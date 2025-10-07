Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 32 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in - Check Apply Online Date and More

By Manish Kumar
Oct 7, 2025, 11:33 IST

TNPSC Group 5 Notification 2025 PDF:  The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on November 07, has released the notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 05, 2025. Check  tnpsc group 5 eligibility details , selection process, educational qualification and others. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

TNPSC Group 5 Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on October 07, has released the notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services. Under the recruitment drive, various posts are to be filled including Assistant Section Officer, Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service to the posts in Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 05, 2025. 

TNPSC Grade 5 Notification 2025: PDF Download

Candidates applying for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services must go through the official notification pdf, The deteiled Notification 2025 contains all the detailed information regarding eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the pdf.

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025

PDF Download

TNPSC Civil Service Notification 2025 Crucial Dates

The official advertisement has been uploded by the TNPSC on October 07, 2025 and candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 05, 2025. Check the details schedule given below-

Description Details 
Date of Notification October 07, 2025
Last date and time for submission of online application  November 05, 2025
Application Correction Window period From 10.11.2025 12.01 A.M to 12.11.2025 11.59 P.M.
Date and time of written examination 21.12.2025

TNPSC Civil Service Notification 2025: Overview

TNPSC has released the notification pdf for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) to recruit eligible candidates for 615 vacancies. The TNPSC CTSE Non Interview Post Online application will start from May 27, 2025, on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Check the table below for TNPSC CTSE Notification 2025 key highlights

Category

Details

Name of Organisation

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Name of Exam

Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services

Number of Vacancies

32

Advertisement No.

723

Application Mode

Online

Last Dates for Registration

November 05, 2025

Application Correction Window

November 10, 2025 - November 12, 2025

Exam Date

December 21, 2025

Official Website 

https://tnpsc.gov.in/

TNPSC Group 5 Job List

Under the recruitment drive a total of 32 posts are to be filled including Assistant Section Officer, Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service. You can check the details of the tnpsc group 5 jobs list available in different departments given below.

Name of the Post No. of vacancies
Assistant Section Officer 22
Assistant Section Officer 03
Assistant  05
Assistant 02

 

TNPSC Group 5 2025 Eligibility Details 

Candidates should have posts wise educational qualification/eligibility or tnpsc group 5 eligibility details as mentioned in the notification to apply for these positions. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification before applying for these positions. Check details of the department wise posts and eligibility given below-

Name of the Post Educational Qualification
Assistant Section Officer

(i) A Bachelor’s 

(ii) Drafting experience for a period of not less than five years in the post of Junior Assistant or Assistant or in both the posts taken together
Assistant Section Officer

(i) A Bachelor’s in Commerce or Economics or Statistics

(ii) Service for a period of not less than five years in the category of Assistant, inclusive of the services rendered in the post of Junior Assistant, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service.
Assistant 

(i) Bachelor’s 

(ii) Service for a period of not less than three years after acquiring Bachelor’s Degree, in the category of Junior Assistant or in the category of Assistant or in both the categories put together, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service
Assistant

 (i) A Bachelor's in Commerce or Economics or Statistics

(ii) Service for a period of not less than three years either in the category of Junior Assistant or in the category of Assistant or in both the categories put together, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service

TNPSC Group 5 2025 Vacancies

A total of 32 posts are to be filled including Assistant Section Officer, Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service. These positions are available in various departments including Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments), Finance and Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments). Check details of the department wise posts available-

Name of the Post Name of the Department Post Code No. of vacancies
Assistant Section Officer Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments) 3235 22
Assistant Section Officer Finance 3236 03
Assistant  Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments) 1651 05
Assistant  Finance 3237 02

Also Read:

Employment News Of The Week 2025

Indian Army Rally Bharti 2025: All States Rally Latest Updates

Steps to Apply Online for TNPSC Group 5 Notification? 

Candidates can directly visit the official website to apply online for TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025 or  can follow the simple steps listed below for online application procedure

  • Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Apply Online.” Under Important Links, a new page will open up.
  • Now, click on “One Time Registration and Dashboard” and then click on “New User” or “Registered User.”
  • Complete the OTR process (for new users) and pay the one time applicable fee
  • Once the registration process is completed, click on “registered user” and login with your registration number and password.
  • Fill in the required details in the form and upload your photo and signature in the prescribed format. 
  • Review all the provided details and submit the application form. 
  • Pay the required fees (where applicable)
  • Click on the submit button and print the form for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News