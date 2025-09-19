Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Topics for Written Test & Download PDF

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
The Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 covers English, Arithmetic, Reasoning, and General Studies, along with PMT & PET requirements. Candidates must clear Prelims, Physical Tests, and the Final Exam to qualify. Candidates can check the complete syllabus, exam pattern, and selection process here to boost their chances of success.

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025
Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) hires candidates for Police Constable posts through Prelims and Mains exams, followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Constables are responsible for record-keeping, public interaction, and managing prisoners at police stations.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth has confirmed that all department vacancies, including Police, will be filled soon. The TSPLRB Police Constable 2025 notification is expected shortly. Read this article to know the complete Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025.

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducts the Telangana Police Constable exam in multiple stages to select eligible candidates. The selection process includes three main phases: Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement & Efficiency Tests (PMT & PET), and the Final Written Test. 

The syllabus for both written exams is the same, but the difficulty level and type of questions may vary. Check the overview of the Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025:

Exam Detail

Information

Exam Conducting Authority

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)

Exam Name

Telangana Police Constable

Vacancies

10,000+

Total Questions

200

Total Marks

200

Exam Duration

3 hours

Negative Marking

No

Selection Process

Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement & Efficiency Test (PMT & PET), Final Written Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Official Website

www.tgprb.in

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise 

The Telangana Police Constable Preliminary Test syllabus helps candidates prepare thoroughly for all topics. The exam includes sections on English, Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning, and General Studies. The test can be attempted in English, Telugu, or Urdu, except for English language questions. A total of 200 questions will be asked: 100 questions from English, Arithmetic, and Reasoning, and 100 questions from General Studies.

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for English 

The English section tests basic language skills, including writing, comprehension, and translation. It evaluates verbal and non-verbal abilities necessary for effective communication in police duties. Check the Telangana Police Constable English Syllabus in the table below:

Telangana Police Constable English Syllabus

Short essay writing

Comprehension passages

Letter writing

Paragraph writing

Report writing

Translation from English to Telugu

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for Arithmetic Ability

Arithmetic Ability evaluates problem-solving skills and numerical proficiency. Candidates must solve questions on fundamental mathematical concepts essential for analytical reasoning and calculations in day-to-day police operations. Check the Telangana Police Constable Arithmetic Ability Syllabus in the table below:

Telangana Police Constable Arithmetic Ability Syllabus 2025

Simple & Compound Interest

Ratio & Proportion

Averages & Ages

Trains & Pipes/Cisterns

Percentages

Profit & Loss

Time & Work

LCM & HCF

Distance & Duration

Partnership

Mensuration & Geometry

Number System & Algebra

Progressions & Sets

Heights & Distances

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning/Mental Ability

This section measures logical thinking, analytical ability, and problem-solving. Practicing reasoning topics helps candidates make decisions quickly and accurately, which is crucial in police work. Check the Telangana Police Constable Reasoning/Mental Ability Syllabus in the table below:

Telangana Police Constable Reasoning/Mental Ability Syllabus 2025

Data Interpretation

Clocks & Calendars

Dice Problems

Seating Arrangement

Similarities & Differences

Spatial Visualization & Orientation

Problem Solving & Analysis

Letter & Number Series

Coding & Decoding

Puzzles & Judgmental Decision Making

Visual Memory

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for General Studies 

General Studies tests candidates’ awareness of national and Telangana-specific events, history, culture, geography, polity, and economy. It ensures a comprehensive understanding of the country and the state. Check the Telangana Police Constable General Studies  Syllabus in the table below:

Subject Area

Topics Covered

General Science

Everyday Physics, Chemistry, Biology

Environmental Science & Disaster Management

History & Culture

Ancient & Modern India

Indian National Movement

Indian Culture & Heritage

Telangana History, Culture & Social Development

Telangana Movement & State Formation (1948–2014)

Polity & Economy

Indian Political System

Rural Development & Planning

Economic Reforms & Poverty Alleviation

Current Affairs

National & International Events

Important Days, Awards, Sports, Defence

Summits, Meetings, Books & Authors

Geography

Indian Geography: Physical, Human & Economic Aspects

Telangana Geography: Principles, Physical & Socio-economic Features

State Policies & Schemes

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF Download 

Candidates preparing for the exam can now access the Telangana Police Constable Syllabus PDF 2025 here. The PDF provides the complete syllabus in detail, helping aspirants understand the scope of each subject. It is advised to go through every section carefully and note down the important topics to plan an effective study strategy.

Click Here to Download PDF for Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Telangana Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The Preliminary Written Test is the first stage of the exam. It includes two main subjects: Arithmetic Ability, Reasoning, and General Studies. The exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong or unanswered questions. Candidates can check the Telangana Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

English, Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning

100

100

3 Hours

General Studies (General Science, Current Events, History of India, Geography of India, Indian Polity & Economy, Telangana Movement & State Formation)

100

100

Total

200

200

Telangana Police Constable PMT & PET 2025

The second stage of the Telangana Police Constable selection process is the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). These tests are conducted to evaluate the physical fitness and eligibility of candidates. Candidates who clear the Preliminary Written Test can appear for PMT and PET.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) includes:

  • Running: 1600 meters (for men) and 800 meters (for women)

  • Long Jump

  • Shot Put (7.26 kg for men and 4 kg for women)

Candidates who qualify in PET will proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which checks height and other measurements based on category-specific requirements.

Telangana Police Constable Final Written Test Syllabus 2025

The Final Written Test is the last stage of the exam. Candidates who clear the Preliminary Test are eligible to appear for this stage. The syllabus for both Preliminary and Final exams is the same, except that the Final Written Test includes one additional section, the Personality Test.

The following are the topics of Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 for the final written test:

  • English

  • Arithmetic

  • General Science

  • History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement

  • Principles of Geography, Indian Geography, Polity, and Economy

  • Current Events of National and International Importance

  • Test of Reasoning/Mental Ability

  • Personality Test (Ethics, Sensitivity to Gender and Weaker Sections, Social Awareness, Emotional Intelligence)

  • Contents about the State of Telangana

Telangana Police Constable Selection Process 2025

Candidates preparing for the Telangana Police Constable Exam 2025 must understand the complete selection process before applying. The recruitment is carried out in multiple stages, and only those who qualify at each stage will move forward. The final stages depend entirely on the candidate’s eligibility.

The selection process includes:

  1. Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

  2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  3. Final Written Examination (FWE)

  4. Personal Interview

  5. Document Verification

Only candidates who qualify in all stages will be considered for appointment as Telangana Police Constables.

