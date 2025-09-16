UP Police Calendar 2025-26 Released: 22,605 Constable Post Bharti to begin in November, Check Exam Dates

The UP Police Calendar 2025 has finally been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). This brings relief and excitement to lakhs of aspirants waiting for opportunities in the state police force. According to the official recruitment calendar for 2025–26, the largest recruitment drive will begin in November 2025. This covers 22,605 constable posts.
The UP Police Calendar 2025 is a structured recruitment plan released by UPPRPB. It clearly outlines when notifications for various posts will be released, when written examinations will be held, and the estimated number of vacancies.
The calendar reflects the state government’s commitment, especially after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the creation of 30,000 new police posts. It ensures that hiring processes remain streamlined and that lakhs of aspirants are not left uncertain about recruitment schedules.
Major Recruitment Highlights in UP Police Calendar 2025
The UP Police Calendar 2025 covers multiple posts across different categories of the force. Some of the most significant details are:
|
Post
|
Total Posts
|
Notification / Exam Period
|
Sub Inspector Civil Police, Platoon Commander PAC, Sub Inspector Armed Police, Sub Inspector Special Security Force
|
4,543
|
Notification in August 2025
|
Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police ASI (Clerk), Police ASI (Accounts)
|
921
|
Written Exam in October/November 2025
|
Computer Operator Grade-A
|
1,129
|
Written Exam in October/November 2025
|
Assistant Radio Operator
|
44
|
Notification in October/November 2025
|
Computer Operator Grade-A (additional)
|
1,153
|
Notification in October/November 2025
|
Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Constable SSF, Constable PAC (Women), Jail Warder, Mounted Police
|
22,605
|
Notification in November 2025
|
Police SI (Confidential), Police ASI (Clerk), Police ASI (Accounts)
|
345
|
Notification in December 2025
Among these, the highlight is the recruitment for 22,605 constable posts which will open in November 2025. This is expected to attract the highest number of applications, as constable recruitment has always been one of the most competitive processes in the UP Police selection cycle.
Recruitment for 22,605 Constable Posts in November 2025
The most awaited announcement in the UP Police Calendar 2025 is the recruitment for 22,605 constable posts. This massive drive includes positions in Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, Women Constables, Jail Warder, and Mounted Police.
UP Police Recruitment 2025 Application Trends and High Competition
The UP Police Calendar 2025 also highlights the massive interest in police jobs. For example, in the recent Sub Inspector recruitment drive, 15.75 lakh candidates applied for just 4,543 posts. Out of these, 11.66 lakh were male candidates and 4.09 lakh were female aspirants.
This trend makes it clear that the upcoming 22,605 constable posts will attract an even larger number of applications, possibly crossing 20 lakh aspirants. This means preparation cannot be taken lightly, competition will be tough, and only consistent, smart preparation will ensure success.
The UP Police Calendar 2025 has announced over 30,000 vacancies. The highlight is the recruitment of 22,605 constable posts in November 2025, alongside openings for Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, and Computer Operator roles. This large-scale hiring drive reflects the government’s focus on strengthening law and order while generating employment for youth.
