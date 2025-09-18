RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

CISF Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CISF Tradesmen PET PST Admit Card PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in - Steps Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 18, 2025, 11:00 IST

CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024. The PET/PST is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2025 onwards. Check the download link and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CISF Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 on its official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2025 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round are advised to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at -https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2025

Candidates qualfied for PET round will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. Those who have to apper in the PET/PST round are advised to carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card. You can donwload the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025 Click Here

 CISF Admit Card 2025 Overview

Candidates are also advised to go through to the “instructions to the Candidate”, attached with e-Admit Card and strictly adhere to the reporting time at the designated Recruitment Centre mentioned in the same. Candidates can check the details related to the exam date through the table given below:

Name of the Exam Body

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Posts Name

CT/TM – 2024 :

CISF Constabl Physical Date

From 26.09.2025

Admit Card status 

Out

Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST)/Document Verification/Medical Examination

Official Website

www.cisf.gov.in

https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/

How to Download CISF Hall Ticket 2025?

To download the call letter, candidars are required to follow the step-by-step procedure given below. 

  • Visit the official website cisfrectt.in and click on the admit card link
  • Login using CISF details
  • Download CISF Conduct of PET and PST for Recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 : Release of Admit Card link 
  • Take a printout of the same as it is necessary to carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News