UP Police SI Salary 2025: In Hand Per-month Pay, Allowances and Job Growth

UP Police SI Salary 2025: The UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) job is highly popular among candidates who want a secure and respected career in law enforcement. Candidates preparing for this role should understand the UP Police SI Salary 2025. The salary package is appealing, with good pay, several allowances, and strong promotion opportunities. In this article, candidates will find clear details about the UP Police SI salary structure, benefits, and how their careers can grow within the department. UP Police SI Salary Structure 2025 Candidates who want to become a UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) in 2025, it’s important to know the full salary details. The UP Police SI Salary 2025 is quite attractive. It combines a solid basic pay with several allowances and perks that make the role rewarding. Along with the basic salary, UP Police SIs get benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other special perks that enhance their overall income.

Check the overview of the UP Police SI salary structure 2025 in the table below: UP Police SI Salary Structure 2025 Details Information Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name Sub-Inspector (SI) Basic Salary Range ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 Grade Pay Level 6 of the Pay Matrix Official Website www.uppbpb.gov.in UP Police SI Salary 2025 The UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Salary 2025 follows the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It ensures a steady income along with multiple allowances and benefits. This makes it a secure and appealing career choice for many candidates. UP Police SI Basic Pay Details The basic salary for a UP Police SI in 2025 is set within an attractive pay band. Component Amount (₹) Basic Pay ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 Grade Pay Level 6 of the Pay Matrix Pay Scale ₹9,300 – ₹34,800

UP Police Gross and In-Hand Salary Apart from the basic pay, UP Police SIs receive allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA), which significantly increase their overall earnings. Candidates can check the approximate calculation of their gross and in-hand salary in the table: Component Amount (₹) (Approximate) Basic Pay ₹35,400 Dearness Allowance (42%) ₹14,868 House Rent Allowance (24%) ₹8,496 (for Metro Cities) Travel & Other Allowances ₹4,000 – ₹6,000 Gross Salary ₹62,000 – ₹65,000 Deductions (PF, Tax, etc.) ₹5,000 – ₹8,000 In-Hand Salary ₹55,000 – ₹58,000 Note: The final in-hand salary may vary based on the posting location, type of city (metro or non-metro), deductions for Provident Fund (PF), income tax, and any updated government policies.

The UP Police SI Salary 2025 ensures financial stability and offers excellent growth prospects through promotions and annual increments. UP Police SI Salary Slip 2025 The UP Police SI salary slip shows a clear summary of a monthly earnings of sub-inspector. It includes details like basic pay, allowances, and deductions. This slip helps officers see their gross salary, take-home salary, and all deductions such as PF, NPS, and income tax. UP Police SI Allowances and Benefits Along with the basic salary, UP Police Sub-Inspectors get many allowances and perks that improve their total pay: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

Medical Allowance

Ration Money Allowance

Uniform Allowance

What Are the Deductions in UP Police SI Salary? A few deductions are subtracted from the UP Police salary every month, which include: Provident Fund (PF)

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

Income Tax

Insurance Premiums The UP Police SI salary slip offers complete transparency of earnings and deductions. It helps sub-inspectors understand their in-hand salary, plan finances, and keep track of benefits like DA, HRA, TA, and other allowances. UP Police SI Job Profile 2025 A UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) has an important role in maintaining law and order across Uttar Pradesh. This position is ideal for those who want to serve the public and ensure safety in their communities. The UP SI Job Profile 2025 includes a wide range of duties designed to keep citizens safe and uphold the law. The following are the key responsibilities of UP Police Sub Inspector:

Keeping law and order in assigned areas through regular patrolling and setting up checkpoints.

Investigating crimes based on FIRs or public complaints, and submitting detailed reports to senior officers.

Supervising constables and working closely with senior officials during emergencies, VIP movements, or special events.

Ensuring public safety during festivals, elections, and other high-risk times.

Handling administrative duties like maintaining records and official documentation. The UP Police SI role demands strong leadership, decision-making skills, and dedication to public service. UP Police SI Growth and Promotions One of the biggest advantages of becoming a UP Police SI is the excellent career growth it offers. Promotions are based on your years of service, performance, and success in departmental exams. Over time, you can move up the police hierarchy to hold senior and respected positions.