Pondicherry University Result 2025 OUT at pondiuni.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Pondicherry University Result 2025 OUT: Pondicherry University (PU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Pondicherry University result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 15, 2025, 16:50 IST
Get the direct link to download Pondicherry University Result 2025 PDF here.
Pondicherry University Result 2025: Pondicherry University (PU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses BSc (Hons), MSc, BVSc, BPharma, and other exams. Pondicherry University Results 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal- exam.pondiuni.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their pondiuni.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Pondicherry University results by their roll number.

Pondicherry University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Pondicherry University (PU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their pondiuni.edu.in results on the official website of the University- pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check Pondicherry University Result 2025

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pondicherry University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/

Step 2: Check your Course in the given list 

Step 3: Fill all the required information like Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Download Pondicherry University Marksheet

Check here the direct link for Pondicherry University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

 

Course Semester/Year Result Date Result Link
B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B. Tech.(Information Technology) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
BPA (MUSIC) 2nd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
BPA (Dance) 6th and 7th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.C.A (Bachelor of Computer Applications) 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Sc.Bio Technology 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. Information Technology 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. Psychology 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. Statistics 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. Computer Science 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.B.A (Bachelor of Business Administration) 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. Mathmetics 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here


Pondicherry University: Highlights

Pondicherry University is situated in Kalapet, Pondicherry. This university was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Pondicherry University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the School of Management, School of Mathematical Sciences, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences, School of Life Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, School of Education, School of Law, School of Medical Sciences, and School of Media & Communication. 

Pondicherry University Highlights

University Name

Pondicherry University

Established

1985

Location

Kalapet, Pondicherry

Pondicherry University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQs

