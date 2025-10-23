Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the TNPSC Group 4 exam. The TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025 category-wise and post-wise shall be made available on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in/. The cut off marks is the minimum marks that needs to be obtained by the candidate to get shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. In this post, we have shared the TNPSC Group 4 expected and previous year cut off marks for your reference.
TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 was released on 22nd October 2025 at tnpsc.gov.in. However, the TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off marks 2025 has not been released yet. The Commission will release the category-wise cutoff marks soon for Group 4 exam. The exam was held on 12th July 2025 at centres across Tamil Nadu.
The cut-off marks for the TNPSC Group 2 exam differs based on several factors such as number of vacancies, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, the category of candidates etc. In the meantime, candidates can check out the previous year TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 from here. Know the post wise TNPSC Group 4 cut off for VAO, Typist, Steno Typist and other posts.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Highlights
|
Organisation
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination 2025
|
Vacancies
|
3935
|
Post
|
Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspector, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist & Steno Typist (Grade 3), Personal Clerk, Assistant, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher
|
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
|
22nd October 2025
|
Group 4 Cut Off Marks Date
|
To be declared
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
www.tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Cut-Off
Here, candidates can go through the TNPSC Group 4 previous year cut off marks for each category. The last year’s cut off marks will let one know what could be this year’s cutoff marks. This helps to determine the level of preparation which is needed to qualify the exam. We have also shared the post wise Group 4 cut off marks for your convenience.
TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023
As per the results of conducted for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022-23, the category-wise TNPSC Group 4 Cut-Off 2022-23 has been tabulated below.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General Category
|
150
|
153
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
145
|
148
|
Backward Class Muslim (BCM)
|
142
|
140
|
Most Backward Class (MBC)
|
145
|
146
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
138
|
140
|
Scheduled Caste (SC-A)
|
135
|
137
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
133
|
135
TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2019 for VAO
The TNPSC Village Administrative Office's previous year cut-off of the year 2019 is provided below. Candidates can refer to this table to get an idea about the competition and ranking.
|
Category-wise TNPSC Group 4 VAO Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
-
|
-
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
165
|
162
|
Most Backward Class (MBC)
|
163
|
160
|
Backward Class Muslim (BCM)
|
162
|
162
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
161
|
159
|
Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA)
|
-
|
-
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
160
|
157
TNPSC Group 4 Cut off 2019 for Typist
The below table shows the TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off for the previous year for the post of Typist as released by the Tamil Nadu PSC.
|
Category-wise TNPSC Group 4 Typist Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
184
|
183
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
182
|
181
|
Most Backward Class (MBC)
|
182
|
182
|
Backward Class Muslim (BCM)
|
174
|
172
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
178
|
177
|
Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA)
|
175
|
174
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
176
|
173
TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2019 for Steno-Typist
Given below is the category-wise Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 Cut Off for the post of Stenotypist released in the previous year.
|
Category-wise TNPSC Group 4 Steno-Typist Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
142
|
140
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
135
|
132
|
Most Backward Class (MBC)
|
135
|
134
|
Backward Class Muslim (BCM)
|
126
|
121
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
124
|
121
|
Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA)
|
123
|
122
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
125
|
120
