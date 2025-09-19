NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and 2 Seat Resignations Begin, Check Notification Here

Key Points
- NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 and 2 seat resignation begins
- Candidates can resign from allotted seats by September 24, 2025
- Candidates can report to allotted colleges in round 2 until September 25
The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the notification for resignation of seats for NEET UG round 1 and round 2 counselling. Candidates can complete the process of seat resignation from today, September 19, to September 24, 2025.
It must be noted that the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result was announced on September 18, 2025, and the final allotment result was issued on September 19. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges from September 19 to 25, 2025.
Official Notification - Click Here
As per the official notification issued, requests are being received from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons due to and MCC has decided to allow resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 or Round-2 seat can do so from 02:00 PM on September 19, 2025, up to 06:00 P.M on September 24, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Instructions for Candidates Resigning Seats
Round-1 candidates who did not get upgraded in Round-2 can resign from their seat without forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 who joined their seats but now want to resign can vacate their seats with forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.
Candidates who got upgraded in Round 2, joined the upgraded seat, but now want to resign from their seat, can vacate their seat with forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.
Candidates will have to report physically to the allotted college to resign their seat.
Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through the portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’
