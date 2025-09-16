SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Is SSC MTS Exam Postponed? Check Exam Date, City Slip Details and More at ssc.gov.in

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Sep 16, 2025, 15:30 IST

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 will be released 2–3 days before the exam on ssc.gov.in. Candidates must download it using their registration number and DOB. The hall ticket includes exam date, shift, centre, and candidate details. Carry a valid photo ID and follow exam-day guidelines strictly

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025
SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, for the SSC MTS 2025 Exam, which, as per the official SSC Calendar, is scheduled to be conducted between September 20 and October 24, 2025.
The SSC MTS Admit will contain the details, such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and candidate detail such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature, etc.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

SSC will release the SSC MTS City Intimation Slip and it will activate the admit card link 2-3 days before the examination. Candidates going to appear in the SSC MTS exam must download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC MTS 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 link will be activated by SSC on its official website, ssc.gov.in, 2-3 days before the examination. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Check the table for SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Name of Exam

SSC MTS 2025

Admit Card Release Date

Expected Soon

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Document Required

Printed Admit Card + Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)

Items to Carry

Blue/Black Ballpoint Pen, Admit Card, ID Proof

Prohibited Items

Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, electronic gadgets

How to Download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025?

After the release of SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 candidates will be able to download it by clicking admit link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Admit Card” button
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
  • Submit the details and admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the detail mentioned in the SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card and download it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the SSC MTS admit card, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Check the list below for all details mentioned in it

  • Candidate’s Name & Photograph
  • Roll Number & Registration ID
  • Exam Date & Shift Timing
  • Exam Centre Address
  • Reporting Time

