IB ACIO General Awareness Questions 2025: Most Important GK Questions with Answers

IB ACIO General Awareness Questions 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notification for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II in the Intelligence Bureau. The IB ACIO exam is scheduled for 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025. This article provides General Awareness practice questions, designed as per the exam pattern and difficulty level of the IB ACIO exam. Solving these questions will help candidates test their knowledge, improve accuracy, and stay exam-ready.
We have compiled important General Awareness questions for the IB ACIO 2025 exam to boost exam readiness. These practice questions are designed as per the expected exam pattern and cover key areas such as current affairs, static GK, and national security topics. This gives a clear idea of the actual exam level.
Q1. Who did Vaishali Rameshbabu defeat to become a chess Grandmaster?
A) Elisabeth Pähtz
B) Zhu Jiner
C) Olga Girya
D) FM Tamer Tarik Selbes
Answer: A) Elisabeth Pähtz
Q2. Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) is applicable for passenger vehicles with not more than how many seats (excluding driver)?
A) 4 seats
B) 6 seats
C) 8 seats
D) 10 seats
Answer: B) 6 seats
Q3. In November 2023, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres were renamed as:
A) Ayushman Arogya Kendra
B) Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
C) Ayushman Arogya Mandir
D) National Health Protection Scheme
Answer: C) Ayushman Arogya Mandir
Q4. The Gyan Sahayak Scheme was launched by which state?
A) Jharkhand
B) West Bengal
C) Gujarat
D) Delhi
Answer: C) Gujarat
Q5. Which Indian state reported the highest number of extreme weather days (Jan–Sep 2023)?
A) Karnataka
B) Tamil Nadu
C) Telangana
D) Kerala
Answer: A) Karnataka
Q6. Who among the following won the Padma Shri 2023 for miniature painting in contemporary art?
A) Jodhaiyabai Baiga
B) Premjit Baria
C) Bhanubhai Chitara
D) Hem Chandra Goswami
Answer: C) Bhanubhai Chitara
Q7. The Android Earthquake Alerts System was launched in India by:
A) Facebook
B) Google
C) Microsoft
D) National Disaster Management Authority
Answer: B) Google
Q8. The 4th edition of ASEAN India Grassroots Innovation Forum (AIGIF) 2023 was held in:
A) Japan
B) Malaysia
C) India
D) Singapore
Answer: B) Malaysia
Q9. Which mission aims to send three people 6000m underwater in ‘MATSYA 6000’?
A) MAHASAGAR Mission
B) Samudrayaan Mission
C) Jal Jeevan Mission
D) National Oceanic Program
Answer: B) Samudrayaan Mission
Q10. Who is the current Deputy National Security Advisor of India (appointed Jan 2023)?
A) Pankaj Kumar Singh
B) Ajit Doval
C) Rajiv Gauba
D) Nehchal Sandhu
Answer: A) Pankaj Kumar Singh
Q11. The 9th National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX-IX) was conducted by:
A) Indian Army
B) Indian Navy
C) Indian Coast Guard
D) DRDO
Answer: C) Indian Coast Guard
Q12. Where was the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj unveiled in December 2023?
A) Rajkot Fort, Gujarat
B) Goa
C) Pune, Maharashtra
D) Mumbai, Maharashtra
Answer: A) Rajkot Fort, Gujarat
Q13. COP-28 (2023) was held in:
A) California, USA
B) Dubai, UAE
C) Geneva, Switzerland
D) New Delhi, India
Answer: B) Dubai, UAE
Q14. Zojila Tunnel, Asia’s longest under-construction tunnel, is located in:
A) Himachal Pradesh
B) Uttarakhand
C) Ladakh
D) Sikkim
Answer: C) Ladakh
Q15. The Calixcoca Vaccine is developed for:
A) Alcohol addiction
B) Cocaine & crack addiction
C) Heroin addiction
D) Tobacco addiction
Answer: B) Cocaine & crack addiction
Q16. Which city was recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Literature in 2023?
A) Kolkata
B) Kozhikode
C) Mumbai
D) Delhi
Answer: B) Kozhikode
Q17. In which format did Karthikeyan Murali defeat Magnus Carlsen?
A) Classical Chess
B) Blitz Chess
C) Rapid Chess
D) Fischer Random Chess
Answer: C) Rapid Chess
Q18. Who became the first woman to lead the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (2023)?
A) Geetika Srivastava
B) Archana Ramasundaram
C) C. B. Muthamma
D) Nirupama Rao
Answer: A) Geetika Srivastava
Q19. The Tripitaka are the religious texts of which religion?
A) Hinduism
B) Jainism
C) Buddhism
D) Sikhism
Answer: C) Buddhism
Q20. The Tughlaq Dynasty in Delhi Sultanate came to an end due to the invasion of:
A) Timur
B) Alauddin Khilji
C) Babur
D) Nadir Shah
Answer: A) Timur
IB ACIO General Awareness Questions PDF Download
Candidates can enhance their preparation for the IB ACIO 2025 exams with the PDF containing 40 General Awareness practice questions. It is designed as per the latest exam trends. This resource will assist candidates in improving knowledge, accuracy, and overall performance. Candidates can download the PDF from the link below:
IB ACIO General Awareness Preparation Tips
Scoring well in the IB ACIO General Awareness section is not difficult if candidates follow the right strategy. Candidates can easily secure most of the 20 marks allotted to this section. The following are some expert tips to help them prepare:
-
Regularly read newspapers and editorials to understand the type of questions asked in the exam.
-
Create short and handy notes for Static GK that can be revised quickly before the test.
-
Stay updated with Daily Current Affairs and important GK updates covering both national and international events.
-
Prepare crisp handwritten notes for History, Geography, and other static topics using a single reliable source.
-
Focus on high-scoring areas like major government schemes, important organizations, books and authors, awards, honors, and trending current events.
