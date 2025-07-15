Pondicherry University Result 2025 OUT at pondiuni.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Pondicherry University Result 2025: Pondicherry University (PU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses BSc (Hons), MSc, BVSc, BPharma, and other exams. Pondicherry University Results 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal- exam.pondiuni.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their pondiuni.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Pondicherry University results by their roll number. Pondicherry University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Pondicherry University (PU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their pondiuni.edu.in results on the official website of the University- pondiuni.edu.in Pondicherry University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check Pondicherry University Result 2025 Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pondicherry University results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/ Step 2: Check your Course in the given list Step 3: Fill all the required information like Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester Step 4: Check the results and download it Direct Links To Download Pondicherry University Marksheet Check here the direct link for Pondicherry University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations. Course Semester/Year Result Date Result Link B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B. Tech.(Information Technology) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here BPA (MUSIC) 2nd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here BPA (Dance) 6th and 7th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.C.A (Bachelor of Computer Applications) 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Sc.Bio Technology 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Information Technology 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Psychology 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Statistics 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Computer Science 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.B.A (Bachelor of Business Administration) 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Mathmetics 5th and 6th Semester July 15, 2025 Click here