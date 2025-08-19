RPSC 2nd Grade Syllabus 2025: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) conducts the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment. This year too, RPSC has released the RPSC 2nd Grade teacher notification for 6500 vacancies. Candidates who wish to have their teaching career under the Rajasthan Government must go through the RPSC 2nd Grade Syllabus 2025 to get a proper idea of the topics that are asked in the exam. In this post you will find all the details related to RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 and also download PDF.
RPSC 2nd Grade Syllabus 2025
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 is the first step towards exam preparation. The candidates keen on qualifying the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam 2025 should be aware of the latest RPSC 2nd Grade Syllabus 2025.
The RPSC 2nd Grade Syllabus consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates have to appear for both the papers. The RPSC Grade 2 Paper 1 syllabus has questions from topics that include Geographical, Historical, Cultural, and General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Current Affairs of Rajasthan, General Knowledge of the World and India, and Educational Psychology. On the other hand, Paper 2 has questions from the concerned subjects. Candidates can check out the detailed RPSC Grade 2 syllabus from here and also download the latest PDF.
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025
|
Recruitment Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Grade 2 Senior Teacher
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Exam Level
|
State Level
|
RPSC Grade 2 Exam Duration
|
- Paper-I: 2 hours
- Paper-II: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Marking Scheme
|
2 marks
|
Negative marking
|
0.33 marks
|
Official Website
|
www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern 2025
The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers are compulsory to be attempted. RPSC Grade 2 Senior Teacher Paper 1 is for 200 marks while Paper 2 is for 300 marks, making the total paper for 500 marks. The following table gives the details of the subjects, marks in RPSC Grade 2 Syllabus.
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern for Paper 1
|
Subject Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Geographical, Historical, Cultural, and General Knowledge of Rajasthan
|
40
|
80
|
2 hours
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
10
|
20
|
General Knowledge of the World and India
|
30
|
60
|
Educational Psychology
|
20
|
40
|
Total for Paper 1
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern for Paper 2
|
Knowledge of Secondary and Sr. Secondary Standard about the relevant subject
|
90
|
180
|
2 hours 30 mins
|
Knowledge of Graduation Standard about the relevant subject
|
40
|
80
|
Teaching Methods of the relevant subject
|
20
|
40
|
Total for Paper 2
|
150
|
300
|
2 hrs 30 mins
|
Grand Total
|
250
|
500
|
—
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus for Paper 1 is a comprehensive balance between Rajasthan-specific knowledge, broader general awareness, and foundational pedagogy. The exam has four sections for a total of 200 marks with 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam duration is 2 hours. There is a negative marking for every incorrect response where, 1/3rd of the marks for that question will be deducted. Below in the table, we have summarised the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus for Paper 1
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Rajasthan GK & Cultural Insight
|
Geography, History, Culture, Administration
|
50–60
|
2 hours
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
State-level socio-economic & political developments
|
10–20
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge (India & Global)
|
Physical, Economic, Political, and Environmental facets
|
60–70
|
2 hours
|
Educational Psychology
|
Learner Development, Learning Theories, Individual Differences
|
40–60
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
All 4 sections
|
200
|
2 hours
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus for Paper 1 Subject Wise
The subject wise RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus for Paper 1 is given below. Candidates must refer to the detailed syllabus in order to be aware of the topics that are asked in the exam.
1. Geographical, Historical, Cultural & General Knowledge of Rajasthan
- Physical Geography: terrain, climate, drainage, vegetation, agriculture, livestock and dairy development, population (distribution, growth, literacy rate, sex ratio, tribes), industries, major tourist centers.
- Ancient Civilizations: Kalibangan, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Bairath.
- Medieval & Early Modern History: Gurjar Pratiharas, Chauhans of Ajmer, their relations with the Delhi Sultanate (Mewar, Ranthambore, Jalore). Interactions between Rajasthan and the Mughals: Sanga, Pratap, Mansingh of Amer, Chandrasen, Rai Singh of Bikaner, Raj Singh of Mewar.
- Freedom Struggle: 1857 Revolution, political awakening, Prajamandal movements, peasants’ and tribal movements.
- Integration of Rajasthan into the Indian Union.
- Social, Religious & Cultural Traditions: local deities (Lok Devta & Devian), saints, architectural heritage (temples, forts, palaces), painting schools, fairs & festivals, customs, traditional attire and ornaments, folk music & dance, language & literature, political & administrative framework (Governor, CM & cabinet, state secretariat, Human Rights Commission, Panchayati Raj, State Legislative Assembly, RPSC).
2. Current Affairs of Rajasthan
- Contemporary issues and developments at state level, covering societal, economic, political, sports, and other relevant aspects.
3. General Knowledge of the World & India
- Global Understanding: continents, oceans, global wind systems, environmental issues, globalization and its impacts, population patterns, and migration trends.
- Physical India: landforms, monsoon dynamics, drainage systems, vegetation zones, energy resources.
- Indian Economy: growth and development in agriculture, industry, services; foreign trade — trends, composition, directions.
- Indian Governance & Foreign Relations: constitutional history (Indian Government Acts of 1919 & 1935), making of the Constitution, role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Fundamental Rights, Duties, Directive Principles; offices of President and Prime Minister; political parties and pressure groups; principles of foreign policy (Nehru’s contributions); India–U.N. relations; emerging trends in global politics amidst globalization.
4. Educational Psychology
- Basic Concepts: definition, scope, and classroom relevance of educational psychology.
- Learner Development: aspects of physical, emotional, cognitive, moral, and social growth
- Learning Processes: definition, types, major theories, transfer of learning, factors affecting learning, constructivist approaches.
- Personality: definitions, major theories, assessments, adjustment mechanisms, maladjustment.
- Intelligence & Creativity: meaning, theories, measurement, emotional intelligence (concepts and practices).
- Motivation: meaning, significance in learning, and achievement motivation.
- Individual Differences: sources, recognition, inclusive education for special needs (gifted learners, slow learners, and delinquent children).
- Psycho-social Constructs: concepts and educational implications of self-concept, attitude, interest, habits, aptitude, and social skills
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF Download for Paper 1
Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus PDF for Paper 1 by clicking on the link below. The syllabus can also be printed by the candidates to keep it as a checklist.
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus PDF for Paper 1
|
Download PDF
RPSC 2nd Grade Syllabus for Paper 2
The candidates also need to appear for RPSC 2nd Grade paper 2 exam for which the syllabus differs from that of Paper 1. The RPSC 2nd Grade Paper 2 syllabus has subject wise PDFs that have been listed below in the table.
