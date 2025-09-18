AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration Close Today, Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Key Points
- AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 registration window closes today
- Eligible candidates must submit the registration before the deadline
- Choice filling open until tomorrow, September 19
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE will close the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 counselling registration window today, September 18, 2025. Candidates interested in registering for the counselling round can complete the registration process through the link on the official website.
The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the counselling round will remain open until tomorrow, September 19, 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling round must make sure they complete the registration process and enter their choices within the deadline provided.
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 registration is available on the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling round through the direct link given here.
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Registration - Click Here
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Registration Process
The AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 online registration process will close today. Candidates eligible to apply can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET/ PGLCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the registration link online
Step 3: Fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 5: Complete the registration
Step 6: Click on the choice filling lion
Step 7: Submit the fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 here
|
AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Event (Phase I)
|
Date
|
AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration
|
September 8 to 18, 2025
|
Verification of uploaded certificates
|
September 9 to 18, 2025
|
Exercising Web Options
|
September 12 to 19, 2025
|
Change / Edit Web Options
|
September 20, 2025
|
Seat Allotment
|
September 22, 2025
|
Self Reporting to College and Admission
|
September 22, 2025 - September 24, 2025
