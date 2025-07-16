The TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam was scheduled for 12th July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the latest Group 4 question paper PDF from here. The Group 4 question paper is set by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for recruitment of suitable candidates for the post of Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspector, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist, Steno Typist (Grade 3), Personal Clerk, Assistant, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher. Candidates can downlaod the lates paper PDF and also download the previous year question papers from here.
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025
Candidates who have appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam can download the TNPSC Group 4 exam question paper 2025 from here. The Group 4 question paper consists of three parts, Tamil Eligibility - cum Scoring Test, General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability. General English paper has to be attempted by only those candidates who are differently abled.
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download [Latest]
With the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025, being completed on 12th July 2025, candidates can check out the last few year’s papers to identify the topics that need more revision and practice. This post covers the TNPSC Group 4 previous year question paper PDF. This will enable the aspirants to cover the important topics and revise the syllabus time and again. Below we have shared the TNPSC Group 4 Tamil and GS paper PDF.
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper Highlights
|
TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Paper – Overview
|
Organization Name
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination–IV (Group-IV Services & VAO)
|
Vacancies
|
3935
|
Post
|
Group 4
|
No. of Questions
|
200
|
Total Marks
|
300
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hour
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025
TNPSC Group 4 Last Year Question Paper: Download Group 4 2024 Exam Papers
The TNPSC Group 4 exam 2024 was held on 9th June 2024. Candidates can download last year’s TNPSC Group 4 question paper PDF for General English and General Tamil & General Studies papers. By knowing the questions asked last year, candidates can have an idea of how the questions are going to be in this year’s exam.
Download TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Candidates can download TNPSC Group 4 previous year question paper PDF by clicking on the link that is given below in the table. The following table has the TNPSC group 4 question paper of the last few years. Download the papers to practice for the exam and understand the exam trend over the years.
What is Group 4 Question Paper Pattern?
The TNPSC Group 4 question paper consists of three parts. This includes General Studies, Aptitude & Mental Ability Test and General Tamil / General English (Optional). The total marks of the Group 4 exam is 300 marks with 200 questions in total. Candidates should go through the TNPSC Group 4 syllabus to know the topics that are asked with marks weightage. The following table has the question paper pattern.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
General Studies
|
75
|
112.5
|
Aptitude & Mental Ability Test
|
25
|
37.5
|
General Tamil / General English (Optional)
|
100
|
150
|
Total
|
200
|
300
