UP Police SI Application Form 2025 Out, Apply Online Link Active for 4543 Vacancies

UP Police SI application form 2025 for filling up 4543 vacancies has been released online. The candidates who have the required eligibility criteria and wish to join the UP Police should apply online for the exam. The online application form is open from 12th August and shall continue until 11th September 2025. The direct link to fill the application form for UP Police SI has been shared on this page.
UP Police SI Application Form 2025
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has activated the UP Police Apply Online 2025 for Sub Inspector post in the Uttar Pradesh state. The candidates who fulfill the required eligibility criteria in terms of age limit, qualification, physical standards can apply online for the UP Police SI recruitment online from 12th August 2025 onwards. To fill the UP Police SI online application process, candidates need to complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) and then proceed to complete the form.
UP Police SI Apply Online 2025 Direct Link to fill Application Form
Candidates keen on joining the UP Police as Sub Inspector should complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process before applying. The OTR is valid for all UPPRPB Recruitment exams at upprpb.in. The direct link to fill UP Police SI application form is given below here.
Apply Online for UP Police SI 2025
UP Police SI Application Date 2025
The UP Police SI application form 2025 can be filled up online from 12th august to 11th September 2025. Those candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can apply online for the exam.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
12th August 2025
|
Application Starts
|
12th August 2025
|
Application Ends
|
11th September 2025
|
UP SI Exam Date 2025
|
To be notified
How to Apply Online for UP Police SI 2025 Exam: Check Steps
UP Police SI application form 2025 can be filled up online by following the steps mentioned below.
Step 1: Visit the Official Website for UP Police SI OTR
- Go to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) website: https://www.upprpb.in/.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled “ Direct Recruitment 2025 for Sub Inspector Civil Police and Equivalent Posts”.
Step 2: Complete the Application Form
- If you have not done so already, create your One Time Registration (OTR).
- After completing OTR, log in using your registered account via Account ID, Aadhaar, or DigiLocker.
- Fill in the required details such as personal information (Name, Date of Birth, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Email ID, etc.), educational qualifications, and address details.
Step 3: Upload Required Documents
- Upload all necessary supporting documents in the prescribed format as stated in the official notification.
- Choose your preferred post options.
Step 4: Pay the Application Fee
- Open the payment section and proceed with the fee payment.
- The application fee varies by category and can be paid through online methods such as SBI Net Banking, State Bank Debit Card, UPI, other bank net banking, or credit card.
- Click on the Confirm button to complete the payment process.
Step 5: Review and Submit
- Preview all the details you have entered and make any necessary corrections.
- Once verified, click on Submit.
- Download and print a copy of the UP SI Application Form 2025 for your records.
What is UP Police SI Application Fee?
The UP Police application fee must be aid by all the candidates who apply for the UP Police SI recruitment 2025. Without paying the fee successfully, the form will not be accepted. The fee for UR/ EWS/EBC category of candidates is Rs. 500 while those who belong to the SC/ST categories need to pay Rs. 400/-.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
UR/ EWS/EBC
|
Rs. 500/-
|
SC/ ST
|
Rs. 400/-
Who can Apply for UP Police SI 2025?
The candidates who meet the required UP Police SI eligibility criteria, only they can fill the UP Police SI application form. The details of UP Police SI is given in the table below.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Nationality
|
- Must be a citizen of India, or
- A Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently residing in India, or
- A person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka or any East African country (Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania — formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar) with the intention of permanently residing in India.
|
Educational Qualification
|
- Graduation degree from a university established by law in India or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.
- Those appearing or awaiting results for the qualifying degree are not eligible.
|
Age Limit (as on 01/07/2025)
|
- Minimum age: 21 years
- Maximum age: 28 years
(Born not before 02-07-1997 and not after 01-07-2004)
- Age Relaxation is applicable as per government rule.
