ambitious timeline of five years, where all government schools will be converted into smart schools. Already, 21,000 classrooms have smart blackboards, and 17,000 more will be added. Also, every student will receive Chromebooks, smart classrooms, and technology-based learning facilities.
Bringing NEP 2020's goals to life! PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy is our top priority. In Delhi, under CM Smt. @gupta_rekha Ji's leadership, we are launching ‘NIPUN Shala' at SKV 1, C-3 Block, Janakpuri. Through smart classrooms… pic.twitter.com/6IBVMIO34t— Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) September 18, 2025
Preparing the Next Generation of AI Leaders
Sood expressed a forward-looking perspective on the impact of this technological integration, stating, "In the coming years, children from Delhi will represent the country as AI Ambassadors." This visionary declaration suggests that the curriculum will not only incorporate AI as a learning tool but also prepare students to be leaders and innovators in the field of artificial intelligence, contributing to India's technological advancement on a global scale.
Furthermore, he emphasized the practical benefits for educators, noting that "AI integration will also ease teachers’ workloads through automation." This aspect is crucial for improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the education system. Automation could assist teachers with various administrative tasks, such as grading repetitive assignments, generating reports, managing attendance, and even providing personalized feedback, thereby freeing up valuable time for more direct instruction and individualized student support.
This holistic approach aims to create a future-ready education system that not only empowers students with critical 21st-century skills but also supports teachers in their vital role.
