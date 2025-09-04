NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges

Top NIRF 2025 Engineering Colleges in India: IITs Dominate Rankings Again

This article lists the top engineering colleges in India as per the NIRF 2025 Rankings. Additionally, this article also draws a comparison between the NIRF Rankings of 2025 and 2025 of the top engineering colleges in India.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 4, 2025, 15:32 IST
Top NIRF 2025 Engineering Colleges in India
Whenever the topic of engineering is discussed, either for pursuing higher academic studies or to have a successful career in the engineering field, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) dominate parents’ as well as students' attention. This is because engineering, to date, remains one of India’s most popular subjects and the most sought-after career path, with lakhs of students fighting every year to secure a seat in the top engineering institutes and universities.

This is where the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), which is managed by the Ministry of Education, helps the students and their parents make informed decisions about seeking admissions for higher education.

This year, NIRF Rankings 2025 was released on September 4, 2025, and one of the most popular categories of the NIRF Rankings 2025 is the Engineering category, where all the colleges, universities and institutes offering various courses on engineering are evaluated based on five parameters set by the NIRF Committee. This year as well, the IITs dominate the top positions in the rankings as they have remained the top choice for ambitious students.

List of Top Engineering Colleges in India as Per NIRF 2025 Rankings

The National Institute of Ranking Frameworks(NIRF) 2025 was released on September 4, 2025, and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have once again dominated the top rankings in the NIRF Rankings 2025 Engineering category. However, the NIRF 2025 Rankings do not only include IITs, but also other institutes, universities and colleges as well, such as the following:-

  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs)
  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
  • Private Universities 
  • Deemed Universities

Below is the list of the top engineering colleges which dominate the top positions in the NIRF 2025 rankings, along with the NIRF 2024 Rankings:-

While the Indian Institutes of Technology have secured the top rankings in the NIRF Rankings 2025, other colleges, such as NITs and private universities, have also made significant gains in the rankings.

