WBCHSE HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025 Released, Check Subject-wise PDF Here

Key Points
- The West Bengal board has issued the subject-wise exam pattern for HS Semester 4
- Exam pattern PDF available at wbchse.wb.gov.in
- Pattern includes section-wise marks with the number of questions to attempt
WB HS Semester Exam 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has issued details of the WB HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025. The council has issued the subject-wise question paper pattern for the higher secondary exams.
The notification issued by the board, to remove any ambiguity, regarding the paper pattern, subject-wise question patterns are provided along with the notification. A 2X formula has been followed in almost all cases with providing alternatives in the question paper where X is the number of questions to be attempted for a certain unit or topic
WB HS Semester Exam Pattern - Click Here
How to Check WB HS Semester Exam Pattern 2025
The PDF link for candidates to check the WB HS semester exam pattern is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps provided below to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCHSE
Step 2: Scroll down to latest notification
Step 3: Click on the WB HS Semester exam pattern link
Step 4: The subject-wise exam pattern PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Also Read: PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 Declared, Download Punjab Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Results at pseb.ac.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation