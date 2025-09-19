JAC Compartment Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Scorecard Soon - Check Expected Date Here

Key Points
- JAC will release the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 soon.
- Students will need to visit the official website at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Use your JAC Board roll number and roll code to download your scorecard online.
JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the exam results will be released in the third or last week of September 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official result portal to check their results at jacresults.com. Students will need to use their roll number and roll code to check their provisional scorecard online.
Alternatively, the students will also be able to check their scorecard softcopy via SMS service or DigiLocker app and/or website. For official updates on the results, candidates will need to visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC Compartment Result 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of Jharkhand Board Compartment Results 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025
|
Result name
|
Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
|
Result portal
|
jacresults.com
|
State
|
Jharkhand
|
Level
|
State-wide
|
Nature
|
Supplementary/ Compartment
|
Classes
|
10
12
|
Result mode
|
Online: Official website, DigiLocker
Offline: SMS
|
Log in credentials
|
Roll Number
Roll Code
LATEST NEWS | SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, Exam on Oct 6th, Register by Oct 2
How to Check JAC Compartment Result 2025?
The board will release the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 soon on the official website. Students who appeared for the improvement exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their result on the official result portal:
Related Stories
- Visit the official result portal at jacresults.com
- Click on the relevant link:
- ‘Results of Class X Supplementary Examination - 2025’
- ‘Results of Class XII Supplementary Examination - 2025’
- In the log in window, enter your roll number and roll code
- Solve the captcha code and press on ‘SUBMIT’ button
- JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 scorecard will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
Candidates must know that the online scorecard is provisional and only for the reference of the students. Those who appeared for the improvement exams will need to collect their revised marksheets from their respective schools later.
LATEST NEWS | NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Remains Unchanged, Reporting Till September 25
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation