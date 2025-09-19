RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon, Check Expected Date and Steps to Raise Objection Here

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key 2025 will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs). Along with the provisional answer key, the board will also release the response sheet and process to raise objections, if any through the official website. The provisional answer key will help the candidates in accessing eir performance and ensuring their chance to succeed in the exam.

The exam was held for a span of three days, i.e. from 10th to 12th September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will soon be able to download the official answer key PDF online for all sets and also raise objections. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Answer Key 2025 Date However there is not any official announcement so far, it is expected that the officials might declare the RRB RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key in the last week of September. Once released, candidates can download the answer key through the official website-https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. You can download the answer key directly through the link given in this article.

RRB MI Recruitment 2025 Highlights Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts one of the most popular railway exams which is the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 to recruit candidates for various posts under Ministerial and Isolated Categories. We have shared the major highlights of the exam in the following table. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 Overview Recruitment Board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (RRB MI) Posts Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female (EM)), Assistant Mistress (Jr. School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner Vacancies 1036 Mode of Exam Computer Based Mode Selection Process Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)/Stenography Skill Test (SST)/ Translation Test (TT)/ Performance Test (PT)/ Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable), Document Verification and Medical Examination Official website rrbcdg.gov.in/