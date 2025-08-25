ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links

What is Pani Puri called in English?

By Jasreet Kaur
Aug 25, 2025, 15:47 IST

Pani Puri in English is called Water Balls or Crispy Hollow Balls with Spiced Water. In India Pani puri is also known as Golgappa, Puchka, or Gupchup, pani. Learn the pani puri meaning in English and why pani puri is India’s favourite street food. 

pani puri in English
pani puri in English

Pani Puri in English: Pani Puri in English is called Water Balls or Crispy Hollow Balls with flavoured water. The word Pani means water, and Puri means deep-fried hollow bread. Together, 'pani puri', meaning in English, refers to crispy round puris filled with spicy water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, sprouts, and chutneys. It is known by names such as Golgappa, Puchka, and Gupchup, but in English-speaking countries, it is often introduced as Indian Water Balls. Today, pani puri is one of the most popular Indian street foods, loved for its tangy, spicy, and refreshing taste.

Puchka

Origin of Pani Puri

The origin of pani puri can be traced back to the Magadha kingdom in ancient India (modern-day Bihar). Over time, it spread across India and adapted to regional tastes. In Delhi and Punjab, it became Golgappa, in Bengal and Bihar, it is called Puchka, and in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, it is famous as Gupchup. Each region added its own twist to the recipe, but the essence of crispy puris filled with spicy flavoured water remained the same. Today, pani puri is not only a street food in India but also served in Indian restaurants across the USA, UK, Canada, and the Middle East as “Water Balls.”

gupchup

How Pani Puri is Made

Pani Puri is prepared by frying dough into crispy hollow balls that puff up when cooked. The spiced water (pani) is made using tamarind, mint, coriander, cumin, chillies, and black salt, creating both spicy and tangy flavours. The stuffing usually includes mashed potatoes, chickpeas, black gram, or sprouts. To balance the taste, sweet tamarind chutney and spicy mint chutney are added. The combination of sweet, tangy, spicy, and crunchy flavours in one bite makes pani puri one of the most exciting snacks to eat. Many people also enjoy making the pani puri recipe at home for a more hygienic and healthier version.

pani puri

Names of Pani Puri in India

Pani Puri has many names and variations across different Indian states, each with unique flavours:

Golgappa (Delhi, Punjab, Haryana): Spicy water and tangy chutneys make it bold and flavourful. Golgappa in English is still known as water balls.

Puchka (West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand): Famous for tangy mashed potato filling and tamarind pulp, giving it a strong sour taste.

Gupchup (Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh): Known for its lighter puris and flavorful water, often eaten quickly in rounds.

Pakodi (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh): Slightly thicker puris with mildly spiced water, paired with chutneys.

Pani Ke Patashe (Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan): Crispy puris with spicy-sweet water, loved during fairs and festivals.

best pani puri

Read more: What is Samosa Called in English?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News