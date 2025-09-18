AP NEET Counselling 2025: NTRUHS Opens Free Exit From Round 1; Details Here

Key Points
- AP NEET UG 2025 free exit deadline set for September 21, 2025, till 4 PM.
- NMC approves more MBBS seats and a new medical college in Andhra Pradesh.
- Sliding allowed only till 2nd counselling; public holidays count as working days.
AP NEET Counselling 2025: The NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has announced that students who got a seat in AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 can use the free exit option. This means they can give up their seat without penalty.
Students who want to resign must submit a request to their college principal on or before September 21, 2025 (till 4 PM).
However, candidates who leave their seat will not be allowed in the next rounds of Competent Authority Quota counselling. Still, they can join in MQ Phase-I of Dr. NTR UHS, Vijayawada, if a seat is allotted to them.
NMC Approval for MBBS Seats and New Medical College
The National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi, has approved additional MBBS seats and the establishment of a new medical college.
|
Name of the Medical College
|
Enhancement of Seats / New College
|
Date of Issue of LOP
|
Govt. Medical College, Ongole
|
30 additional MBBS seats
|
2/9/2025
|
Anna Gowri Medical College & Hospital, Parameshwaramangalam, Puttur Mandal, Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh
|
100 MBBS seats (New College)
|
8/9/2025
|
Santhiram Medical College, Nandyala
|
50 additional MBBS seats
|
10/9/2025
Click here: MBBS 2025-26 _ CQ_ Notification for Free Exit after Phase - I.pdf
AP NEET UG 2025: Free Exit Rules for Phase-I Counselling
Check the important rules about the Free Exit option in AP NEET UG 2025 Phase-I counselling:
-
Free Exit Deadline: Students can submit the Free Exit request form to the college principal before 4:00 PM on September 21, 2025. The college must return the original certificates and full tuition/other fees immediately. After this date, no one can withdraw from Phase-I seats.
-
Vacant Seats: If a student resigns from their Phase-I seat before the deadline, their seat will be marked as not joined and given to another student in Phase-II counselling.
-
After the Deadline: Students who don’t resign will automatically be treated as Phase-II candidates. They will follow the Phase-II counselling rules.
-
Upgradation/Sliding: Students who keep their Phase-I seat will still be considered in Phase-II counselling for sliding (changing to a better college or course) based on the options they chose earlier.
Related Stories
Discontinuation from the Course in AP NEET UG Counselling 2025
Students who got seats in AP NEET UG counselling should know some important rules about leaving the course:
-
No Free Exit After Deadline: If a student does not use the free exit option on time, they cannot leave the seat later during admissions (from Phase 3 till the closing of admissions).
-
Sliding Option: If a student takes admission in the 1st counselling, they can change to another college or course in the 2nd counselling (this is called sliding). But after the 2nd counselling, no more changes are allowed for that academic year.
-
Public Holidays Count as Working Days: Even on public holidays, the admission process will continue as normal working days.
Also read: Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Dehradun Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation