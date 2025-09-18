CISF Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CISF Tradesmen PET PST Admit Card PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in - Steps Here

CISF Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 on its official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2025 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round are advised to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at -https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2025

Candidates qualfied for PET round will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. Those who have to apper in the PET/PST round are advised to carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card. You can donwload the hall ticket directly through the link given below-