Rajasthan Scholarship and Scooty Yojana 2025: Registration Begins September 23, Check Important Dates, Eligibility for All Scholarship List

Rajasthan Scholarship and Scooty Yojana 2025: The Rajasthan Government has released the notification regarding various scholarship and scooty schemes to be offered to the students of Rajasthan. These schemes offer scholarships, scooty, incentive amounts, and financial aid to the students who are enrolled in colleges and universities and have passed Class 12 in the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can start applying from 23 September 2025 and the application process ends on 31 October 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting- hte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Scholarship and Scooty Yojana 2025

The Rajasthan Government’s Department of College Education has published the official notification related to various financial assistance schemes and scooty schemes. Candidates who are interested to apply for these schemes must visit the official website- hte.rajasthan.gov.in.