UP Police SI 2025 Recruitment Notification Out: Apply Online (Active), Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus and Pattern

UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2025 notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on 1The UPSI Notification 2025 has been released on August 12, 2025 for 4,543 Sub-Inspector (Daroga) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 12 to September 11, 2025. Through the UP Police SI Bharti, a total of 4543 vacancies shall be filled up. The UPPRPB has introduced the One Time Registration (OTR) from 31st July onwards. Read on to know more details related to UP Police SI recruitment, notification, eligibility, syllabus and more details.
UP Police SI Recruitment 2025
UP Police SI Notification 2025 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for filling up a total of 4543 vacancies. Through this recruitment, vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in Civil, Platoon Commander (Armed Police), and SI/Platoon Commander in the Women Battalion shall be filled up. The online application process began from 12th August and shall continue until 11th September 2025.
UP Police SI Recruitment Highlights
The follwoing table has the major highlights rlated to the UP Police SI exam 2025.
|UP SI Vacancy 2025- Highlights
|Conducting Body
|Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|Post name
|Sub-Inspector
|Vacancies
|4543
|Registration Dates
|12th August to 11th September 2025
|Educational Qualification
|Graduation
|Age Limit (as on 01/07/2025)
|21 to 28 years
|Application Fee
|UR/ EWS/EBC- Rs. 500/-
SC/ ST – Rs. 400/-
|Selection Process
|Written Exam
Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST)
Physical Efficiency Test
Medical Examination and Character Verification
|Official website
|upprpb.in/
UP Police SI 2025 Important Dates
The UP Police SI 2025 notification was released on 12th August 2025. The candidates can begin to apply online from 12th August itself. The apply online window closes on 11th September 2025. Therefore, candidates must apply online within the given date.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
12th August 2025
|
Application Starts
|
12th August 2025
|
Application Ends
|
11th September 2025
|
UP SI Exam Date 2025
|
To be notified
UP Police SI Vacancy 2025
UPPRPB will release a total of 4543 UP Police SI vacancies 2025. The vacancy distribution for each category of candidate is given below here in the table.
|
Post
|
Vacancy
|
SI (Civil Police)
|
4242
|
SI (Civil Police) Female
|
106
|
SI (Special Security Force)
|
60
|
Total
|
4543
How to Apply Online for UP Police SI 2025 Recruitment?
The candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the UP Police SI recruitment 2025 online. The steps to fill the application form is specified below here.
Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Step 2: Fill in the Application Form
Step 3: Upload Documents
Step 4: Pay the application fee
Step 5: Review and submit
UP Police SI 2025 Application Fees
Candidates who apply online for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 must pay an application fee as per their category to complete the application form. The fee should be paid online through Net banking, UPI, Debit, etc, while applying. Please note that the fee will not be refunded.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
UR/ EWS/EBC
|
Rs. 500/-
|
SC/ ST
|
Rs. 400/-
UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates willing to apply online for the UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment must first ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by the board. Only those who fulfill these requirements will be eligible to apply. The detailed criteria are as follows:
Nationality for UP Police Sub Inspector
Applicants must belong to one of the following categories:
- Indian citizens.
- Tibetan refugees who migrated to India before January 1, 1962.
- Persons of Indian origin from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, or the United Republic of Tanzania who have permanently settled in India.
UP Police SI Age Limit
- Both male and female candidates must be between 21 to 28 years of age as of July 1, 2023.
- Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for candidates from SC, ST, and other reserved categories as per government regulations.
UP Police SI Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess the following qualifications and skills:
- A Bachelor’s degree from a university established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.
- Proficiency in typing:
- Hindi typing (in Unicode on an Inscript Keyboard) with a minimum speed of 25 words per minute.
- English typing with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute.
- Hindi shorthand dictation at a minimum speed of 80 words per minute (final selection will be based on accuracy as determined by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board).
- Must have passed the "O" level computer examination from the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) (formerly known as DOEACC Society) or hold an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.
UP Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
The UP Police SI exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates must clear this stage to proceed further in the selection process. Candidates should also know the UP Police SI syllabus to prepare for the exam. The detailed exam pattern is as follows:
- The written exam carries a total of 400 marks
- It consists of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
- The total duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes (2.5 hours).
- The exam comprises four subjects, with equal weightage in marks.
- Check the UP Police SI exam pattern below.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi / Computer Knowledge
|
50
|
100
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
General Knowledge / Current Affairs
|
50
|
100
|
Numerical & Mental Ability
|
50
|
100
|
Mental Ability / Intelligence / Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
400
|
2 hours 30 minutes
UP Police SI Physical Standard Test (PST)
Candidates who qualify for the written exam must meet the Physical Standard Test (PST) requirements, which vary based on gender and category.
Physical Standards for Male Candidates
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest (Unexpanded)
|
Chest (Expanded)
|
General / OBC / SC
|
163 cm
|
77 cm
|
82 cm
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
156 cm
|
75 cm
|
80 cm
Physical Standards for Female Candidates
|
Category
|
Height
|
Weight
|
General / OBC / SC
|
150 cm
|
Minimum 40 kg
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
145 cm
|
Minimum 40 kg