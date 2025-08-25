Telangana Schools Holiday Announced for 13-Day for Dasara; Starting September 21, 2025

Telangana School Holiday 2025: Schools and institutions throughout Telangana will be closed from September 21 to October 3, providing students a 13-day holiday. Telangana's festival break will be longer. The Telangana government has also declared a holiday on September 5th in honor of Urs-un-Nabi, the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth.

Among the most significant Hindu holidays is Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, as demonstrated by Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana. The festival is scheduled for October 2, 2025.

The schools must finish their formative assessment (FA)-two exams before the break. Students must take summative assessment (SA)-1 exams from October 24 to October 31 once classes resume. SA 1 findings will be announced by November 6 following the review of the response scripts. There won't be any exams in November following the end of SA 1, with the exception of instruction.