List of Largest Hindu Temples in the World outside India

Hinduism is one of the world's oldest religions, and Hindu temples have been built all over the globe for centuries. While India is home to the largest number of Hindu temples, there are also many impressive Hindu temples located outside of India.

The largest Hindu temples in the world outside of India are typically located in countries with large Hindu populations, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. These temples are often built in the traditional Hindu architectural style, and they feature intricate carvings and sculptures that depict Hindu gods and goddesses.

The largest Hindu temples in the world outside of India are not only important religious sites, but they are also popular tourist destinations. These temples offer visitors a glimpse into the rich culture and heritage of Hinduism.

Here are 5 largest Hindu Temples around the world:

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Angkor Wat is a mesmerizing Hindu temple complex in Cambodia and the largest religious monument in the world. Built in the 12th century by the Khmer Empire, Angkor Wat is dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu. The temple complex is spread over 500 acres and includes over 1,000 buildings.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London, UK

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, UK is the largest Hindu temple complex outside India. It was built in the traditional Hindu architectural style and features intricate carvings and sculptures. The temple complex is dedicated to the Hindu god Swaminarayan and includes a main temple, a cultural centre, a community centre, and a garden.

Shree Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Brampton, Canada

Shree Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Brampton, Canada is the largest Hindu temple complex in North America. It is dedicated to the Hindu god Venkateswara, an avatar of Vishnu. The temple complex is spread over 30 acres and includes a main temple, a cultural centre, a community centre, and a garden.

Akshardham Complex, Robbinsville, USA

Akshardham Complex in Robbinsville, New Jersey, USA is the largest Hindu temple complex in the Western Hemisphere. It is dedicated to the Hindu god Swaminarayan and includes a main temple, a cultural centre, a community centre, and a garden. The temple complex is spread over 160 acres and features intricate carvings and sculptures.

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Houston, USA

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Houston, Texas, USA is one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States. It is dedicated to the Hindu god Swaminarayan and includes a main temple, a cultural centre, a community centre, and a garden. The temple complex is spread over 16 acres and features intricate carvings and sculptures.