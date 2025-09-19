NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 Seat Resignations Begin, Check Notification Here

The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the notification for resignation of seats for NEET UG round 1 and round 2 counselling. Candidates can complete the process of seat resignation from today, September 19, to September 24, 2025.

It must be noted that the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result was announced on September 18, 2025, and the final allotment result was issued on September 19. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges from September 19 to 25, 2025.

Official Notification - Click Here

As per the official notification issued, requests are being received from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons due to and MCC has decided to allow resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 or Round-2 seat can do so from 02:00 PM on September 19, 2025, up to 06:00 P.M on September 24, 2025.