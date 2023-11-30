CBSE Class 9 English Competency Based Questions 2024: Download Chapter-wise Practice Questions in PDF

Competency Based Practice Questions Class 9 English: CBSE has introduced competency-based questions in the revised exam pattern for Class 9 to assess students' ability to apply their knowledge and skills to real-world situations. In CBSE Class 9 Exams 2023-24, about 50% of the questions will be based on competency skills. So, in order to do well in exams, class 9 students should have 100% concept clarity and a strong understanding of the fundamental principles of each subject. They must solve competency based practice questions regularly to understand the application of concepts to real-life situations.
CBSE, in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) and the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), has created a set of English Competency Based Practice Questions for Class 9 students. Chapter-wise questions for class 9 English (Beehive) form an essential resource for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2023-24. Students can download all questions with the answer key from this article in a chapter-wise PDF format. The practice questions will be extremely helpful in getting familiar with the format of questions and gaining an understanding of the competency-based assessment approach.
Check the chapter-wise questions below:
CBSE Class 9 English (Beehive) Competency Based Questions 2023-24
Chapter 1 - The Fun They Had
Chapter 2 - The Sound of Music
Chapter 3 - The Little Girl
Chapter 4 - A Truly Beautiful Mind
Chapter 5 - The Snake and the Mirror
Chapter 6 - My Childhood
Chapter 7 - Packing
Competency Based Practice Questions PDF
Chapter 8 - Reach for the Top
Competency Based Practice Questions PDF
Chapter 9 - The Bond of Love
Competency Based Practice Questions PDF
Chapter 10 - Kathmandu
Competency Based Practice Questions PDF
Chapter 11 - If I Were You
Competency Based Practice Questions PDF
Click here to check Answers/ Answer Hints for all questions
Advantages of Competency Based Education
In its continuous endeavour to improve the quality of education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented several valuable initiatives. The focus is shifting towards competency-based education to eliminate rote learning and foster a more holistic approach to learning.
Some of the major benefits of competency-based education for students include:
- Encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Promotes deeper understanding of concepts
- Prepares students for higher education and workforce
- Promotes inclusive learning
- Instils lifelong learning and adaptability
- Promotes the holistic development of learners
Overall, competency-based education offers a transformative approach that equips students for success in the 21st century.
