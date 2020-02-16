CBSE Class 9 Science Important MCQs from Chapter 15 Improvement in Food Resources for Annual Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 students can now easily prepare the objective type questions for Science exam with the help of important MCQs provided by Jagran Josh. The MCQ questions on Class 9 Science Chapter 15-Improvement in Food Resources have been exclusively prepared to cover all important concepts involved in Class 9 Science NCERT. By practicing these questions will help you recall all that you have prepared for the exam which is the best way to analyse your preparations for the upcoming exam. Answers of all questions are also available here.

Check below the important MCQs on Class 9 Biology Chapter - Improvement in Food Resources:

Q1. Some chemical elements are required in large amounts by the plants for their proper growth. These inorganic elements are called macronutrients or macroelements. Which of the following elements do not come under the category of macronutrients?

i. Phosphorous

ii. Manganese

iii. Magnesium

iv. Iron

(a) Both (i) and (ii)

(b) Only (ii)

(c) Both (ii) and (iv)

(d) Both (ii) and (iii)

Answer: (c) Both (ii) and (iv)

Q2. Manure is organic matter used to enrich the soil with nutrients and also improves the physical structure of soil. Following are given some statements regarding the composition or effects of using manure. Find out the correct sentence about manure.

i. Manure contains large quantities of organic matter and small quantities of nutrients

ii. It increases the water holding capacity of sandy soil

iii. It helps in draining out the excess of water from clayey soil

iv. Its excessive use pollutes the environment because it is made of animal excretory waste

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) (i) and (iv)

(c) (ii) and (iii)

(d) (iii) and (iv)

Answer: (a) (i) and (iii)

Q3. Weeds are the unwanted plants that grow along with the cultivated plants. How do they affect the crop plants?

(a) By killing plants in the field before they grow

(b) By dominating the plants to grow

(c) Competing for various resources of plants causing low availability of nutrients

(d) All of above

Answer: (c) Competing for various resources of plants causing low availability of nutrients

Q4. Among the following pick out the correct statement.

i. Hybridization means crossing between genetically dissimilar plants

ii. Cross between two varieties is called as inter specific hybridization

iii. Introducing the genes of desired characters into a plant gives genetically modified crop

iv. Cross between plants of two species is called as inter varietal hybridization

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) (ii) and (iv)

(c) (ii) and (iii)

(d) (iii) and (iv)

Answer: (a) (i) and (iii)

Q5. Fish is an important aquatic food which is rich in proteins. The act of capturing, preservation and utilization of fishes is called fish culture.

Among the following statements choose the option which does not describe the benefit of fish culture?

(a) A large number of fishes are raised in the small area.

(b) Economically important desired fishes are made available

(c) There is more mortality in the younger stages of the fishes

(d) Through selective hybridization, yield and quality of fishes are improved

Answer: (c) There is more mortality in the younger stages of the fishes

Q6. The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) designed and implemented the world’s largest dairy development programme, called “Operation Flood”, which came out to be the reason behind White Revolution in India. Can you name the man who is known as the Father of White Revolution?

(a) Dr. G Nammalvar

(b) Abdul Rashid

(c) Dr. Jagadish Chandra Bose

(d) Dr. V. Kurien

Answer: (d) Dr. V. Kurien

Q7. There are present numerous exotic breeds of poultry which have been successfully acclimatized in India. One of the most popular exotic breeds of fowl in India, which produces long white eggs, has a very small body size, so needs less feed for its maintenance. Choose the right name for the breed with all these characteristics.

(a) Rhode Island Red

(b) White Leghorn

(c) Light Sussex

(d) Black Minorcha

Answer: (b) White Leghorn

Q8. Along with the indigenous breeds, the exotic varieties of honey bees are also widely used for commercial production of honey in India. The Italian bee, named ApisMellifera is the most commonly breed domesticated in India. Which of the following is not a reason for the preferential use of this breed?

(a) It is gentle in nature

(b) It has the ability to protect itself from enemies

(c) It has good honey collection capacity

(d) It has prolific queen with more swarming

Answer: (d) It has prolific queen with more swarming

Q9. Growing different crops in the same field in a pre-planned succession, to improve the quality and quantity of the crop yield and maintain the fertility of soil is known as:

(a) Crop rotation

(b) Plant breeding

(c) Intercropping

(d) Crop management

Answer: (b) Plant breeding

Q10. “Drones” in the honeybee colony are stingless and are unable to gather food. Their main role is to mate with queen bee and help in breeding.

Drones are born out from:

(a) Fertilized eggs and well-nourished larvae

(b) Unfertilized eggs

(c) Fertilized eggs giving heat treatment

(d) Same way as the worker bee is born

Answer: (b) Unfertilized eggs

Q11. Find out the wrong statement among the following:

(a) White revolution is meant for increase in milk production

(b) Blue revolution is meant for increase in fish production

(c) Increasing food production without compromising with environment quality is called as sustainable agriculture

(d) None of these

Answer: (d) None of these

Q12. In order to obtain the good quality and quantity of yield in dairy and poultry farming which of the following management practices should be followed?

i. Proper housing facilities having hygienic conditions

ii. Preventing the entrance of sunlight into the cattle farms

iii. Prevention and control of diseases and pests

iv.Maintenance of proper temperature

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(c) (i), (iii) and (iv)

(d) All of the above

Answer: (c) (i), (iii) and (iv)

Q13. Ronit often used to go with his father to collect milk from the milk man. One day, the milk man told his father that he is going to purchase a Murrah breed buffalo as he is not able tofulfill the demand of his customers to supply good quality milk. Ronit asked his father about the Murrah buffalo. Among the following statements which might not be the answer by his father?

(a) It is a high milk yielding variety of buffalo

(b) It gives goods quality of milk

(c) It is a very popular exotic breed

(d) It is a breed with massive body

Answer: (c) It is a very popular exotic breed

Q14. Dairy animals suffer from various types of diseases, one of which are the infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are mainly caused by viruses and bacteria. These diseases are spread by contact from animal to animal. Identify which of the following are not the infectious diseases?

i. Ringworm

ii. Foot and mouth disease

iii. Salmonellosis

iv.Anaemia

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (ii) and (iii)

(c) (i) and (iv)

(d) (i) and (iii)

Answer: (c) (i) and (iv)

Q15. Which of the following is a fungus disease causing maximum deaths of poultry birds?

(a) Pullorium

(b) Coryza

(c) Rickets

(d) Aspergillosis

Answer: (d) Aspergillosis

