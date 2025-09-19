ISC Class 11 English Literature Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download Free PDF

x) In the poem, ‘Death of Naturalist’, the boy dodged the frogs because ...............

ix) In Act I Scene IV of the play ‘Macbeth’, in his Castle, Macbeth calls upon the stars to hide their light because ...............

viii) In the short story ‘The Living God’, Hamaguchi emerges out to be a great character because ...............

vii) In the poem ‘Abhisara – The Tryst’, Vasavadatta; had been hurriedly removed from the town because ...............

vi) In Act I Scene V of the play ‘Macbeth’, Lady Macbeth invokes the Spirit of evil to defeminise and dehumanise because ...............

v) In Act I Scene VI of the play ‘Macbeth’, the castle of Inverness proves to be a seat of deceit for Duncan because ...............

iv) Mark Twain in the short story ‘Advice to Youth’ recommends a particular section of books because ...............

iii) In the short story ‘The Paper Menagerie’, Jack had been bullied in school because ...............

ii) In Act I Scene VII of the play ‘Macbeth’, Macbeth is afraid of the consequences of the murder of Duncan because ...............

i) In the poem ‘Why I Like the Hospital’, fresh flowers in the wastebasket are a bad sight because ...............

Complete the following sentences by providing a reason for each in brief. Do not write the question: [10]

2