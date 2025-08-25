ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Dates Announced for CS Professional, Executive Programmes; Check Full Schedule Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has shared the exam dates for the CS December 2025 session. The exams will be held from 22nd December to 29th December 2025. Students can appear at different exam centers in India and also outside India, including Dubai.
This notice is very important for students of the Executive and Professional programmes, because now they know the exact exam plan. Along with this, ICSI has also given details about the registration dates, exam fees, and changes allowed in forms.
The registration will start on 26th August 2025. Students can fill the form without any late fee till 25th September 2025. After that, forms can still be submitted, but with a late fee till 10th October 2025.
The exams will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages, so students can choose the language they are comfortable with. Check this article for the ICSI CS December 2025 Schedule.
Click here: ICSI CS December 2025 Schedule PDF
ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Time Table
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS December 2025 Exam Time Table. The exams for Executive Programme and Professional Programme (New Syllabus 2022) will be held from 22nd to 29th December 2025. All papers will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Check the table below for ICSI CS December Schedule:
Executive Programme (New Syllabus 2022)
|
Date
|
Subject
|
22-Dec-2025
|
Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1)
|
23-Dec-2025
|
Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)
|
24-Dec-2025
|
Company Law and Practice (Group 1)
|
26-Dec-2025
|
Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2)
|
27-Dec-2025
|
Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group 1)
|
28-Dec-2025
|
Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2)
|
29-Dec-2025
|
Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1)
All papers will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
Professional Programme (New Syllabus 2022)
|
Date
|
Subject
|
22-Dec-2025
|
Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group 1)
|
23-Dec-2025
|
Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group 2)
|
24-Dec-2025
|
Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group 1)
|
26-Dec-2025
|
Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group 2)
|
27-Dec-2025
|
Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group 1)
|
28-Dec-2025
|
Elective 2 (one of five subjects – open-book exam, Group 2)
|
29-Dec-2025
|
Elective 1 (one of five subjects – open-book exam, Group 1)
Each paper runs from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
CS Registration Window and Late Fee Details
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the registration window for the CS December 2025 exams. Students must apply before the deadline to avoid extra charges.
-
Registration starts: August 26, 2025
-
Last date without late fee: September 25, 2025
-
Late fee window: September 26 to October 10, 2025
ICSI CS December 2025 Fee Structure
Check the table below for the ICSI CS December 2025 Fee Structure:
|
Programme
|
Exam Fee (per group)
|
Extra Charges
|
Executive Programme
|
₹1,500
|
–
|
Professional Programme
|
₹1,800
|
–
|
Late Application Fee
|
–
|
₹250
|
Modification Fee (change in exam centre, medium, group, optional subject)
|
–
|
₹250 per change
|
Additional Group Fee
|
–
|
₹250
