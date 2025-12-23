What Is an Exoplanet? JWST Discovers Bizarre, Lemon-Shaped World PSR J2322-2650b

With more than 5,500 confirmed exoplanets; their discovery has completely changed the way astronomers view the universe. The newest discovery made by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a unique addition to that list: PSR J2322-2650b – a planet the size of Jupiter and shaped like a lemon or rugby ball due to massive tidal forces caused by the pulsar star it is orbiting (roughly 2,000 light years away). The extreme shape of PSR J2322-2650b challenges existing models of planetary formation with its elongated carbon-rich atmosphere. What Is an Exoplanet? An exoplanet (i.e., extrasolar planet) is any planet that is not located within our solar system but orbits a star other than the Sun. Exoplanets come in many varieties, including rocky "super-Earths" and extremely hot gas giants, which have been detected through methods such as:

Detection Method How It Works Transit Starlight dims as planet passes in front. Radial Velocity Star "wobbles" from planet's gravity. Direct Imaging Planet's light captured (rare for small worlds). Microlensing Planet bends starlight gravitationally. JWST excels at studying exoplanet atmospheres through spectroscopy, revealing compositions like the carbon-heavy air of PSR J2322-2650b. The Lemon-Shaped Exoplanet: PSR J2322-2650b Discovered in a "black widow" binary system (pulsar devouring companion), PSR J2322-2650b orbits a rapidly spinning neutron star (pulsar) remnant of a supernova. Key facts: Feature Details Location ~2,000 light-years away Size/Mass Jupiter-sized (~1 Jupiter mass) Orbit Every 7.8 hours, just 1 million miles from pulsar Shape Lemon/football/ellipsoid due to tidal deformation Atmosphere Helium + carbon (C2, C3 molecules); possible diamond core from carbon crystallization Temperatures Dayside: 3,700°F (2,040°C); Nightside: 1,200°F (650°C) Discovery JWST spectroscopy; first such deformed planet confirmed

It is the most distorted exoplanet to date because of its elongated shape due to the gravity of the pulsar we proposed it orbits. The proximity of the pulsar creates such large gravitational tidal forces that the planet gets stretched out into a rugby ball shape due to the planet's orbit. Why Is It Lemon-Shaped? The planet is tidally locked meaning one side of the planet is always facing the pulsar (the "hot" side) and the opposite side is constantly facing away from the pulsar (the "cool" side). The atmosphere on this exoplanet is unique, containing a mixture of carbon and helium, unlike anything we have seen through our theoretical models. There is no water on this exoplanet, no methane, nor CO2. Scientists theorize that the way carbon forms crystals deep within the planet due to the weight of the overlying rock with the helium-carbon clouds floating above leads to the lack of water.