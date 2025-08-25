What is Pani Puri called in English?

Pani Puri in English: Pani Puri in English is called Water Balls or Crispy Hollow Balls with flavoured water. The word Pani means water, and Puri means deep-fried hollow bread. Together, 'pani puri', meaning in English, refers to crispy round puris filled with spicy water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, sprouts, and chutneys. It is known by names such as Golgappa, Puchka, and Gupchup, but in English-speaking countries, it is often introduced as Indian Water Balls. Today, pani puri is one of the most popular Indian street foods, loved for its tangy, spicy, and refreshing taste.

Origin of Pani Puri

The origin of pani puri can be traced back to the Magadha kingdom in ancient India (modern-day Bihar). Over time, it spread across India and adapted to regional tastes. In Delhi and Punjab, it became Golgappa, in Bengal and Bihar, it is called Puchka, and in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, it is famous as Gupchup. Each region added its own twist to the recipe, but the essence of crispy puris filled with spicy flavoured water remained the same. Today, pani puri is not only a street food in India but also served in Indian restaurants across the USA, UK, Canada, and the Middle East as “Water Balls.”