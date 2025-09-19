What is NIPUN Shala? New Initiative by Delhi Education Minister under NIPUN Sankalp Yojana

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the city's first NIPUN Shala at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Janakpuri, as part of the NIPUN Sankalp Yojana. This initiative, launched during Seva Pakhwada to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, is supported by the Rotary Club. Its core focus is strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) among students in Classes 1 to 8, preparing them for future academic success.

The minister also launched the NaMo Sugamya Rath and Sugamya Delhi Yatra (West Zone) to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. He also announced the appointment of Purple Ambassadors in every block and park to promote inclusivity.

Step Towards a Stronger Foundation in Education

Sood underscored a profound vision for education, asserting that "real transformation in education lies in learning outcomes, not just buildings." This statement highlights a fundamental shift in focus from mere infrastructure to the tangible impact on student learning and development. The minister has also announced an ambitious timeline of five years, where all government schools will be converted into smart schools. Already, 21,000 classrooms have smart blackboards, and 17,000 more will be added. Also, every student will receive Chromebooks, smart classrooms, and technology-based learning facilities.