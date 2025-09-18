Which Indian States Have Both IIT and NIT?

Indian States with Both IITs and NITs: India is renowned for its exceptional technical education, and two of the most prominent institutions in this field are the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Both these institutes are regarded as one of the best for students who want to pursue a successful career in technology, engineering, and research.

IITs are known worldwide for their educational excellence, alumni success, and innovation, whereas NITs are similarly respected for their strong academic curriculum and national presence. The students might have one question: “Which Indian states have both an IIT and an NIT?”

While most of the states have at least one National Institute of Technology (NIT), there are only 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India. Some states, however, benefit from having both the IIT and the NIT, offering students in these regions an additional opportunity to seek outstanding technical education without having to go far from home.

Whether the student is studying for the JEE Mains or JEE Advanced, or is wondering about the distribution of India’s top engineering colleges, this article will discuss the list of Indian States that house both IITs and NITs, so that the aspiring engineers are better acquainted with the educational landscape.

Also, check:-