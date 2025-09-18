Railways are the lifelines of a country. They connect cities, move goods, and carry millions of people every day. A robust railway network means faster travel, improved trade, and increased job opportunities. It also helps reduce traffic and pollution. But have you ever wondered which country has the biggest railway network on Earth? Is it the one with the most people? Or the one with the largest land? The answer might surprise you.
In this article, we'll take a look at the top countries with the largest railway networks. We'll explore how vast their systems are, how they help the economy, and what makes them stand out.
List of Countries with the Largest Railway Networks in the World
According to the World Population Review, here's the list of the countries with the largest railway networks in the world:
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Total Railroad Length in Kilometres (km)
|
Total Railroad Length in Miles (mi)
|
Data Year
|
1
|
United States
|
220,044
|
136,729
|
2019
|
2
|
China
|
159,000
|
98,798
|
2023
|
3
|
Russia
|
105,000
|
65,244
|
2022
|
4
|
India
|
65,554
|
40,733
|
2014
|
5
|
Canada
|
49,422
|
30,709
|
2021
|
6
|
Germany
|
39,379
|
24,469
|
2020
|
7
|
Australia
|
36,064
|
22,409
|
2022
|
8
|
Brazil
|
29,850
|
18,548
|
2014
|
9
|
France
|
27,860
|
17,311
|
2020
|
10
|
Japan
|
27,311
|
16,970
|
2015
|
11
|
Italy
|
24,567
|
15,265
|
2023
|
12
|
Mexico
|
23,389
|
14,533
|
2020
|
13
|
Ukraine
|
21,733
|
13,504
|
2014
|
14
|
South Africa
|
20,986
|
13,040
|
2014
|
15
|
Romania
|
20,077
|
12,475
|
2023
|
16
|
Poland
|
19,576
|
12,164
|
2023
|
17
|
Argentina
|
17,866
|
11,101
|
2018
|
18
|
Kazakhstan
|
16,636
|
10,337
|
2021
|
19
|
United Kingdom
|
16,179
|
10,053
|
2023
|
20
|
Spain
|
15,489
|
9,624
|
2020
1. United States
The United States has the world's largest rail network, with a total length of 220,044 km (136,729 mi). The network is primarily used for freight transportation. A large percentage of the nation's freight, around 43%, moves by rail. The passenger network is smaller, with Amtrak providing intercity service. This vast network is a critical part of the U.S. economy.
2. China
China's railway network is the second largest globally, totalling 159,000 km (98,798 mi). The country is a leader in high-speed rail, boasting the world's most extensive high-speed network. The system is state-owned and is crucial for both passenger and freight transport. It is one of the busiest rail networks in the world.
3. Russia
Russia has the third-largest rail network, with a length of 105,000 km (65,244 mi). The country's railways are vital for connecting its vast, sparsely populated regions. The network is heavily focused on freight, which is a key part of the national economy. A significant portion of the network is electrified, making it more efficient.
4. India
India's rail network is the fourth-largest, spanning 65,554 km (40,733 mi). It is one of the world's busiest, carrying over 11 billion passengers annually. The system is a primary mode of transportation for millions of people. It is a state-owned enterprise, with a focus on both passenger and freight services.
5. Canada
Canada's rail system ranks fifth, with a total length of 49,422 km (30,709 mi). Like the U.S., the network is primarily dedicated to freight transport. Two major transcontinental companies, Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), dominate the industry. Passenger services are offered by the crown corporation, Via Rail.
6. Germany
Germany's railway network is the sixth largest in the world, measuring 39,379 km (24,469 mi). It is the largest network in Europe, outside of Russia. The system is known for its high-quality service and is operated by the state-owned Deutsche Bahn (DB). It is a mix of high-speed, intercity, and regional services.
7. Australia
Australia's rail network is the seventh-largest, spanning a length of 36,064 km (22,409 mi). The network is notable for its multiple gauges, a legacy of state-based development. It is predominantly used for freight, especially for mineral and grain transport. Long-distance passenger services connect major cities across the country.
What Is The Rank Of Indian Railways In The World?
The Indian Railways ranks fourth in the world, with a total length of 65,554 kilometres. It plays a crucial role in Indian society and the economy, providing essential transportation and logistics services nationwide. This expansive network is owned and operated by the government-run Indian Railways.
Which Country has the Longest Railway Network In The World?
The United States has the longest railway network in the world, with an estimated 220,000 to 293,564 kilometres of track, mainly dedicated to freight transport. China has the second-largest network, primarily used for high-speed passenger rail services. Additionally, Russia and India also have extensive railway systems.
