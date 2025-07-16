Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025, Download All Sets Paper PDF

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam was scheduled for 12th July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the latest Group 4 question paper PDF from here. The Group 4 question paper is set by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for recruitment of suitable candidates for the post of Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspector, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist, Steno Typist (Grade 3), Personal Clerk, Assistant, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher. Candidates can downlaod the lates paper PDF and also download the previous year question papers from here. 

Download TNPSC Group 4 previous year papers

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025

Candidates who have appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam can download the TNPSC Group 4 exam question paper 2025 from here. The Group 4 question paper consists of three parts, Tamil Eligibility - cum Scoring Test, General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability. General English paper has to be attempted by only those candidates who are differently abled. 

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download [Latest]

With the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025, being completed on 12th July 2025, candidates can check out the last few year’s papers to identify the topics that need more revision and practice. This post covers the TNPSC Group 4 previous year question paper PDF. This will enable the aspirants to cover the important topics and revise the syllabus time and again. Below we have shared the TNPSC Group 4 Tamil and GS paper PDF.

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 Tamil

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 GS

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper Highlights 

TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Paper – Overview

Organization Name

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination–IV (Group-IV Services & VAO)

Vacancies

3935

Post

Group 4

No. of Questions

200

Total Marks 

300 

Time Duration

3 Hour

Selection Process

Written Exam, Document Verification

Official Website

https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Last Year Question Paper: Download Group 4 2024 Exam Papers 

The TNPSC Group 4 exam 2024 was held on 9th June 2024. Candidates can download last year’s TNPSC Group 4 question paper PDF for General English and General Tamil & General Studies papers. By knowing the questions asked last year, candidates can have an idea of how the questions are going to be in this year’s exam. 

Year

General English 

General Tamil & General Studies 

TNPSC Group 4 2024 Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF 

Download TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper PDF 

Candidates can download TNPSC Group 4 previous year question paper PDF by clicking on the link that is given below in the table. The following table has the TNPSC group 4 question paper of the last few years. Download the papers to practice for the exam and understand the exam trend over the years. 

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Year

Group 4 General Tamil Paper

Group 4 General Studies Paper 

TNPSC Group 4 2022 Paper

PDF Download

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 2019 Paper

PDF Download

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 2018 Paper

PDF Download

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 2016 Paper

PDF Download

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 2014 Paper

PDF Download

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 2013 Paper

PDF Download

PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 2012 Paper

PDF Download

PDF Download

What is Group 4 Question Paper Pattern? 

The TNPSC Group 4 question paper consists of three parts. This includes General Studies, Aptitude & Mental Ability Test and General Tamil / General English (Optional). The total marks of the Group 4 exam is 300 marks with 200 questions in total. Candidates should go through the TNPSC Group 4 syllabus to know the topics that are asked with marks weightage. The following table has the question paper pattern. 

Subjects

Number of Questions

Marks

General Studies

75

112.5

Aptitude & Mental Ability Test

25

37.5

General Tamil / General English (Optional)

100

150

Total

200

300

Check other competitive exams below:

Law Exams

Management Exams

Teaching Exam

Engineering Exams

Medical Exams

Defence Exams

Trending Exams: TNPSC Group 1 | UPSC | UPPSC | MPPSC | APPSC Group 1 

Trending

Other Exams

TNPSC Group 2

UPSC IAS

UPPSC RO ARO

HSSC CET

TNPSC Group 1

MPPSC

RPSC RAS

BPSC Bihar PCS

EPFO ASSISTANT

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News