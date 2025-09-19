JAC Compartment Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Scorecard Soon - Check Expected Date Here

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the exam results will be released in the third or last week of September 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official result portal to check their results at jacresults.com. Students will need to use their roll number and roll code to check their provisional scorecard online.

Alternatively, the students will also be able to check their scorecard softcopy via SMS service or DigiLocker app and/or website. For official updates on the results, candidates will need to visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Compartment Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Jharkhand Board Compartment Results 2025: