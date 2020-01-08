CBSE Class 9 Science Important MCQs from Chapter 2 Is Matter Around Us Pure for Annual Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 Science MCQs Chapter 2 Is Matter Around Us Pure

CBSE MCQs on Class 9 Science Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure are quite useful for the upcoming annual exams as these questions will help students familiarise themselves with all important concepts and topics which may be tested in the objective type questions. All these MCQs are provided with correct answers.

MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure

1. What is the name of the metal which exists in liquid state at room temperature?

(a) Sodium

(b) Potassium

(c) Mercury

(d) Bromine

Answer: (c) Mercury

2. When the liquid is spun rapidly, the denser particles are forced to the bottom and the lighter particles stay at the top. This principle is used in:

(a) Centrifugation

(b) Fractional distillation

(c) Evaporation

(d) Tunneling

Answer: (a) Centrifugation

3. What is the name of the metal which exists in liquid state at room temperature?

(a) Mercury

(b) Bromine

(c) Sodium

(d) Potassium

Answer: (b) Bromine

4. Which of the following elements is not a metalloid?

(a) Boron

(b) Silicon

(c) Germanium

(d) Tungsten

Answer: (d) Tungsten

5. If we put camphor in an open container, its amount keeps on decreasing due to the phenomenon of

(a) Evaporation

(b) Precipitation

(c) Condensation

(d) Sublimation

Answer: (d) Sublimation

6. Heterogeneous mixture in which the solute particles do not dissolve and remain suspended throughout the solvent and the solute particles can be seen with the naked eye is known as:

(a) Colloidal solution

(b) Super saturated solution

(c) Sublimation

(d) Suspensions

Answer: (d) Suspensions

7. In tincture of iodine, find the solute and solvent?

(a) alcohol is the solute and iodine is the solvent

(b) iodine is the solute and alcohol is the solvent

(c) any component can be considered as solute or solvent

(d) tincture of iodine is not a solution

Answer: (b) iodine is the solute and alcohol is the solvent

8. The continuous zig-zag movement of colloidal particles in a dispersion medium is called

(a) Dispersion

(b) Tyndall effect

(c) Brownian movement

(d) Oscillation

Answer: (c) Brownian movement

9. A pure substance which is made up of only one kind of atom and cannot be broken into two or more simpler substances by physical or chemical means is referred to as

(a) a compound

(b) an element

(c) a molecule

(d) a mixture

Answer: (b) an element

10. Which of the following non-metal is a good conductor of electricity?

(a) Aluminium

(b) Silicon

(c) Graphite

(d) Gold

Answer: (c) Graphite

11. Which of the following property does not describe a compound?

(a) It is composed of two or more elements

(b) It is a pure substance.

(c) It cannot be separated into constituents by physical means

(d) It is mixed in any proportion by mass

Answer: (d) It is mixed in any proportion by mass

12. When two liquids do not mix, they form two separate layers and are known as

(a) Miscible liquids

(b) Immiscible liquids

(c) Saturated liquids

(d) Super saturated liquids

Answer: (b) Immiscible liquids

13. How one can separate ammonium chloride from a mixture containing ammonium chloride and sodium chloride?

(a) Precipitation

(b) Sublimation

(c) Chromatography

(d) Cetrifugation

Answer: (b) Sublimation

14. The amount of solute present per unit volume or per unit mass of the solution/solvent is known as

(a) Composition of solute

(b) Concentration of a solvent

(c) Concentration of a solute

(d) Concentration of a solution

Answer: (d) Concentration of a solution

15. According to the definition of pure substance, which of the following is a pure substance?

(a) Ice

(b) Mercury

(c) Iron

(d) All of these

Answer: (d) All of these

