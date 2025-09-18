RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration Close Today, Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 18, 2025, 12:00 IST

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 registration window closes today. Candidates applying for the counselling round can complete the registration and choice filling process at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registrations
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registrations
Key Points

  • AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 registration window closes today
  • Eligible candidates must submit the registration before the deadline
  • Choice filling open until tomorrow, September 19

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE will close the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 counselling registration window today, September 18, 2025. Candidates interested in registering for the counselling round can complete the registration process through the link on the official website.

The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the counselling round will remain open until tomorrow, September 19, 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling round must make sure they complete the registration process and enter their choices within the deadline provided. 

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 registration is available on the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling round through the direct link given here. 

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Registration - Click Here

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Registration Process

The AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 online registration process will close today. Candidates eligible to apply can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET/ PGLCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the registration link online

Step 3: Fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Complete the registration

Step 6: Click on the choice filling lion

Step 7: Submit the fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 here

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Event (Phase I)

Date

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration

September 8 to 18, 2025

Verification of uploaded certificates

September 9 to 18, 2025

Exercising Web Options

September 12 to 19, 2025

Change / Edit Web Options

September 20, 2025

Seat Allotment

September 22, 2025

Self Reporting to College and Admission 

September 22, 2025 - September 24, 2025
 

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

 

