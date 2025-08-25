DU Admissions 2025: UG Spot Round 1 Registration Starts at du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), will start the DU Undergraduate Admission 2025 Spot Round 1 registrations today, August 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at du.ac.in and the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible students have until August 27, 2025 to register online for the spot round admissions, with the results releasing on August 28, 2025. Students can check the detailed schedule here.
The official notice stated the candidates who were not allotted any college and/or course by August 24, 2025 are eligible for spot admissions after August 24, 2025 11:59 PM. The list of vacant seats will be published on the official website of DU on August 25, 2025 at 5 PM. Students will only be able to choose from the available combinations of the vacant seats and as per their satisfactory categories. Candidates will need to accept their seats, and to note, there are no seat upgradation or withdrawal options in spot admissions, therefore their allotted seats will be considered final.
DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important highlights of DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
University name
|
University of Delhi (UoD)
Delhi University (DU)
|
Event name
|
DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round 1
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
du.ac.in
|
Admission portal
|
admission.uod.ac.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Admission format
|
Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
|
UG matrix
|
Total seats: 71,624
Total programmes: 79, 186 BA Programme combinations, other courses in 60 colleges
|
DU UG Admission 2025 spot round registration dates
|
August 25 - 27, 2025
DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates and Detailed Schedule
Check the important dates of DU UG Admission 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
DU UG Admission 2025 spot round registration dates
|
August 25 - 27, 2025 by 5 PM
|
DU UG Admission 2025 spot round result date
|
August 28, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Spot Round Seat dates
|
August 28 - 29, 2025 by 5 PM
|
College verification dates
|
August 28 - 29, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Online fee payment date
|
August 30, 2025 by 5 PM
DIRECT LINK - DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round Official Schedule
How to Register for DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Admission?
Students applying for DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Vacant Seats for UG CSAS 2025-26 Spot Round of Allocation and Admission’
- In the log in window, enter your registration details
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Fill the application form
- Pay the application fee
- Check your details and download the confirmation page for future need
