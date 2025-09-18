CISF Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CISF Tradesmen PET PST Admit Card PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in - Steps Here

CISF Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 on its official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2025 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round are advised to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at -https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/
CISF Fireman Admit Card 2025
Candidates qualfied for PET round will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. Those who have to apper in the PET/PST round are advised to carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card. You can donwload the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025
|Click Here
CISF Admit Card 2025 Overview
Candidates are also advised to go through to the “instructions to the Candidate”, attached with e-Admit Card and strictly adhere to the reporting time at the designated Recruitment Centre mentioned in the same. Candidates can check the details related to the exam date through the table given below:
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
Posts Name
|
CT/TM – 2024 :
|
CISF Constabl Physical Date
|
From 26.09.2025
|
Admit Card status
|
Out
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST)/Document Verification/Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.cisf.gov.in
https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/
How to Download CISF Hall Ticket 2025?
To download the call letter, candidars are required to follow the step-by-step procedure given below.
- Visit the official website cisfrectt.in and click on the admit card link
- Login using CISF details
- Download CISF Conduct of PET and PST for Recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 : Release of Admit Card link
- Take a printout of the same as it is necessary to carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation