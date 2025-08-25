ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
DU Admissions 2025: UG Spot Round 1 Registration Starts at du.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 25, 2025, 16:07 IST

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University is starting registrations for the DU Undergraduate Admission 2025 Spot Round 1 today, August 25, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates have until August 27, 2025 to apply and results will be announced on August 28, 2025. Students can only select from these available seats based on their category, and once a seat is accepted, it is considered final, with no options for upgradation or withdrawal.

DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round registrations begin today, August 25, 2025 at 5 PM.
DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round registrations begin today, August 25, 2025 at 5 PM.
DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), will start the DU Undergraduate Admission 2025 Spot Round 1 registrations today, August 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at du.ac.in and the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible students have until August 27, 2025 to register online for the spot round admissions, with the results releasing on August 28, 2025. Students can check the detailed schedule here.

The official notice stated the candidates who were not allotted any college and/or course by August 24, 2025 are eligible for spot admissions after August 24, 2025 11:59 PM. The list of vacant seats will be published on the official website of DU on August 25, 2025 at 5 PM. Students will only be able to choose from the available combinations of the vacant seats and as per their satisfactory categories. Candidates will need to accept their seats, and to note, there are no seat upgradation or withdrawal options in spot admissions, therefore their allotted seats will be considered final. 

DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important highlights of DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round here:

Overview 

Details 

University name 

University of Delhi (UoD)

Delhi University (DU)

Event name 

DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round 1

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

du.ac.in

Admission portal

admission.uod.ac.in

Level 

Undergraduate 

Admission format 

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

UG matrix 

Total seats: 71,624

Total programmes: 79, 186 BA Programme combinations, other courses in 60 colleges

DU UG Admission 2025 spot round registration dates

August 25 - 27, 2025

DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates and Detailed Schedule 

Check the important dates of DU UG Admission 2025 here: 

Event 

Date(s) 

DU UG Admission 2025 spot round registration dates

August 25 - 27, 2025 by 5 PM

DU UG Admission 2025 spot round result date

August 28, 2025 by 5 PM

Spot Round Seat dates 

August 28 - 29, 2025 by 5 PM

College verification dates 

August 28 - 29, 2025 by 5 PM

Online fee payment date 

August 30, 2025 by 5 PM

DIRECT LINK - DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round Official Schedule

How to Register for DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Admission?

Students applying for DU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online: 

  1. Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Vacant Seats for UG CSAS 2025-26 Spot Round of Allocation and Admission’
  3. In the log in window, enter your registration details
  4. Click on ‘Submit’
  5. Fill the application form
  6. Pay the application fee 
  7. Check your details and download the confirmation page for future need

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

