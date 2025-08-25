ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Top 10 Largest Hindu Temples in India

By Nikhil Batra
Aug 25, 2025, 16:09 IST

India is home to some of the world’s biggest temples, each rich in heritage and devotion. Explore the largest temple complexes, their acres of land, architecture, and cultural importance.

Largest Hindu Temples in India
Largest Hindu Temples in India

India is known for spirituality and it is a land where faith and devotion are a part of daily life. That is why the whole nation is a home to thousands of temples and each one of them has its own story of history, culture and tradition. Among these temples, there are some of them which stand out for their sizes. These temples are known to be more than places of worship as they also showcase India's artistic excellence, engineering skills and the power of faith. 

Some of these temples are so unique that they fall under UNESCO World Heritage Sites, while some of them are really big centers of pilgrimage where millions gather during festivals and pray. 

List of Largest Hindu Temples in India

The largest temples in India are not defined by size alone as they showcase a unique blend of devotion, culture, and history. Here is the list of the largest Hindu temples in India: 

Temple Name 

Size (In Acres)

Location 

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

156+ Acres

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Swaminarayan Akshardham

100 Acres

New Delhi, Delhi

Sri Lakshmi Narayani Devi Temple

100 Acres

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Chhatarpur Temple

70 Acres

New Delhi, Delhi

Prem Mandir

55 Acres

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Ramanuja Temple 

45 Acres

Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu

Belur Math

40 Acres

Kolkata, West Bengal

Thillai Nataraja Temple

40 Acres

Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu

Annamalaiyar Temple

25 Acres

Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu

Arunachalesvara Temple

25 Acres

Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu 

1. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple 

Ranganathaswamy-Temple-Srirangam

Source: Cottage9

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple is located in Srirangam, Tiruchi and it is considered as the largest functioning temple in India. The temple is spread across 156 acres and it is dedicated to Lord Ranganatha, a reclining form of Lord Vishnu. The temple has seven concentric enclosures, towering gopurams (gateway towers), and numerous shrines. 

2. Swaminarayan Akshardham 

akshardham_monument_with_sarovar-002

Source: Akshardham.com

The Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple is located in Delhi and it is known to be one of the most modern yet magnificent temples in India. The temple is spread over 100 acres of land and it is dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan. This temple is a blend of tradition and modern architecture. 

3. Sri Lakshmi Narayani Devi Temple 

OAk7oRkj-image

Source: Indian Temple Tour

This temple is also known as Golden Temple and it is located in Vellore spanning an area of 100 acres. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and it is famous for its gold coated structure that gives it a glow. 

4. Chhatarpur Temple 

chhatarpur-temple

Source: Tripadvisor

The Chhatarpur Temple complex in South Delhi is spread across 70 acres and is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, a form of Durga. Built in both traditional and modern styles, it has multiple shrines dedicated to different deities.

5. Prem Mandir

Radhay-Radhay-Shriposhak.in-87266072

Source: Shriposhak

Located in Vrindavan, the land of Lord Krishna, Prem Mandir covers 55 acres. It is a grand white marble temple dedicated to Radha Krishna and Sita Ram. The temple is especially famous for its lighting displays and beautifully landscaped gardens, which depict important episodes from Krishna’s life.

