ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Dates Announced for CS Professional, Executive Programmes; Check Full Schedule Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 16:22 IST

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS December 2025 exams from 22nd to 29th December for Executive and Professional programmes. Exams will be held in the afternoon session across India and abroad, including Dubai. Registration starts on August 26, with a late fee option till October 10. Exam fees and modification charges apply.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Dates Announced
ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Dates Announced
Register for Result Updates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has shared the exam dates for the CS December 2025 session. The exams will be held from 22nd December to 29th December 2025. Students can appear at different exam centers in India and also outside India, including Dubai.

This notice is very important for students of the Executive and Professional programmes, because now they know the exact exam plan. Along with this, ICSI has also given details about the registration dates, exam fees, and changes allowed in forms.

The registration will start on 26th August 2025. Students can fill the form without any late fee till 25th September 2025. After that, forms can still be submitted, but with a late fee till 10th October 2025.

The exams will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages, so students can choose the language they are comfortable with. Check this article for the ICSI CS December 2025 Schedule.

Click here: ICSI CS December 2025 Schedule PDF

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Time Table

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS December 2025 Exam Time Table. The exams for Executive Programme and Professional Programme (New Syllabus 2022) will be held from 22nd to 29th December 2025. All papers will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Check the table below for ICSI CS December Schedule:

Executive Programme (New Syllabus 2022)

Date

Subject

22-Dec-2025

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1)

23-Dec-2025

Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)

24-Dec-2025

Company Law and Practice (Group 1)

26-Dec-2025

Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2)

27-Dec-2025

Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group 1)

28-Dec-2025

Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2)

29-Dec-2025

Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1)

Related Stories

All papers will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. 

Professional Programme (New Syllabus 2022)

Date

Subject

22-Dec-2025

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group 1)

23-Dec-2025

Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group 2)

24-Dec-2025

Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group 1)

26-Dec-2025

Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group 2)

27-Dec-2025

Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group 1)

28-Dec-2025

Elective 2 (one of five subjects – open-book exam, Group 2)

29-Dec-2025

Elective 1 (one of five subjects – open-book exam, Group 1)

Each paper runs from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

CS Registration Window and Late Fee Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the registration window for the CS December 2025 exams. Students must apply before the deadline to avoid extra charges.

  • Registration starts: August 26, 2025

  • Last date without late fee: September 25, 2025

  • Late fee window: September 26 to October 10, 2025

ICSI CS December 2025 Fee Structure

Check the table below for the ICSI CS December 2025 Fee Structure:

Programme

Exam Fee (per group)

Extra Charges

Executive Programme

₹1,500

Professional Programme

₹1,800

Late Application Fee

₹250

Modification Fee (change in exam centre, medium, group, optional subject)

₹250 per change

Additional Group Fee

₹250

Also read: ICSI Result 2025 Live: CS Professional, Executive Scorecard OUT at icsi.edu; Check Scores Here 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News