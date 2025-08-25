ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Dates Announced for CS Professional, Executive Programmes; Check Full Schedule Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has shared the exam dates for the CS December 2025 session. The exams will be held from 22nd December to 29th December 2025. Students can appear at different exam centers in India and also outside India, including Dubai.

This notice is very important for students of the Executive and Professional programmes, because now they know the exact exam plan. Along with this, ICSI has also given details about the registration dates, exam fees, and changes allowed in forms.

The registration will start on 26th August 2025. Students can fill the form without any late fee till 25th September 2025. After that, forms can still be submitted, but with a late fee till 10th October 2025.

The exams will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages, so students can choose the language they are comfortable with. Check this article for the ICSI CS December 2025 Schedule.