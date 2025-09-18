Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Dehradun Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall

Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has caused big problems in many areas. The state capital Dehradun and nearby districts have seen very strong showers for the past few days. Because of this, the weather department issued a red alert for Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, and Pauri on September 18, 2025 (Thursday).

The District Magistrate, Savin Bansal, has ordered that all schools (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will stay closed today. This order is for students, teachers, and staff to keep everyone safe.

Why Were Schools Closed in Dehradun?

The weather office has said that more heavy rain is likely in Dehradun. In the last two days, rivers have overflowed, bridges got damaged, and homes were flooded.

The situation became worse after a cloudburst in Sahastradhara, a popular tourist spot near Dehradun. To protect children and teachers, the administration declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres.