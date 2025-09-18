Railways are the lifelines of a country. They connect cities, move goods, and carry millions of people every day. A robust railway network means faster travel, improved trade, and increased job opportunities. It also helps reduce traffic and pollution. But have you ever wondered which country has the biggest railway network on Earth? Is it the one with the most people? Or the one with the largest land? The answer might surprise you. In this article, we'll take a look at the top countries with the largest railway networks. We'll explore how vast their systems are, how they help the economy, and what makes them stand out. List of Countries with the Largest Railway Networks in the World According to the World Population Review, here's the list of the countries with the largest railway networks in the world:

Rank Country Total Railroad Length in Kilometres (km) Total Railroad Length in Miles (mi) Data Year 1 United States 220,044 136,729 2019 2 China 159,000 98,798 2023 3 Russia 105,000 65,244 2022 4 India 65,554 40,733 2014 5 Canada 49,422 30,709 2021 6 Germany 39,379 24,469 2020 7 Australia 36,064 22,409 2022 8 Brazil 29,850 18,548 2014 9 France 27,860 17,311 2020 10 Japan 27,311 16,970 2015 11 Italy 24,567 15,265 2023 12 Mexico 23,389 14,533 2020 13 Ukraine 21,733 13,504 2014 14 South Africa 20,986 13,040 2014 15 Romania 20,077 12,475 2023 16 Poland 19,576 12,164 2023 17 Argentina 17,866 11,101 2018 18 Kazakhstan 16,636 10,337 2021 19 United Kingdom 16,179 10,053 2023 20 Spain 15,489 9,624 2020

1. United States The United States has the world's largest rail network, with a total length of 220,044 km (136,729 mi). The network is primarily used for freight transportation. A large percentage of the nation's freight, around 43%, moves by rail. The passenger network is smaller, with Amtrak providing intercity service. This vast network is a critical part of the U.S. economy. 2. China China's railway network is the second largest globally, totalling 159,000 km (98,798 mi). The country is a leader in high-speed rail, boasting the world's most extensive high-speed network. The system is state-owned and is crucial for both passenger and freight transport. It is one of the busiest rail networks in the world. 3. Russia Russia has the third-largest rail network, with a length of 105,000 km (65,244 mi). The country's railways are vital for connecting its vast, sparsely populated regions. The network is heavily focused on freight, which is a key part of the national economy. A significant portion of the network is electrified, making it more efficient.

4. India India's rail network is the fourth-largest, spanning 65,554 km (40,733 mi). It is one of the world's busiest, carrying over 11 billion passengers annually. The system is a primary mode of transportation for millions of people. It is a state-owned enterprise, with a focus on both passenger and freight services. 5. Canada Canada's rail system ranks fifth, with a total length of 49,422 km (30,709 mi). Like the U.S., the network is primarily dedicated to freight transport. Two major transcontinental companies, Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), dominate the industry. Passenger services are offered by the crown corporation, Via Rail. 6. Germany Germany's railway network is the sixth largest in the world, measuring 39,379 km (24,469 mi). It is the largest network in Europe, outside of Russia. The system is known for its high-quality service and is operated by the state-owned Deutsche Bahn (DB). It is a mix of high-speed, intercity, and regional services.