SBI Clerk 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: Important Instructions to Follow Tomorrow for Prelims

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 19, 2025, 16:52 IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) 2025 is set to commence the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam from tomorrow. Candidates must carry specific documents to the exam hall for a smooth verification process. This article provides a detailed list of essential documents, including the admit card, valid ID proof, and additional guidelines to follow on exam day.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Begins Tomorrow: State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct a computer-based SBI Clerk Preliminary exam on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The SBI 2025 exam is a computer-based online test to shortlist the candidates for the mains exam. The SBI Clerk prelims exam will be held in four shifts: Shift 1 from 9:00 to 10:00 am, Shift 2 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Shift 3 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, and Shift 4 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. With the exam scheduled to start from tomorrow, candidates must ensure they have all the SBI important documents ready. Any missing document can lead to the denial of entry into the exam hall. Candidates appearing for the SBI 2025 exam tomorrow must ensure they have all the required documents to avoid last-minute issues. Here’s a checklist of must-carry documents and other important guidelines.

SBI 2025 Exam Timings

The SBI 2025 exam will be conducted from June 22 to June 26, 2025, in two shifts in online mode. Candidates should arrive early at the exam centre to allow ample time for security checks and verification.

Shifts

Reporting Time

Handwriting Sample

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

1

8:00 AM

8.55 AM - 9 AM

9:00 AM

10:00 AM

2

10.30 AM

11.25 AM - 11.30 AM

11.30 AM

12.30 PM

3

1:00 PM

1.55 PM - 2 PM

2:00 PM

3:00 PM

4

3.30 PM

4.25 PM - 4.30 PM

4.30 PM

5.30 PM

SBI 2025 Important Documents to Carry

To gain entry into the exam hall, candidates must present the following documents. It’s essential that all documents are in good condition and match the information provided during registration:

  • A printed copy of the SBI 2025 admit card.

  • A government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driver’s license.

  • Recent passport-sized photographs

SBI 2025 Exam List of Prohibited Items

Candidates should avoid carrying the following items to the exam centre. Those who do not comply with the dress code may be denied entry:

  • Jewellery or metal accessories (e.g., rings, bracelets, earrings, chains)

  • Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators

  • Fancy accessories such as hairbands, clutches, etc.

  • Closed footwear (e.g., shoes).

SBI Exam Pattern 2025

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be 60 minutes long and will consist of 100 questions in total. The questions will cover three main subjects – English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking. However, there will be no penalty for questions left unanswered.

Section

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

