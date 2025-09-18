JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at jkssb.nic.in, Download PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF - Link Active Soon

JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release today i.e. on September 18 the hall ticket for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) on its official website. The Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2025. Candidates qualified for the 4002 Constable posts will be able to download the Admit Cards from the official website -https://jkssb.nic.in.
In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar), during office hours.
JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 Overview
A total of 4002 posts of Consable are to be filled through the recruitmen drive for which the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) isi scheduled on September 24, 2024. The details related to the call letter are given in the table below:
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Name of Recruitment Body
|
JK Police
|
Post Name
|
Constables
|
Number of Posts
|
4002
|
PET/PST Date
|
September 24, 2025
|
Admit card release date
|
September 18, 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://jkssb.nic.in/
Details Mentioned on JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET)are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding PET/PST exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) round after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Go to the official website of JKSSB at -https://jkssb.nic.in/.
Step 2: Visit 'DOWNLOAD ADMITCARD' and then 'Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF)'
Step 3: Now, on the homepage, there will be an option to download E-Admit Card.
Step 4: Enter log-in credentials, i.e., Application Id.
Step 5: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button.
Step 6: You will get the JKSSB E-Admit Card on the screen.
Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.
