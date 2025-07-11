TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in: Group 4 Admit Card Download Link Here, Exam Tomorrow

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 has been released online on tnpsc.gov.in. The exam shall be held in offline mode on 12th July from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM to recruit a total of 3,935 vacancies for the post of Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more. As per the official notice released, “The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) shall be downloaded through their One Time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth.”Get the direct link to download the hall ticket from this page along with exam day instructions.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has released hall tickets for Combined Services Examination -IV or Group IV services. Candidates who will be appearing in the exam on 12th July 2025 can download the hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Alternatively, the admit cards can also be downloaded from tnpscexams.in. The exam shall be held in a single shift, i.e. only during the morning from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
Candidates should ensure that they carry the printout of the hall ticket to the exam hall. Without the admit card and valid ID proof, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. This recruitment drive for TNPSC Group 4 2025 aims to fill up a total of 3935 vacancies across the state of Tamil Nadu. Read on to gather more details.
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link (Active)
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 4 2025 hall ticket on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in on 2nd July 2025. The direct link to download the hall ticket has been shared below here. Candidates need to login using their login credentials to be able to access the admit card.
Download TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025
What was TNPSC Group 4 Hall ticket 2025 Release Date?
The official date for the release of TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket was 2nd July 2025. The exam is going to be held on 12th July 2025 in a single shift. Candidates should check out the latest TNPSC Group 4 syllabus to keep up their exam preparation. The important dates related to the exam are shared in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2025 Starts
|
25th April 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
24th May 2025 (11:59 pm)
|
Last Date to pay the application fee
|
24th May 2025
|
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released on
|
2nd July 2025
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2025
|
12th July 2025
How to Download TNPSC Hall Ticket for Group 4?
The TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025 can be downloaded online by following the given steps.
- Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission @tnpsc.gov.in.
- Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” section available on the homepage.
- Find and select the link for “TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025”.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Thereafter, click on the submit button.
- The TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.
- Download it and take its printout to carry to the exam hall.
What is TNPSC Group 4 Exam Timings: Exam Start Time and End Time
The TNPSC Group 4 exam shall be held in offline mode on 12th July 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift, i.e. only in the morning. The exam timing is given below.
|Shift
|Exam Start Time
|Exam End Time
|Morning Shift
|9:30 AM
|12:30 PM
How to Resolve discrepancies in TNPSC group 4 2025 hall ticket?
Once the candidates have downloaded TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025, they must ensure that all the details present on the hall ticket are correct. In case of an error in the spelling of the candidate's name, date of birth, or any other personal detials, they must contact the authorities on the given details through any of the mediums.
Address: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission TNPSC Road, V.O.C.Nagar, Park Town, Chennai-600003, Tamil Nadu
Helpline numbers: 1800 425 1002, 044 25300336, 044 25300337, 044 25300338, 044 25300339
Email ID: helpdesk@tnpscexams.in
TNPSC Group 4 Services Written Exam Pattern 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 exam shall be held in offline mode, having a total of 200 questions for 300 marks. The exam shall be conducted for 3 Hours in total. Candidates should check out TNPSC Group 4 previous year question paper to know the trend. All the questions will be based on 10th standard. Check the table below to know the TNPSC Group 4 exam pattern.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Subjects
|
Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard)
General Studies (SSLC Standard)
Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Number of Questions
|
200
|
Total Marks
|
300
|
Duration of Exam
|
3 Hours
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Level of Exam
|
SSLC / 10th Standard
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: List of Exam Centres in Tamil Nadu
The TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held in Tamil Nadu state on 12th July 2025 in all its districts. The exam centre shall be given on their hall tickets. The list of TNPSC Group 4 exam centre with centre code is givnen in the table below.
