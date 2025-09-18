AP NEET Counselling 2025: NTRUHS Opens Free Exit From Round 1; Details Here

AP NEET Counselling 2025: The NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has announced that students who got a seat in AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 can use the free exit option. This means they can give up their seat without penalty.

Students who want to resign must submit a request to their college principal on or before September 21, 2025 (till 4 PM).

However, candidates who leave their seat will not be allowed in the next rounds of Competent Authority Quota counselling. Still, they can join in MQ Phase-I of Dr. NTR UHS, Vijayawada, if a seat is allotted to them.

NMC Approval for MBBS Seats and New Medical College

The National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi, has approved additional MBBS seats and the establishment of a new medical college.