Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

NIA Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 40 Posts of Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk, Check Apply Online Date and More

By Manish Kumar
Oct 6, 2025, 16:59 IST

NIA Recruitment 2025: The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has invited online applications for 40 various positions including Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 45 days of the publication of the notification in the Employment News. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NIA Recruitment 2025: The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has invited online applications for various positions including Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts across the country. A total of 40 positions are available to fill out of which 35 are for Data Entry Operator (DEO) and 05 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 45 days of the publication of the notification in the Employment News.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

NIA Recruitment 202 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the indicative notification PDF of the official notification of NIA Recruitment 2025 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts . Download the official notification through the link given below. 

NIA Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Download PDF

NIA Recruitment 2025 Overview

NIA Recruitment 2025 notification is available to fill a total of 40 positions including Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts across the country. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates. 

NIA Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

NIA

Posts Name

 Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Total Vacancies

40

Mode of Application

Online

Last Date

Within 45 days of the publication of the notification in the Employment News.

Official Website

nia.nic.in

NIA Recruitment 2025 Vacancies Details

 A total of 40 positions are available to fill out of which 35 are for Data Entry Operator (DEO) and 05 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for the NIA recruitment 2025 exam from the table given below. 

Name of the Posts

No. of Vacancies

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

35

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

05

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details including eligibility, application process and others. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News