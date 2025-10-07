TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 32 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in - Check Apply Online Date and More

TNPSC Group 5 Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on October 07, has released the notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services. Under the recruitment drive, various posts are to be filled including Assistant Section Officer, Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service to the posts in Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 05, 2025. TNPSC Grade 5 Notification 2025: PDF Download Candidates applying for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services must go through the official notification pdf, The deteiled Notification 2025 contains all the detailed information regarding eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the pdf.

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025 PDF Download TNPSC Civil Service Notification 2025 Crucial Dates The official advertisement has been uploded by the TNPSC on October 07, 2025 and candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 05, 2025. Check the details schedule given below- Description Details Date of Notification October 07, 2025 Last date and time for submission of online application November 05, 2025 Application Correction Window period From 10.11.2025 12.01 A.M to 12.11.2025 11.59 P.M. Date and time of written examination 21.12.2025

Category Details Name of Organisation Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Name of Exam Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services Number of Vacancies 32 Advertisement No. 723 Application Mode Online Last Dates for Registration November 05, 2025 Application Correction Window November 10, 2025 - November 12, 2025 Exam Date December 21, 2025 Official Website https://tnpsc.gov.in/ TNPSC Group 5 Job List Under the recruitment drive a total of 32 posts are to be filled including Assistant Section Officer, Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service. You can check the details of the tnpsc group 5 jobs list available in different departments given below. Name of the Post No. of vacancies Assistant Section Officer 22 Assistant Section Officer 03 Assistant 05 Assistant 02

TNPSC Group 5 2025 Eligibility Details Candidates should have posts wise educational qualification/eligibility or tnpsc group 5 eligibility details as mentioned in the notification to apply for these positions. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification before applying for these positions. Check details of the department wise posts and eligibility given below- Name of the Post Educational Qualification Assistant Section Officer (i) A Bachelor’s (ii) Drafting experience for a period of not less than five years in the post of Junior Assistant or Assistant or in both the posts taken together Assistant Section Officer (i) A Bachelor’s in Commerce or Economics or Statistics (ii) Service for a period of not less than five years in the category of Assistant, inclusive of the services rendered in the post of Junior Assistant, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service. Assistant (i) Bachelor’s (ii) Service for a period of not less than three years after acquiring Bachelor’s Degree, in the category of Junior Assistant or in the category of Assistant or in both the categories put together, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service Assistant (i) A Bachelor's in Commerce or Economics or Statistics (ii) Service for a period of not less than three years either in the category of Junior Assistant or in the category of Assistant or in both the categories put together, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service

TNPSC Group 5 2025 Vacancies A total of 32 posts are to be filled including Assistant Section Officer, Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service. These positions are available in various departments including Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments), Finance and Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments). Check details of the department wise posts available- Name of the Post Name of the Department Post Code No. of vacancies Assistant Section Officer Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments) 3235 22 Assistant Section Officer Finance 3236 03 Assistant Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Departments) 1651 05 Assistant Finance 3237 02