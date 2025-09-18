Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Dehradun Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall

Key Points
- Schools in Dehradun closed on Sept 18, 2025, due to heavy rain and red alert.
- Cloudburst in Sahastradhara worsened the situation; floods and damage reported.
- Rain may continue till Sept 20 in Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat & more.
Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has caused big problems in many areas. The state capital Dehradun and nearby districts have seen very strong showers for the past few days. Because of this, the weather department issued a red alert for Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, and Pauri on September 18, 2025 (Thursday).
The District Magistrate, Savin Bansal, has ordered that all schools (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will stay closed today. This order is for students, teachers, and staff to keep everyone safe.
Why Were Schools Closed in Dehradun?
The weather office has said that more heavy rain is likely in Dehradun. In the last two days, rivers have overflowed, bridges got damaged, and homes were flooded.
The situation became worse after a cloudburst in Sahastradhara, a popular tourist spot near Dehradun. To protect children and teachers, the administration declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres.
Dehradun Schools Closed: Heavy Rainfall Alert
The Meteorological Center of Dehradun has issued a red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. The rainfall may also cause landslides and flash floods in sensitive areas.
To prevent any mishap, the administration has declared a one-day holiday for all government, private, and non-government schools in the district.
Reports also mention that heavy rain alerts have been issued for Pauri, Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Pithoragarh districts. The weather department has said the rain may continue on September 19 and 20.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has instructed all district officials to remain alert and take all safety measures.
