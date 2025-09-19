Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Topics for Written Test & Download PDF

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) hires candidates for Police Constable posts through Prelims and Mains exams, followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Constables are responsible for record-keeping, public interaction, and managing prisoners at police stations. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth has confirmed that all department vacancies, including Police, will be filled soon. The TSPLRB Police Constable 2025 notification is expected shortly. Read this article to know the complete Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025. Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducts the Telangana Police Constable exam in multiple stages to select eligible candidates. The selection process includes three main phases: Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement & Efficiency Tests (PMT & PET), and the Final Written Test.

The syllabus for both written exams is the same, but the difficulty level and type of questions may vary. Check the overview of the Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Exam Detail Information Exam Conducting Authority Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) Exam Name Telangana Police Constable Vacancies 10,000+ Total Questions 200 Total Marks 200 Exam Duration 3 hours Negative Marking No Selection Process Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement & Efficiency Test (PMT & PET), Final Written Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination Official Website www.tgprb.in Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise The Telangana Police Constable Preliminary Test syllabus helps candidates prepare thoroughly for all topics. The exam includes sections on English, Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning, and General Studies. The test can be attempted in English, Telugu, or Urdu, except for English language questions. A total of 200 questions will be asked: 100 questions from English, Arithmetic, and Reasoning, and 100 questions from General Studies.

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for English The English section tests basic language skills, including writing, comprehension, and translation. It evaluates verbal and non-verbal abilities necessary for effective communication in police duties. Check the Telangana Police Constable English Syllabus in the table below: Telangana Police Constable English Syllabus Short essay writing Comprehension passages Letter writing Paragraph writing Report writing Translation from English to Telugu Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for Arithmetic Ability Arithmetic Ability evaluates problem-solving skills and numerical proficiency. Candidates must solve questions on fundamental mathematical concepts essential for analytical reasoning and calculations in day-to-day police operations. Check the Telangana Police Constable Arithmetic Ability Syllabus in the table below:

Telangana Police Constable Arithmetic Ability Syllabus 2025 Simple & Compound Interest Ratio & Proportion Averages & Ages Trains & Pipes/Cisterns Percentages Profit & Loss Time & Work LCM & HCF Distance & Duration Partnership Mensuration & Geometry Number System & Algebra Progressions & Sets Heights & Distances Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning/Mental Ability This section measures logical thinking, analytical ability, and problem-solving. Practicing reasoning topics helps candidates make decisions quickly and accurately, which is crucial in police work. Check the Telangana Police Constable Reasoning/Mental Ability Syllabus in the table below: Telangana Police Constable Reasoning/Mental Ability Syllabus 2025 Data Interpretation Clocks & Calendars Dice Problems Seating Arrangement Similarities & Differences Spatial Visualization & Orientation Problem Solving & Analysis Letter & Number Series Coding & Decoding Puzzles & Judgmental Decision Making Visual Memory

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus for General Studies General Studies tests candidates’ awareness of national and Telangana-specific events, history, culture, geography, polity, and economy. It ensures a comprehensive understanding of the country and the state. Check the Telangana Police Constable General Studies Syllabus in the table below: Subject Area Topics Covered General Science Everyday Physics, Chemistry, Biology Environmental Science & Disaster Management History & Culture Ancient & Modern India Indian National Movement Indian Culture & Heritage Telangana History, Culture & Social Development Telangana Movement & State Formation (1948–2014) Polity & Economy Indian Political System Rural Development & Planning Economic Reforms & Poverty Alleviation Current Affairs National & International Events Important Days, Awards, Sports, Defence Summits, Meetings, Books & Authors Geography Indian Geography: Physical, Human & Economic Aspects Telangana Geography: Principles, Physical & Socio-economic Features State Policies & Schemes

Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Candidates preparing for the exam can now access the Telangana Police Constable Syllabus PDF 2025 here. The PDF provides the complete syllabus in detail, helping aspirants understand the scope of each subject. It is advised to go through every section carefully and note down the important topics to plan an effective study strategy. Click Here to Download PDF for Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Telangana Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The Preliminary Written Test is the first stage of the exam. It includes two main subjects: Arithmetic Ability, Reasoning, and General Studies. The exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong or unanswered questions. Candidates can check the Telangana Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subjects Questions Marks Duration English, Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning 100 100 3 Hours General Studies (General Science, Current Events, History of India, Geography of India, Indian Polity & Economy, Telangana Movement & State Formation) 100 100 Total 200 200 Telangana Police Constable PMT & PET 2025 The second stage of the Telangana Police Constable selection process is the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). These tests are conducted to evaluate the physical fitness and eligibility of candidates. Candidates who clear the Preliminary Written Test can appear for PMT and PET. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) includes: Running: 1600 meters (for men) and 800 meters (for women)

Long Jump

Shot Put (7.26 kg for men and 4 kg for women)

Candidates who qualify in PET will proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which checks height and other measurements based on category-specific requirements. Telangana Police Constable Final Written Test Syllabus 2025 The Final Written Test is the last stage of the exam. Candidates who clear the Preliminary Test are eligible to appear for this stage. The syllabus for both Preliminary and Final exams is the same, except that the Final Written Test includes one additional section, the Personality Test. The following are the topics of Telangana Police Constable Syllabus 2025 for the final written test: English

Arithmetic

General Science

History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement

Principles of Geography, Indian Geography, Polity, and Economy

Current Events of National and International Importance

Test of Reasoning/Mental Ability

Personality Test (Ethics, Sensitivity to Gender and Weaker Sections, Social Awareness, Emotional Intelligence)

Contents about the State of Telangana