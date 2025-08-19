RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Active, 6500 Vacancies, Eligibility & Details

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment 2025 notification for filling up positions for the Senior Teacher. A total of 6500 vacancies shall be filled up for RPSC 2nd Grade recruitment. The apply online link is active from 19th August onwards at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Know about the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher important dates, eligibility, exam pattern, etc in this post. 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Recruitment

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Notification PDF has been released for the recruitment of 6500 vacancies. Candidates can apply online for RPSC Grade 2 Teacher recruitment from 19th August to 17th September 2025. The online application link has also been shared below here in the subsequent paragraph. 

Candidates who are more than 18 years of age and fulfil the required eligibility criteria can apply online. The selection is based on the marks scored in the written test in Paper 1 and Paper 2. Read on to know more. 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Highlights 

RPSC has invited online applications for filling up 6500 vacancies for the post of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher. The selection of the candidates is done through a written test. Check the major highlights of the exam in the table below. 

Exam Particulars

Details

Exam Name

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2025

Organizing Authority

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Purpose of exam 

To teach students from class 6 to 10

Department

Secondary Education

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy

6500

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen & Paper-Based)

Exam Stages
  • Written Test 
  • Document Verification

Job Location

Rajasthan (TSP & Non-TSP Areas)

RPSC Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Important Dates

RPSC has released the important dates related to RPSC 2nd Grade teacher recruitment along with the notification. The candidates can apply online for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher from 19th August 2025 and complete it until 27th September 2025. The important dates related to RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher is given in the table below. 

Events

Dates

RPSC Grade 2 Notification Releases on 

17th July 2025

RPSC Grade 2 Online Registration Starts

19th August 2025

Last Date to Apply

17th September 2025

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Centre Link

To be notified

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card

To be notified

RPSC 2nd Grade Exam Date 2025

To be notified 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Notification PDF Download 

Candidates can download the latest RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher notification PDF on the RPSC website. Alternatively, a direct link to download the official notification PDF has also been shared below here. The notification PDF has all the details related to the exam. 

Download RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Notification PDF

 

Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025

RPSC has announced plans to fill up a total of 6500 vacancies for a total of 10 subjects. The 10 subjects for which the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher vacancy will be filled up are Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Social Science, and Science, for TSP & Non-TSP areas. The following table displays the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher vacancy for TSP and Non TSP areas for each of the subjects. 

Subjects

Non TSP

TSP

Total

Hindi

1,005

47

1,052

English

1,150

155

1,305

Sanskrit

842

98

940

Maths

1,184

201

1,385

Science

1,160

195

1,355

Social Science

401

0

401

Urdu

48

0

48

Punjabi

11

0

11

Sindhi

02

0

02

Gujrati

01

0

01

Grand Total

5,804

696

6,500

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Application Form 2025

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher application form 2025 can be filled up online at rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in from 19th August onwards. The candidates should fill out the application form by clicking on the link shared below. The link remains active only up to 17th September 2025. 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Application Form 2025 Link (Active) - Click to Apply

Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Application Fee

Candidates who apply online for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee needs to be paid in online mode only. The category wise RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher fee is specified in the table below. 

Category of the candidate

Application Fees

General and OBC/BC of Creamy Layer

Rs. 600/-

Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC and EWS/ SC/ ST

Rs. 400/-

PwD

Rs. 400/-

RPSC Grade 2 Teacher 2025 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates who are keen on applying for the RPSC Grade 2 Teacher recruitment should fulfill the eligibility criteria as specified by the Commission. The eligibility criteria consists of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualification. The details for the RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher eligibility are as follows: 

RPSC Grade 2 Education Qualification

Subject

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Eligibility

Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi
  • Bachelor Degree in Related Subject as an Optional Subjects.
  • Degree / Diploma in Education (B.Ed / DELEd)

Social Science
  • Bachelor's Degree with at Least Two Subjects out of Subject History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, Philosophy as a Optional Subject.
  • Degree / Diploma in Education

Science
  • Bachelor Degree with at Least Two Subjects as an Optional Subject: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry.
  • Degree / Diploma in Education

RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Age Limit (as on 01/01/2026)

The minimum age limit for RPSC Grade 2 Teacher is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years. The candidates who belong to the reserved categories are eligible to avail age limit relaxation. .

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Recruitment Exam Pattern 

The RPSC Grade 2 Teacher exam pattern consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates need to qualify both papers in order to get shortlisted for the vacancies. The exam pattern for Rajasthan RPSC grade 2 teacher is given in the table below. 

Specifications

Paper-I 

Paper-II

Total No. of Questions

100 

150 

Total Marks

200 

300 

Marking Scheme

2 marks are awarded for each correct answer

2 marks were awarded for each correct answer.

Negative Marking

1/3 marks deducted for each incorrect answer

1/3 marks deducted for each incorrect answer

Duration of Examination

2 hours

2 hours and 30 minutes

Minimum Qualification Marks

40%

40%

Subjects
  1. Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan.
  2. Current Affairs of Rajasthan
  3. General knowledge of the world and India
  4. Educational Psychology.
  1. Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standards about the relevant subject matter.
  2. Knowledge of graduation standards about the relevant subject matter
  3. Teaching methods of the relevant subject.

