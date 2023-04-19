CBSE Class 9 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF Here!

CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24: English Language & Literature Syllabus for Class 9th of CBSE board is provided in this article. Check and download the complete syllabus in PDF from this article

CBSE Class 9 English Language & Literature Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE syllabus is very important for students to construct the right study plan as it includes all necessary elements like course structure, weightage distribution, question paper design, etc. Going through the CBSE syllabus helps them to know what they will be offered throughout the year and how their performance will be assessed.

We have provided the CBSE Class 9 English Language and Literature Syllabus in this article. This syllabus has been published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the new academic session (2023-24). Class 9 students of CBSE board must check the complete syllabus to know the contents of curriculum before they start with any new chapter or the study of other elements of the language subject. You can also download the CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus in PDF format from the link available in this article.

CBSE Class 9 Language & Literature English (Code No. 184) Syllabus 2023-24

Section-Wise Weightage

Section Title Total Weightage No. of Periods (Suggestive) A Reading Skills 20 40 B Writing Skills & Grammar 20 40 C Language through Literature 40 50 Total 80

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 of All Subjects

Section A - Reading Skills

I. Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (20 Marks) 1. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks) 2. Case-based passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks) (Total length of two passages to be 600-700 words) Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary.

Section B - Writing Skills with Grammar

II. Grammar (10 Marks) Determiners

Tenses

Modals

Subject – verb concord

Reported speech Commands and requests

Statements

Questions 3. The courses at the secondary level seek to cement high professional grasp of grammatical items and levels of accuracy. Accurate use of spelling, punctuation and grammar will be assessed through Gap Filling/ Editing/Transformation exercises. Ten out of 12 questions will be attempted. III. Writing Skills (10 marks) 4. Writing a Descriptive Paragraph (word limit 100-120 words), describing a person / event/ situation, based on visual or verbal cue/s. One out of two questions to be answered. 5 marks 5. Writing a Story (on a given cue/title)/Diary Entry, in 100-120 words. One out of two

questions is to be answered. 5 marks

Section C - Literature through Literature (40 Marks)

IV. Reference to the Context (5+5 = 10 Marks) 6. One extract out of two from Drama / Prose. 7. One extract out of two from poetry. Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary. V. Short & Long Answer Questions 8. Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book BEEHIVE. 4x3=12 marks 9. Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book MOMENTS. 3x2=6 marks 10. One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from BEEHIVE to be answered in about 100-120 words to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts. This can also be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. 6 marks 11. One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from MOMENTS on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. 6 marks

Prescribed Books: Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Beehive Prose 1. The Fun They Had 2. The Sound of Music 3. The Little Girl 4. A Truly Beautiful Mind 5. The Snake and the Mirror 6. My Childhood 7. Reach For The Top 8. Kathmandu 9. If I were You Poems 1. The Road Not taken 2. Wind 3. Rain on The Roof 4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree 5. A Legend of The Northland 6. No Men Are Foreign 7. On killing a tree 8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal Moments 1. The Lost Child 2. The adventures of Toto 3. Iswaran the Storyteller 4. In the kingdom of fools 5. The Happy Prince 6. The Last Leaf 7. A House is not a Home 8. The Beggar WORDS AND EXPRESSIONS – II (WORKBOOK FOR CLASS X) – Units 1 to 6 and Units 8, 10 & 11

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Listening and Speaking Competencies 30 Periods Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills will be for 05 marks. It is recommended that listening and speaking skills should be regularly practised. Art-integrated projects based on activities like Role Play, Skit, Dramatization etc. must be used.

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF format from the link provided below:

Also Read:

NCERT Books for Class 9 English