Top NIRF 2025 Engineering Colleges in India: IITs Dominate Rankings Again

Whenever the topic of engineering is discussed, either for pursuing higher academic studies or to have a successful career in the engineering field, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) dominate parents’ as well as students' attention. This is because engineering, to date, remains one of India’s most popular subjects and the most sought-after career path, with lakhs of students fighting every year to secure a seat in the top engineering institutes and universities.

This is where the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), which is managed by the Ministry of Education, helps the students and their parents make informed decisions about seeking admissions for higher education.

This year, NIRF Rankings 2025 was released on September 4, 2025, and one of the most popular categories of the NIRF Rankings 2025 is the Engineering category, where all the colleges, universities and institutes offering various courses on engineering are evaluated based on five parameters set by the NIRF Committee. This year as well, the IITs dominate the top positions in the rankings as they have remained the top choice for ambitious students.

