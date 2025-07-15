Pondicherry University Result 2025 OUT at pondiuni.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Pondicherry University Result 2025: Pondicherry University (PU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses BSc (Hons), MSc, BVSc, BPharma, and other exams. Pondicherry University Results 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal- exam.pondiuni.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their pondiuni.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Pondicherry University results by their roll number.
Pondicherry University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Pondicherry University (PU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their pondiuni.edu.in results on the official website of the University- pondiuni.edu.in
Pondicherry University Result 2025
Steps to Check Pondicherry University Result 2025
Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pondicherry University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/
Step 2: Check your Course in the given list
Step 3: Fill all the required information like Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester
Step 4: Check the results and download it
Direct Links To Download Pondicherry University Marksheet
Check here the direct link for Pondicherry University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.
|Course
|Semester/Year
|Result Date
|Result Link
|B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering)
|7th and 8th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B. Tech.(Information Technology)
|7th and 8th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering)
|7th and 8th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.)
|7th and 8th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|BPA (MUSIC)
|2nd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|BPA (Dance)
|6th and 7th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.C.A (Bachelor of Computer Applications)
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc.Bio Technology
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Information Technology
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Psychology
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Statistics
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Computer Science
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.B.A (Bachelor of Business Administration)
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Mathmetics
|5th and 6th Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
Pondicherry University: Highlights
Pondicherry University is situated in Kalapet, Pondicherry. This university was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Pondicherry University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the School of Management, School of Mathematical Sciences, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences, School of Life Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, School of Education, School of Law, School of Medical Sciences, and School of Media & Communication.
Pondicherry University Highlights
University Name
Pondicherry University
Established
1985
Location
Kalapet, Pondicherry
Pondicherry University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
