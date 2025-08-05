TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Soon: Know Release Date & Steps

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be releasing the TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 online for the exam that was held on 12th July 2025. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download the PDF online on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in/. A direct link to check the Group 4 exam result shall also be updated here. It is anticipated that the TNPSC Group 4 result will be announced in August 2025.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 is expected to be declared in August 2025. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download the Group 4 written test results online. Through this recruitment, a total of 3935 vacancies for the post of Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspectors, Junior Assistant cum Typists, and other Posts shall be filled up.
Along with the result, TNPSC Group 4 cut off marks will also be released. The TNPSC Group 4 answer key was already released on 21st July 2025. Know the steps to download Group 4 exam result, how to check it online and more details.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Highlights
|
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025- Highlights
|
Organisation
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Posts
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 TNPSC Group 4)
|
Vacancies
|
3935
|
Result
|
August 2025 (Expected)
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025
|
12th July 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
https://tnpsc.gov.in/
TNPSC Group 4 Result Date
The TNPSC Group 4 result is expected to be declared in the month of August 2025. Once the result is out, the candidates will be abel to check their qualifying status. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take the document verification. Check the table
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Application Start Date
|
25th April 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
24th May 2025
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date
|
12th July 2025
|
Result Date
|
August 2025 (Tentative)
How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Result Online?
Candidates who have appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam can download the result online by following the steps that are mentioned below here.
- Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at tnpsc.gov.in.
- Click on the TNPSC Group IV Services - Examination Results" section on the homepage.
- A new page will be displayed to enter your login details, i.e., Register Number and Date of Birth.
- After providing login details, fill captcha code as shown in the image and click the Submit button.
- Download and check your qualifying status for the TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Exam.
TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 will be released by the officials along with the result. The candidates who secure the minimum marks shall be declared qualified. Candidates will be able to download TNPSC Group 4 cut off PDF.
Check other competitive exams below: