NIA Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 40 Posts of Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk, Check Apply Online Date and More

NIA Recruitment 2025: The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has invited online applications for various positions including Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts across the country. A total of 40 positions are available to fill out of which 35 are for Data Entry Operator (DEO) and 05 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 45 days of the publication of the notification in the Employment News.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

NIA Recruitment 202 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the indicative notification PDF of the official notification of NIA Recruitment 2025 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts . Download the official notification through the link given below.