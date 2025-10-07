Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

WBCHSE HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025 Released, Check Subject-wise PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 7, 2025, 14:02 IST

West Bengal Board has issued a clarification regarding the WB HS Semester 4 exam pattern 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the subject-wise exam pattern and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WBCHSE HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025
WBCHSE HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The West Bengal board has issued the subject-wise exam pattern for HS Semester 4
  • Exam pattern PDF available at wbchse.wb.gov.in
  • Pattern includes section-wise marks with the number of questions to attempt

WB HS Semester Exam 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has issued details of the WB HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025. The council has issued the subject-wise question paper pattern for the higher secondary exams.

The notification issued by the board, to remove any ambiguity, regarding the paper pattern, subject-wise question patterns are provided along with the notification. A 2X formula has been followed in almost all cases with providing alternatives in the question paper where X is the number of questions to be attempted for a certain unit or topic 

WB HS Semester Exam Pattern - Click Here

How to Check WB HS Semester Exam Pattern 2025

The PDF link for candidates to check the WB HS semester exam pattern is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps provided below to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCHSE

Step 2: Scroll down to latest notification

Step 3: Click on the WB HS Semester exam pattern link

Step 4: The subject-wise exam pattern PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference  

Also Read: PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 Declared, Download Punjab Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Results at pseb.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News