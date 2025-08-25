What is Pani Puri called in English?

Pani Puri in English: Pani Puri in English is called Water Balls or Crispy Hollow Balls with flavoured water. The word Pani means water, and Puri means deep-fried hollow bread. Together, 'pani puri', meaning in English, refers to crispy round puris filled with spicy water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, sprouts, and chutneys. It is known by names such as Golgappa, Puchka, and Gupchup, but in English-speaking countries, it is often introduced as Indian Water Balls. Today, pani puri is one of the most popular Indian street foods, loved for its tangy, spicy, and refreshing taste.
Origin of Pani Puri
The origin of pani puri can be traced back to the Magadha kingdom in ancient India (modern-day Bihar). Over time, it spread across India and adapted to regional tastes. In Delhi and Punjab, it became Golgappa, in Bengal and Bihar, it is called Puchka, and in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, it is famous as Gupchup. Each region added its own twist to the recipe, but the essence of crispy puris filled with spicy flavoured water remained the same. Today, pani puri is not only a street food in India but also served in Indian restaurants across the USA, UK, Canada, and the Middle East as “Water Balls.”
How Pani Puri is Made
Pani Puri is prepared by frying dough into crispy hollow balls that puff up when cooked. The spiced water (pani) is made using tamarind, mint, coriander, cumin, chillies, and black salt, creating both spicy and tangy flavours. The stuffing usually includes mashed potatoes, chickpeas, black gram, or sprouts. To balance the taste, sweet tamarind chutney and spicy mint chutney are added. The combination of sweet, tangy, spicy, and crunchy flavours in one bite makes pani puri one of the most exciting snacks to eat. Many people also enjoy making the pani puri recipe at home for a more hygienic and healthier version.
Names of Pani Puri in India
Pani Puri has many names and variations across different Indian states, each with unique flavours:
•Golgappa (Delhi, Punjab, Haryana): Spicy water and tangy chutneys make it bold and flavourful. Golgappa in English is still known as water balls.
•Puchka (West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand): Famous for tangy mashed potato filling and tamarind pulp, giving it a strong sour taste.
•Gupchup (Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh): Known for its lighter puris and flavorful water, often eaten quickly in rounds.
•Pakodi (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh): Slightly thicker puris with mildly spiced water, paired with chutneys.
•Pani Ke Patashe (Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan): Crispy puris with spicy-sweet water, loved during fairs and festivals.
