 ISRO Graduate and Technician Apprenticeship 2025 Notification Out for 96 Posts, Apply Online at mhrdnats.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Aug 25, 2025, 16:55 IST

ISRO Apprenticeship 2025: The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC ISRO) has invited online applications for Apprenticeship for one year training in the different Trades. These positions  are available with certain eligibility with B.E./B.Tech, Diploma in Engineering and Diploma. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

Get all details about ISRO NRSC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 here

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC ISRO) has invited online applications for Apprenticeship for one year training in the different Trades. These positions are available with certain eligibility with B.E./B.Tech, Diploma in Engineering and Diploma in Commercial Practice under the Apprentices Act 1961 and Amendment Act of 1973. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 11, 2025.

As per the selection process, the consolidated applications will be screened subsequently and selection panels will be drawn based on the academic scores of the candidates at Degree / Diploma level.

You can check all the details regarding the ISRO NRSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and other details here.

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The dtailed notification pdf for the Apprentice posts are available on the official website of NRSC. However you can download the ISRO NRSC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 pdf directly through the link given below-

ISRO NRSC Apprentice Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

 ISRO NRSC Vacancy 2025

A total of 96 positions of Apprentice are to be filled in different disciplines including Graduate, Technician,Diploma and other Apprentice, Check the disciplines wise posts details given below-

Trade  Number of Posts 
Graduate Apprentice 11
Technician Apprentice 30
Diploma in Commercial Practice 25
Graduate Apprentice (General Stream)  30

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification

Trade  Eligibility  
Graduate Apprentice B.E/B.Tech in the respective field with not less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA.
Technician Apprentice Diploma in any discipline with not less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA
Diploma in Commercial Practice Pass in Diploma in Commercial Practice from a recognized Board.
Graduate Apprentice (General Stream)  Graduation in respective degree with not less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA

 

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

The onlien application process for ISRO NRSC recruitment drive is underway. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Event  Date
Starting of online application August 22, 2025 
Last date of application September 11, 2025 

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025 Monthly Stipend

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the posts wise monthly stipend as given below-

Trade  Monthly stipend
Graduate Apprentice Rs.9,000/-
Technician Apprentice Rs.8,000/-
Diploma in Commercial Practice Rs.8,000/-
Graduate Apprentice (General Stream)  Rs.9,000/

How To Apply For ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025?

Those candidates who are fulfilling essential qualifications criteria can enroll themselves in NATS Portal @ www.mhrdnats.gov.in subject to the eligibility prescribed by Board of Apprenticeship Training. Candidates are required to upload Degree/Diploma Certificate (as applicable) and valid IDs issued by the government. After the successful registration of application over the portal, an enrolment number will be generated and allotted to the applicant.

The candidates shall fill the application in UMANG Portal. The candidates are advised to upload the given documents in jpg/jpeg/png format, for further processing and short listing of the candidates

