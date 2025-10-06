RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025: Check Exam Schedule for 6500 Posts

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam date 2025 on its website. The Commission conducts the RPSC Senior Teacher Competitive Examination each year for filling up the positions for Grade 2 teacher post. The candidates who have applied for the exam can check out the exam date that is scheduled for two days in July 2026. Read on to get more details about the Grade 2 Teacher exam.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025
The RPSC 2nd Grade teacher exam date 2025 has been released by the officials. The exam shall be held on 12th and 18th July 2026. As the exam date has been announced, the candidates who have applied for the exam should level up their preparation for the exam to qualify it.
The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam consists of two papers that need to be qualified by the candidates. The questions will be objective in nature. Read on to get more details.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Highlights
The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment aims to fill up a total of 6500 vacancies. The selection is based on two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the major highlights of the exam below in the table.
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025- Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Grade 2 Senior Teacher
|
Vacancies
|
6500
|
Category
|
Govt Jobs
|
Registration Dates
|
12th and 18th July 2026
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation in subject-specific
|
Selection Process
|
Paper 1 & Paper 2
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
|
Official Website
|
www.rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025- Important Dates
The online application date for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher has been completed on 17th September 2025. The exam is scheduled for 12th and 18th July 2026. Check important dates from the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RPSC Grade 2 Notification
|
17th July 2025
|
Online Registration Starts
|
19th August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
17th September 2025
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Centre Link
|
--
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card
|
July 2026
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Exam Date 2025
|
12th and 18th July 2026
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date Official Notice
As per the RPSC Exam Calendar 2025 released, the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 for a total of 10 subjects under the Secondary Educational Department is scheduled from 12th to 18th July 2026. The details regarding the exam schedule and timings shall be provided later.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern 2025
The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates need to qualify for both papers to be shortlisted for the post of RPSC 2nd Grade teacher. The details regarding the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher post is given in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Paper-I
|
Paper-II
|
Total No. of Questions
|
100
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
200
|
300
|
Marking Scheme
|
2 marks are awarded for each correct answer
|
2 marks were awarded for each correct answer.
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3 marks deducted for each incorrect answer
|
1/3 marks deducted for each incorrect answer
|
Duration of Examination
|
2 hours
|
2 hours and 30 minutes
|
Minimum Qualification Marks
|
40%
|
40%
|
Subjects
|
- Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan.
- Current Affairs of Rajasthan
- General knowledge of the world and India
- Educational Psychology.
|
- Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standards about the relevant subject matter.
- Knowledge of graduation standards about the relevant subject matter
- Teaching methods of the relevant subject.
