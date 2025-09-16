UP Police Calendar 2025-26 Released: 22,605 Constable Post Bharti to begin in November, Check Exam Dates

The UP Police Calendar 2025 has finally been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). This brings relief and excitement to lakhs of aspirants waiting for opportunities in the state police force. According to the official recruitment calendar for 2025–26, the largest recruitment drive will begin in November 2025. This covers 22,605 constable posts.

UP Police Calendar 2025

The UP Police Calendar 2025 is a structured recruitment plan released by UPPRPB. It clearly outlines when notifications for various posts will be released, when written examinations will be held, and the estimated number of vacancies.

The calendar reflects the state government’s commitment, especially after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the creation of 30,000 new police posts. It ensures that hiring processes remain streamlined and that lakhs of aspirants are not left uncertain about recruitment schedules.