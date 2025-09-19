RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Scholarship and Scooty Yojana 2025: Registration Begins September 23, Check Important Dates, Eligibility for All Scholarship List

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 19, 2025, 15:25 IST

Rajasthan Scholarship and Scooty Yojana 2025: The Department of College Education, Rajasthan has released the notification regarding various kinds of financial assistance to the students from the rural and economically weaker sections of the society. Candidates can start applying for these incentives from 23 September 2025. Get the details about these scholarships and incentives in this article.

Rajasthan Scholarships and Scooty Schemes 2025

Rajasthan Scholarship and Scooty Yojana 2025: The Rajasthan Government has released the notification regarding various scholarship and scooty schemes to be offered to the students of Rajasthan. These schemes offer scholarships, scooty, incentive amounts, and financial aid to the students who are enrolled in colleges and universities and have passed Class 12 in the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can start applying from 23 September 2025 and the application process ends on 31 October 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting- hte.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The Rajasthan Government’s Department of College Education has published the official notification related to various financial assistance schemes and scooty schemes. Candidates who are interested to apply for these schemes must visit the official website- hte.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Candidates who are keen on applying for various scholarships and other schemes must check the notification for the important dates and other details. As per the notification, the registration for these schemes will start from 23 September 2025 and end on 31 October 2025.

Download the Official Notification Here

As per the official notification, the application process for various schemes will commence from 23 September 2025. Once the link gets active on the official portal, we will provide the direct link to fill the application form.

Check Other Scholarships:


