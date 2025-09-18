RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
List of 7 Countries with the Largest Railway Network in the World

By Kriti Barua
Sep 18, 2025, 13:01 IST

Largest Railway Network in the World: Railways are a crucial part of a country's infrastructure, connecting towns and cities and facilitating the movement of both people and goods. They play a significant role in improving trade and business by providing an efficient way to transport freight across long distances. This makes them a key driver of economic growth. If you are curious to know more about the country with the longest railway network in the world, then you've landed in the right place.

Railways are the lifelines of a country. They connect cities, move goods, and carry millions of people every day. A robust railway network means faster travel, improved trade, and increased job opportunities. It also helps reduce traffic and pollution. But have you ever wondered which country has the biggest railway network on Earth? Is it the one with the most people? Or the one with the largest land? The answer might surprise you.

In this article, we'll take a look at the top countries with the largest railway networks. We'll explore how vast their systems are, how they help the economy, and what makes them stand out.

List of Countries with the Largest Railway Networks in the World

According to the World Population Review, here's the list of the countries with the largest railway networks in the world:

Rank

Country

Total Railroad Length in Kilometres (km)

Total Railroad Length in Miles (mi)

Data Year

1

United States

220,044

136,729

2019

2

China

159,000

98,798

2023

3

Russia

105,000

65,244

2022

4

India

65,554

40,733

2014

5

Canada

49,422

30,709

2021

6

Germany

39,379

24,469

2020

7

Australia

36,064

22,409

2022

8

Brazil

29,850

18,548

2014

9

France

27,860

17,311

2020

10

Japan

27,311

16,970

2015

11

Italy

24,567

15,265

2023

12

Mexico

23,389

14,533

2020

13

Ukraine

21,733

13,504

2014

14

South Africa

20,986

13,040

2014

15

Romania

20,077

12,475

2023

16

Poland

19,576

12,164

2023

17

Argentina

17,866

11,101

2018

18

Kazakhstan

16,636

10,337

2021

19

United Kingdom

16,179

10,053

2023

20

Spain

15,489

9,624

2020

1. United States

The United States has the world's largest rail network, with a total length of 220,044 km (136,729 mi). The network is primarily used for freight transportation. A large percentage of the nation's freight, around 43%, moves by rail. The passenger network is smaller, with Amtrak providing intercity service. This vast network is a critical part of the U.S. economy.

2. China

China's railway network is the second largest globally, totalling 159,000 km (98,798 mi). The country is a leader in high-speed rail, boasting the world's most extensive high-speed network. The system is state-owned and is crucial for both passenger and freight transport. It is one of the busiest rail networks in the world.

3. Russia

Russia has the third-largest rail network, with a length of 105,000 km (65,244 mi). The country's railways are vital for connecting its vast, sparsely populated regions. The network is heavily focused on freight, which is a key part of the national economy. A significant portion of the network is electrified, making it more efficient.

4. India

India's rail network is the fourth-largest, spanning 65,554 km (40,733 mi). It is one of the world's busiest, carrying over 11 billion passengers annually. The system is a primary mode of transportation for millions of people. It is a state-owned enterprise, with a focus on both passenger and freight services.

5. Canada

Canada's rail system ranks fifth, with a total length of 49,422 km (30,709 mi). Like the U.S., the network is primarily dedicated to freight transport. Two major transcontinental companies, Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), dominate the industry. Passenger services are offered by the crown corporation, Via Rail.

6. Germany

Germany's railway network is the sixth largest in the world, measuring 39,379 km (24,469 mi). It is the largest network in Europe, outside of Russia. The system is known for its high-quality service and is operated by the state-owned Deutsche Bahn (DB). It is a mix of high-speed, intercity, and regional services.

7. Australia

Australia's rail network is the seventh-largest, spanning a length of 36,064 km (22,409 mi). The network is notable for its multiple gauges, a legacy of state-based development. It is predominantly used for freight, especially for mineral and grain transport. Long-distance passenger services connect major cities across the country.

What Is The Rank Of Indian Railways In The World?

The Indian Railways ranks fourth in the world, with a total length of 65,554 kilometres. It plays a crucial role in Indian society and the economy, providing essential transportation and logistics services nationwide. This expansive network is owned and operated by the government-run Indian Railways.

Which Country has the Longest Railway Network In The World?

The United States has the longest railway network in the world, with an estimated 220,000 to 293,564 kilometres of track, mainly dedicated to freight transport. China has the second-largest network, primarily used for high-speed passenger rail services. Additionally, Russia and India also have extensive railway systems.

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
