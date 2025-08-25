DU Admissions 2025: UG Spot Round 1 Registration Starts at du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), will start the DU Undergraduate Admission 2025 Spot Round 1 registrations today, August 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at du.ac.in and the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible students have until August 27, 2025 to register online for the spot round admissions, with the results releasing on August 28, 2025. Students can check the detailed schedule here.

The official notice stated the candidates who were not allotted any college and/or course by August 24, 2025 are eligible for spot admissions after August 24, 2025 11:59 PM. The list of vacant seats will be published on the official website of DU on August 25, 2025 at 5 PM. Students will only be able to choose from the available combinations of the vacant seats and as per their satisfactory categories. Candidates will need to accept their seats, and to note, there are no seat upgradation or withdrawal options in spot admissions, therefore their allotted seats will be considered final.