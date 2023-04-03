CBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2023-24 Released! Download PDF of All Subjects Here

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024: The Central Board of Secondary Educations (CBSE) released the new course curriculum for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th on March 31, 2023. This latest CBSE syllabus is the most essential or we can say the prime resource to start with the study of new subjects in new academic session. It explains chapter-wise list of topics prescribed for the annual assessment of students along with the unit-wise marks breakup and question paper design. Students must adhere to the instructions and guidelines mentioned in the CBSE syllabus to perform well in their exams.
In this article, we have provided the CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for the academic session 2023-24. The syllabus of all subjects of CBSE Class 9 is provided here that can be downloaded in PDF format from the directs links provided in the next section of this article. Before that students must know the major things to analyse from the new syllabus so that they can use it to work out the best study plan for themselves.
Important points to check out from CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 are:
- List of topics to study in each chapter
- Any addition or deletion in the topics
- Unit-wise weightage for annual exams
- Question paper design for annual exams
- Typology of questions suggested for annual exams
- Components of internal assessment
- Details of practical/project work in a subject
In order to get the most benefit out of the syllabus and keep themselves organised, students are suggested to be thorough with the new CBSE syllabus for class 9.
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)
Download the subjects-wise syllabus form the links provided below:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus Link
|
CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 English (Lang. & Lit.) Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2023-24
|
CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2023-24
|
Download Here
|
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24
|
Download Here
|
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24
|
Download Here
You can also check and download the CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of all subjects from the board’s official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.