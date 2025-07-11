Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in: Group 4 Admit Card Download Link Here, Exam Tomorrow

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 has been released online on tnpsc.gov.in.  The exam shall be held in offline mode on 12th July from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM to recruit a total of 3,935 vacancies for the post of Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more. As per the official notice released, “The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) shall be downloaded through their One Time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth.”Get the direct link to download the hall ticket from this page along with exam day instructions. 

TNPSC Group 4 2025 hall tickets are out at tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has released hall tickets for Combined Services Examination -IV or Group IV services. Candidates who will be appearing in the exam on 12th July 2025 can download the hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Alternatively, the admit cards can also be downloaded from tnpscexams.in. The exam shall be held in a single shift, i.e. only during the morning from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. 

Candidates should ensure that they carry the printout of the hall ticket to the exam hall. Without the admit card and valid ID proof, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. This recruitment drive for TNPSC Group 4 2025 aims to fill up a total of 3935 vacancies across the state of Tamil Nadu. Read on to gather more details. 

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link (Active)

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 4 2025 hall ticket on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in on 2nd July 2025. The direct link to download the hall ticket has been shared below here. Candidates need to login using their login credentials to be able to access the admit card. 

Download TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025

What was TNPSC Group 4 Hall ticket 2025 Release Date? 

The official date for the release of TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket was 2nd July 2025. The exam is going to be held on 12th July 2025 in a single shift. Candidates should check out the latest TNPSC Group 4 syllabus to keep up their exam preparation. The important dates related to the exam are shared in the table below. 

Events

Dates

TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2025 Starts

25th April 2025

Last Date to Apply

24th May 2025 (11:59 pm)

Last Date to pay the application fee

24th May 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released on 

2nd July 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2025

12th July 2025

How to Download TNPSC Hall Ticket for Group 4?

The TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025 can be downloaded online by following the given steps. 

  • Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission @tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” section available on the homepage.
  • Find and select the link for “TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025”.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth. 

tnpsc-group-4-hall-ticket-link

  • Thereafter, click on the submit button. 
  • The TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket will be displayed on your screen. 
  • Download it and take its printout to carry to the exam hall. 

What is TNPSC Group 4 Exam Timings: Exam Start Time and End Time 

The TNPSC Group 4 exam shall be held in offline mode on 12th July 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift, i.e. only in the morning. The exam timing is given below. 

ShiftExam Start TimeExam End Time
Morning Shift 9:30 AM 12:30 PM

How to Resolve discrepancies in TNPSC group 4 2025 hall ticket?

Once the candidates have downloaded TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025, they must ensure that all the details present on the hall ticket are correct. In case of an error in the spelling of the candidate's name, date of birth, or any other personal detials, they must contact the authorities on the given details through any of the mediums. 

Address: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission TNPSC Road, V.O.C.Nagar, Park Town, Chennai-600003, Tamil Nadu

Helpline numbers: 1800 425 1002, 044 25300336, 044 25300337, 044 25300338, 044 25300339

Email ID: helpdesk@tnpscexams.in

TNPSC Group 4 Services Written Exam Pattern 2025

The TNPSC Group 4 exam shall be held in offline mode, having a total of 200 questions for 300 marks. The exam shall be conducted for 3 Hours in total. Candidates should check out TNPSC Group 4 previous year question paper to know the trend. All the questions will be based on 10th standard. Check the table below to know the TNPSC Group 4 exam pattern. 

Category

Details

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Subjects

Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard)

General Studies (SSLC Standard)

Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard)

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total Number of Questions

200

Total Marks

300

Duration of Exam

3 Hours

Negative Marking

No

Level of Exam

SSLC / 10th Standard

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: List of Exam Centres in Tamil Nadu 

The TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held in Tamil Nadu state on 12th July 2025 in all its districts. The exam centre shall be given on their hall tickets. The list of TNPSC Group 4 exam centre with centre code is givnen in the table below. 

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Centre 2025
Districts Centre & Centre Code
Ariyalur
  1. Ariyalur (3001)
  2. Andimadam (3002)
  3. Sendurai (3003)
  4. Udaiyarpalayam (3004)
Chengalpattu
  1. Chengalpattu (3301)
  2. Cheyyur (3302)
  3. Maduranthakam (3303)
  4. Pallavaram (3304)
  5. Tambaram (3305)
  6. Thirukalukundram (3306)
  7. Tiruporur (3307)
  8. Vandalur (3308)
Chennai
  1. Chennai (0101)
  2. Alandur (0102)
  3. Ambattur (0103)
  4. Aminjikarai (0104)
  5. Ayanavaram (0105)
  6. Egmore (0106)
  7. Guindy (0107)
  8. Madhavaram (0108)
  9. Madhuravoyal (0109)
  10. Mambalam (0110)
  11. Mylapore (0111)
  12. Perambur (0112)
  13. Purasavakkam (0113)
  14. Sholinganallur (0114)
  15. Thiruvottriyur (0115)
  16. Tondiarpet (0116)
  17. Velacherry (0117)
Coimbatore
  1. Coimbatore 0201
  2. Aanaimalai 0202
  3. Annur 0203
  4. Coimbatore North 0204
  5. Coimbatore South 0205
  6. Kinathukadavu 0206
  7. Madukarai 0207
  8. Mettupalayam 0208
  9. Perur 0209
  10. Pollachi 0210
  11. Sulur 0211
  12. Valparai 0212
Cuddalore
  1. Cuddalore 0301
  2. Bhuvanagiri 0302
  3. Chidambaram 0303
  4. Kattumannarkoil 0304
  5. Kurinjipadi 0305
  6. Panruti 0306
  7. Srimushnam 0307
  8. Thittakudi 0308
  9. Veppur 0309
  10. Virudhachalam 0310
Dharmapuri
  1. Dharmapuri 0401
  2. Harur 0402
  3. Karimangalam 0403
  4. Nallampalli 0404
  5. Palacode 0405
  6. Pappireddipatti 0406
  7. Pennagaram 0407
Dindigul
  1. Dindigul 0501
  2. Atthur 0502
  3. Dindigul East 0503
  4. Dindigul West 0504
  5. Guziliyamparai 0505
  6. Kodaikanal 0506
  7. Natham 0507
  8. Nilakottai 0508
  9. Oddanchatram 0509
  10. Palani 0510
  11. Vedasandur 0511
Erode
  1. Erode 0601
  2. Anthiyur 0602
  3. Bhavani 0603
  4. Gobichettipalayam 0604
  5. Kodumudi 0605
  6. Modakurichi 0606
  7. Nambiyur 0607
  8. Perundurai 0608
  9. Sathiyamangalam 0609
Kallakurichi
  1. Kallakurichi 3401
  2. Chinnasalem 3402
  3. Sankarapuram 3404
  4. Tirukoilur 3405
  5. Ulundurpet 3406
Kancheepuram
  1. Kancheepuram 0701
  2. Kundrathur 0702
  3. Sriperumbudur 0703
  4. Uthiramerur 0704
  5. Walajabad 0705
Kanyakumari
  1. Nagercoil 0801
  2. Agasteeswaram 0802
  3. Kalkulam 0803
  4. Killiyur 0804
  5. Thiruvatar 0805
  6. Thovalai 0806
  7. Vilavankodu 0807
Karur
  1. Karur 0901
  2. Aravakurichi 0902
  3. Kadavur 0903
  4. Krishnarayapuram 0904
  5. Kulithalai 0905
  6. Manmangalam 0906
  7. Pugalur 0907
Krishnagiri
  1. Krishnagiri 3101
  2. Anjetty 3102
  3. Bargur 3103
  4. Hosur 3104
  5. Pochampalli 3105
  6. Sulagiri 3106
  7. Thenkanikottai 3107
  8. Uthangarai 3108
Madurai
  1. Madurai 1001
  2. Kallikudi 1002
  3. Madurai East 1003
  4. Madurai North 1004
  5. Madurai South 1005
  6. Madurai West 1006
  7. Melur 1007
  8. Peraiyur 1008
  9. Thirumangalam 1009
  10. Thiruparankundram 1010
  11. Usilampatti 1011
  12. Vadipatti 1012
Mayiladuthurai
  1. Mayiladuthurai 3801
  2. Kuthalam 3802
  3. Sirkali 3803
  4. Tharangambadi 3804
Nagapattinam
  1. Nagapattinam 1101
  2. Kilvelur 1102
  3. Thirukkuvalai 1103
  4. Vedaranyam 1104
Namakkal
  1. Namakkal 1201
  2. Kumarapalayam 1203
  3. Mohanoor 1204
  4. Paramathi Velur 1205
  5. Rasipuram 1206
  6. Senthamangalam 1207
  7. Tiruchengode 1208
Perambalur
  1. Perambalur 1401
  2. Alathur 1402
  3. Kunnam 1403
  4. Veppanthattai 1404
Pudukkottai
  1. Pudukkottai 1501
  2. Alangudi 1502
  3. Aranthangi 1503
  4. Avudaiyarkoil 1504
  5. Gandarvakottai 1505
  6. Iluppur 1506
  7. Karambakudi 1507
  8. Kulathur 1508
  9. Manamelkudi 1509
  10. Ponnamaravathi 1510
  11. Thirumayam 1511
  12. Viralimalai 1512
Ramanathapuram
  1. Ramanathapuram 1601
  2. Kadaladi 1602
  3. Kamuthi 1603
  4. Kezhakarai 1604
  5. Mudukulathur 1605
  6. Paramakudi 1606
  7. Rajasingamangalam 1607
  8. Rameswaram 1608
  9. Tiruvadanai 1609
Ranipet
  1. Ranipet 3501
  2. Arakkonam 3502
  3. Arcot 3503
  4. Kalavai 3504
  5. Nemili 3505
  6. Sholingur 3506
  7. Walajah 3507
Salem
  1. Salem 1701
  2. Attur 1702
  3. Edapadi 1703
  4. Gangavalli 1704
  5. Kadaiyampatti 1705
  6. Mettur 1706
  7. Omalur 1707
  8. Pethanayakanpalayam 1708
  9. Salem South 1709
  10. Salem West 1710
  11. Sankari 1711
  12. Vazhapadi 1712
  13. Yercaud 1713
Sivagangai
  1. Sivagangai 1801
  2. Devakottai 1802
  3. Ilayankudi 1803
  4. Kalaiyarkovil 1804
  5. Karaikudi 1805
  6. Manamadurai 1806
  7. Singampunari 1807
  8. Thirupuvanam 1808
  9. Tirupathur 1809
Tenkasi
  1. Tenkasi 3601
  2. Alangulam 3602
  3. Kadayanallur 3603
  4. Sankarankovil 3604
  5. Shenkottai 3605
  6. Sivagiri 3606
  7. Thiruvengadam 3607
  8. Veerakeralampudur 3608
Thanjavur
  1. Thanjavur 1901
  2. Boothalur 1902
  3. Kumbakonam 1903
  4. Orathanadu 1904
  5. Papanasam 1905
  6. Pattukottai 1906
  7. Peravurani 1907
  8. Thiruvaiyaru 1908
  9. Thiruvidaimaruthur 1909
The Nilgiris
  1. Udhagamandalam 1301
  2. Coonoor 1302
  3. Gudalur 1303
  4. Kothagiri 1304
  5. Kundah 1305
  6. Pandalur 1306
Theni
  1. Theni 2001
  2. Aandipatti 2002
  3. Bodinayakanur 2003
  4. Periyakulam 2004
  5. Uthamapalayam 2005
Thiruvallur
  1. Thiruvallur 2101
  2. Avadi 2102
  3. Gummidipoondi 2103
  4. Pallipattu 2104
  5. Ponneri 2105
  6. Poonamallee 2106
  7. R.K.Pet 2107
  8. Tiruthani 2108
  9. Uthukottai 2109
Thiruvannamalai
  1. Thiruvannamalai 2201
  2. Arni 2202
  3. Chengam 2203
  4. Chetpet 2204
  5. Cheyyar 2205
  6. Jamunamarathur 2206
  7. Kalasapakkam 2207
  8. Kilpennathur 2208
  9. Polur 2209
  10. Thandramet 2210
  11. Vandavasi 2211
  12. Vembakkam 2212
Thiruvarur
  1. Thiruvarur 2301
  2. Kodavasal 2302
  3. Mannargudi 2304
  4. Nannilam 2305
  5. Needamangalam 2306
  6. Thiruthuraipoondi 2307
  7. Valangaiman 2308
Thoothukudi
  1. Thoothukudi 2401
  2. Eral 2402
  3. Ettayapuram 2403
  4. Kayathar 2404
  5. Kovilpatti 2405
  6. Ottapidaram 2406
  7. Sattankulam 2407
  8. Srivaikundam 2408
  9. Tiruchendur 2409
  10. Vilathikulam 2410
 Tiruchirappalli
  1. Tiruchirappalli 2501
  2. Lalgudi 2502
  3. Manachanallur 2503
  4. Manapparai 2504
  5. Marungapuri 2505
  6. Musiri 2506
  7. Srirangam 2507
  8. Thottiam 2508
  9. Thuraiyur 2509
  10. Tiruchirappalli West 2510
  11. Tiruchirappalli East 2511
  12. Thiverumbur 2512
 Tirunelveli 
  1. Tirunelveli 2601
  2. Ambasamudram 2602
  3. Cheranmahadevi 2603
  4. Manur 2604
  5. Nanguneri 2605
  6. Palayamkottai 2606
  7. Radhapuram 2607
  8. Thisayanvilai 2608
Tirupathur
  1. Tirupathur 3701
  2. Ambur 3702
  3. Natrampalli 3703
  4. Vaniyambadi 3704
 Tiruppur
  1. Tiruppur 3201
  2. Avinashi 3202
  3. Dharapuram 3203
  4. Kangeyam 3204
  5. Madathukkulam 3205
  6. Uthukuli 3206
  7. Palladam 3207
  8. Tiruppur North 3208
  9. Tiruppur south 3209
  10. Udumalaipettai 3210
Vellore
  1. Vellore 2701
  2. Aanaikattu 2702
  3. Gudiyatham 2703
  4. K.V.Kuppam 2704
  5. Katpadi 2705
  6. Pernampet 2706
Villupuram
  1. Villupuram 2801
  2. Gingee 2802
  3. Kandachipuram 2803
  4. Marakanam 2804
  5. Melmalaiyanur 2805
  6. Thiruvennainallur 2806
  7. Tindivanam 2807
  8. Vanur 2808
  9. Vikravandi 2809
Virudhunagar
  1. Virudhunagar 2901
  2. Aruppukottai 2902
  3. Kariyapatti 2903
  4. Rajapalayam 2904
  5. Sathur 2905
  6. Sivakasi 2906
  7. Srivilliputhur 2907
  8. Tiruchuli 2908
  9. Vembakottai 2909
  10. Watrap 2910

