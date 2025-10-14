15th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Staying current on events, both in India and across the globe, is a critical step toward becoming informed and engaged citizens. By exploring stories on politics, sports, international affairs, and local school developments, we not only expand our knowledge but also cultivate the critical thinking necessary to understand the connections between these events and their potential impact on our lives.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
PM Modi to meet Mongolia’s President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa today.
-
Coldrif is among three Indian cough syrups flagged as ‘substandard’ by the WHO.
-
India to launch digital life certificate drive for pensioners.
-
The Supreme Court directed the Daman MP to approach the Bombay High Court for a plea seeking an SIT probe into irregularities.
-
WHO warns about three contaminated liquid medicines in India.
-
Karnataka ministers responded to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s post criticising Bengaluru’s “bad roads, garbage.”
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
China warns the US against threats, calling them ‘wrong approach’.
-
Venezuela gold mine collapse kills 14, rescue efforts on.
-
Bipin Joshi, the hero who saved lives during the October 7 terror attack, has died in Hamas custody.
-
The UK jobs market slowdown shows signs of easing ahead of the budget.
-
Egypt hosts a global peace summit to stop the Gaza conflict.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India won 2-1 over Kyrgyz Republic in AFC U17 Cup.
-
India men’s football team to face Singapore in qualifiers.
-
South Africa beat Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Who is the current Vice President of India in 2025?
Answer: Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar
-
Which country will host the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Answer: USA, Canada, and Mexico (jointly)
-
Who is the current Chairman of ISRO?
Answer: Dr. V. Narayanan
-
Who won the men’s singles title at Wimbledon 2025?
Answer: Jannik Sinner
-
Which country assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025?
Answer: Pakistan
-
Which school won the NASA‑NSS Space Settlement Design Contest 2025?
Answer: S.R.N. Mehta CBSE School, Kalaburagi
-
When is Hindi Diwas celebrated in India?
Answer: On 14th September every year
-
What is the national animal of India?
Answer: Bengal Tiger
-
Who is known as the "Missile Man of India"?
Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
-
What is the largest state in India by area?
Answer: Rajasthan
Thought of the day:
"Your attitude shapes your reality.”
Word of the day:
Certitude
Meaning: A state of being completely certain.
Example: "The witness could not describe the attacker's face with certitude"
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
