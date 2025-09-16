SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Is SSC MTS Exam Postponed? Check Exam Date, City Slip Details and More at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, for the SSC MTS 2025 Exam, which, as per the official SSC Calendar, is scheduled to be conducted between September 20 and October 24, 2025.

The SSC MTS Admit will contain the details, such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and candidate detail such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature, etc.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

SSC will release the SSC MTS City Intimation Slip and it will activate the admit card link 2-3 days before the examination. Candidates going to appear in the SSC MTS exam must download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC MTS 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.