TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025: Check Group 4 Exam Expected and Previous Year Qualifying Marks

Exam Mode : Online
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the TNPSC Group 4 exam. The TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025 category-wise and post-wise shall be made available on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in/. The cut off marks is the minimum marks that needs to be obtained by the candidate to get shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. In this post, we have shared the TNPSC Group 4 expected and previous year cut off marks for your reference. 

Check TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 here for all categories

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025

The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 was released on 22nd October 2025 at tnpsc.gov.in. However, the TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off marks 2025 has not been released yet. The Commission will release the category-wise cutoff marks soon for Group 4 exam. The exam was held on 12th July 2025 at centres across Tamil Nadu.

The cut-off marks for the TNPSC Group 2 exam differs based on several factors such as number of vacancies, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, the category of candidates etc. In the meantime, candidates can check out the previous year TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 from here. Know the post wise TNPSC Group 4 cut off for VAO, Typist, Steno Typist and other posts.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Highlights 

Organisation

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination 2025

Vacancies

3935

Post

Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspector, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist & Steno Typist (Grade 3), Personal Clerk, Assistant, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

22nd October 2025 

Group 4 Cut Off Marks Date

To be declared 

Selection Process

Written Exam, Document Verification

Official Website

www.tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Cut-Off 

Here, candidates can go through the TNPSC Group 4 previous year cut off marks for each category. The last year’s cut off marks will let one know what could be this year’s cutoff marks. This helps to determine the level of preparation which is needed to qualify the exam. We have also shared the post wise Group 4 cut off marks for your convenience. 

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023

As per the results of conducted for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022-23, the category-wise TNPSC Group 4 Cut-Off 2022-23 has been tabulated below. 

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023

Category

Male

Female

General Category

150

153

Other Backward Class (OBC)

145

148

Backward Class Muslim (BCM) 

142

140

Most Backward Class (MBC)

145

146

Scheduled Caste (SC)

138

140

Scheduled Caste (SC-A)

135

137

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

133

135

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2019 for VAO

The TNPSC Village Administrative Office's previous year cut-off of the year 2019 is provided below. Candidates can refer to this table to get an idea about the competition and ranking.

Category-wise TNPSC Group 4 VAO Cut Off 2019

Category

Male

Female

General

-

-

Backward Class (BC)

165

162

Most Backward Class (MBC)

163

160

Backward Class Muslim (BCM)

162

162

Scheduled Caste (SC)

161

159

Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA)

-

-

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

160

157

TNPSC Group 4 Cut off 2019 for Typist

The below table shows the TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off for the previous year for the post of Typist as released by the Tamil Nadu PSC.

Category-wise TNPSC Group 4 Typist Cut Off 2019

Category

Male

Female

General

184

183

Backward Class (BC)

182

181

Most Backward Class (MBC)

182

182

Backward Class Muslim (BCM)

174

172

Scheduled Caste (SC)

178

177

Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA)

175

174

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

176

173

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2019 for Steno-Typist

Given below is the category-wise Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 Cut Off for the post of Stenotypist released in the previous year.

Category-wise TNPSC Group 4 Steno-Typist Cut Off 2019

Category

Male

Female

General

142

140

Backward Class (BC)

135

132

Most Backward Class (MBC)

135

134

Backward Class Muslim (BCM)

126

121

Scheduled Caste (SC)

124

121

Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA)

123

122

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

125

120

