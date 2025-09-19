SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Begins Tomorrow: State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct a computer-based SBI Clerk Preliminary exam on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The SBI 2025 exam is a computer-based online test to shortlist the candidates for the mains exam. The SBI Clerk prelims exam will be held in four shifts: Shift 1 from 9:00 to 10:00 am, Shift 2 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Shift 3 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, and Shift 4 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. With the exam scheduled to start from tomorrow, candidates must ensure they have all the SBI important documents ready. Any missing document can lead to the denial of entry into the exam hall. Candidates appearing for the SBI 2025 exam tomorrow must ensure they have all the required documents to avoid last-minute issues. Here’s a checklist of must-carry documents and other important guidelines.

SBI 2025 Exam Timings The SBI 2025 exam will be conducted from June 22 to June 26, 2025, in two shifts in online mode. Candidates should arrive early at the exam centre to allow ample time for security checks and verification. Shifts Reporting Time Handwriting Sample Exam Start Time Exam End Time 1 8:00 AM 8.55 AM - 9 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 2 10.30 AM 11.25 AM - 11.30 AM 11.30 AM 12.30 PM 3 1:00 PM 1.55 PM - 2 PM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM 4 3.30 PM 4.25 PM - 4.30 PM 4.30 PM 5.30 PM SBI 2025 Important Documents to Carry To gain entry into the exam hall, candidates must present the following documents. It’s essential that all documents are in good condition and match the information provided during registration: A printed copy of the SBI 2025 admit card.

A government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driver’s license.

Recent passport-sized photographs