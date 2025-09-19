AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
JAC Compartment Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Scorecard Soon - Check Expected Date Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 19, 2025, 14:28 IST

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Results 2025 soon. Candidates can check their results on jacresults.com, or via SMS or DigiLocker app/website.

Jharkhand Board will release the JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 soon.
Key Points

  • JAC will release the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 soon.
  • Students will need to visit the official website at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  • Use your JAC Board roll number and roll code to download your scorecard online.

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the exam results will be released in the third or last week of September 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official result portal to check their results at jacresults.com. Students will need to use their roll number and roll code to check their provisional scorecard online. 

Alternatively, the students will also be able to check their scorecard softcopy via SMS service or DigiLocker app and/or website. For official updates on the results, candidates will need to visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Compartment Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Jharkhand Board Compartment Results 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025

Result name 

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025

Board name 

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Academic year

2024-25

Official website 

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Result portal 

jacresults.com

State 

Jharkhand 

Level 

State-wide 

Nature 

Supplementary/ Compartment 

Classes 

10

12

Result mode 

Online: Official website, DigiLocker

Offline: SMS

Log in credentials 

Roll Number

Roll Code 

How to Check JAC Compartment Result 2025?

The board will release the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 soon on the official website. Students who appeared for the improvement exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their result on the official result portal: 

  1. Visit the official result portal at jacresults.com
  2. Click on the relevant link:
    1. ‘Results of Class X Supplementary Examination - 2025’
    2. ‘Results of Class XII Supplementary Examination - 2025’
  3. In the log in window, enter your roll number and roll code 
  4. Solve the captcha code and press on ‘SUBMIT’ button
  5. JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 scorecard will appear
  6. Check your details and download for future reference 

Candidates must know that the online scorecard is provisional and only for the reference of the students. Those who appeared for the improvement exams will need to collect their revised marksheets from their respective schools later.

    Latest Education News