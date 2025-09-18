AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration Close Today, Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE will close the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 counselling registration window today, September 18, 2025. Candidates interested in registering for the counselling round can complete the registration process through the link on the official website.

The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the counselling round will remain open until tomorrow, September 19, 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling round must make sure they complete the registration process and enter their choices within the deadline provided.

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 registration is available on the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling round through the direct link given here.

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Registration - Click Here