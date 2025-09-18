JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at jkssb.nic.in, Download PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF - Link Active Soon

JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release today i.e. on September 18 the hall ticket for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) on its official website. The Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2025. Candidates qualified for the 4002 Constable posts will be able to download the Admit Cards from the official website -https://jkssb.nic.in.

In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar), during office hours.

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 Overview

A total of 4002 posts of Consable are to be filled through the recruitmen drive for which the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) isi scheduled on September 24, 2024. The details related to the call letter are given in the table below: