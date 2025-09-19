RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 Seat Resignations Begin, Check Notification Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 19, 2025, 16:36 IST

MCC opens window for canddiates to resign seats allotment in NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 and round 2. Candidates can check the instructions and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 Seat Resignations Begin
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 Seat Resignations Begin
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 and 2 seat resignation begins
  • Candidates can resign from allotted seats by September 24, 2025
  • Candidates can report to allotted colleges in round 2 until September 25

The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the notification for resignation of seats for NEET UG round 1 and round 2 counselling. Candidates can complete the process of seat resignation from today, September 19, to September 24, 2025. 

It must be noted that the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result was announced on September 18, 2025, and the final allotment result was issued on September 19. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges from September 19 to 25, 2025. 

Official Notification - Click Here

As per the official notification issued, requests are being received from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons due to and MCC has decided to allow resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 or Round-2 seat can do so from 02:00 PM on September 19, 2025, up to 06:00 P.M on September 24, 2025. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Instructions for Candidates Resigning Seats

  • Round-1 candidates who did not get upgraded in Round-2 can resign from their seat without forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.  

  • Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 who joined their seats but now want to resign can vacate their seats with forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.  

  • Candidates who got upgraded in Round 2, joined the upgraded seat, but now want to resign from their seat, can vacate their seat with forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.  

  • Candidates will have to report physically to the allotted college to resign their seat.  

  • Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through the portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’

Related Stories

Also Read: Dasara Holidays 2025: School Holiday Dates Revised in Andhra Pradesh, Check Holiday Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News