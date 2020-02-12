CBSE Class 9 Science Important MCQs from Chapter 13 Why Do We Fall Ill with Answers

MCQs on Class 9 Science MCQs on Chapter 13- Why Do We Fall Ill are provided here to help students get acquainted with the important topics for the objective type questions. All these MCQ questions are provided with answers. By practicing with these questions, students can prepare well for the upcoming Science annual exam and secure good marks.

Check below the important MCQs on Why Do We Fall Ill:

Q1. You are aware of Polio Eradication Programme in your city. Children are vaccinated because

(a) Vaccination kills the polio causing microorganisms

(b) Prevents the entry of polio causing organisms in the body

(c)It creates immunity in the body

(d) All of above

Answer: (c) It creates immunity in the body

Q2. Making anti-viral drugs is more difficult than making anti-bacterial medicines because

Viruses make use of host machinery

Viruses are on the border line of living and non-living

iii. Viruses have very few biochemical mechanisms of their own

Viruses have a protein coat

Choose the correct option among the following:

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) only(iii)

(c) (ii) and (iv)

(d) only(iv)

Answer: (b) only (iii)

Q3. Many of the people suffer from the problem of acnes and feel annoyed of the ugly skin texture caused due to the acne spots. Can you guess the microorganism causing these acne?

(a) H1N1 virus

(b) Trypanosoma

(c)Leishmania

(d) Staphylococcus

Answer: (d) Staphylococcus

Q4. If you live in an overcrowded and poorly ventilated house, then you may suffer from which of the following diseases?

Cholera

AIDS

iii. Air borne disease

Cancer

Choose the correct option among the following:

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) (ii) and (iii)

(c) only(iii)

(d) only (iv)

Answer: (c) only (iii)

Q5. Antibiotics are ineffective against the viral infections. For each type of the viral infection, human body produces its own antiviral protein that is released from the infected and dying host cells. What is this protein called?

(a) Interferon

(b) Leishmania

(c) Ascaris

(d) Pertussis

Answer: (a) Interferon

Q6. Cancer is a disease caused due to the uncontrolled growth of tissues in any part of body. This disease comes under which of the following types?

(a) Congenital disease

(b) Infectious disease

(c)Non-infectious disease

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Non-infectious disease

Q7. The main symptoms of the HIV-AIDS infection are due to the fact that patient’s body can no longer fight off many minor infections and hence becomes the reason of the patient’s ultimate death.

This happens because:

(a) HIV virus alone causes all the infections

(b) HIV virus releases a poison in the body

(c) HIV virus damages the immune system of the body

(d) HIV virus directly attacks the human nervous system

Answer: (c) HIV virus damages the immune system of the body

Q8. Tuberculosis is a disease which spreads from one person to another directly or indirectly is diagnosed with the help of a protein extracted from a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis which also causes the disease. What is the name of this protein?

(a) Tuberlysis

(b) Rifampicin

(c) Cephalosporin

(d) Tuberculin

Answer: (d) Tuberculin

Q9. Cholera is an infectious, fatal disease caused by the bacterium which lives and multiplies in the small intestine. The disease sometimes occurs in epidemic form. Which of the following is not a reason for the spread of the disease?

(a) Breeding of the flies on the garbage heaps

(b) Use of spices in food

(c)Drinking the contaminated water

(d) Consuming the contaminated food

Answer: (b) Use of spices in food

Q10. For the prevention of the dehydration, the patient is advised to take Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS). The main components of ORS solution are:

(a) Sodium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, potassium chloride, glucose, sucrose and water

(b) Sodium chloride, sodium carbonate, potassium chloride, glucose,sucrose and water

(c)Sodium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, potassium chloride, glucose,sucrose and water

(d) Sodium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, potassium chloride, glucose,sucrose and water

Answer: (a) Sodium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, potassium chloride, glucose, sucrose and water

Q11. TAB-vaccine is used to provide immunity against Typhoid for a period of three years.What is the correct abbreviation of TAB?

(a) Typhoid-Paratyphoid A and B Vaccine

(b) Typhoid-Partialtyphoid A and B Vaccine

(c)Typhoid-Peroxytyphoid A and B Vaccine

(d) Typhoid-Pertyphoid A and B Vaccine

Answer: (a) Typhoid-Paratyphoid A and B Vaccine

Q12. Water makes averagely about 60% part of human body and is necessary in every biochemical reaction occurring in human body. Which of the following is a disease which is caused due to the loss of water in the body making the patient seriously ill in a very short time?

(a) Rehydration

(b) Hydration

(c)Dehydration

(d) Hydrolysis

Answer: (c) Dehydration

Q13. Which of the following is an incorrect statement about tuberculosis?

It is caused by Salmonella

It commonly affects immune system

iii. Bacteria release tuberculin toxin

Patient’s sputum contains blood

Choose the correct option among the following:

(a) (ii) and (iii)

(b) Only (ii)

(c) (iii) and (iv)

(d) (i) and (ii)

Answer: (d) (i) and (ii)

Q14. Mosquitoes are often seen breeding on the stagnant water. We should not allow mosquitoes to breed in our surroundings because they

(a) multiply very fast and cause pollution

(b) are vectors for many diseases

(c) bite and cause skin diseases

(d) are not important insects

Answer: (b) are vectors for many diseases

Q15. Infectious diseases are the diseases that can spread from infected person to the healthy person. Which of the following can make you ill if you come in contact with an infected person?

(a) Genetic abnormality

(b) Blood cancer

(c) High blood pressure

(d) Sneezing and coughing

Answer: (d) Sneezing and coughing

