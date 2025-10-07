WBCHSE HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025 Released, Check Subject-wise PDF Here

WB HS Semester Exam 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has issued details of the WB HS Semester 4 Exam Pattern 2025. The council has issued the subject-wise question paper pattern for the higher secondary exams.

The notification issued by the board, to remove any ambiguity, regarding the paper pattern, subject-wise question patterns are provided along with the notification. A 2X formula has been followed in almost all cases with providing alternatives in the question paper where X is the number of questions to be attempted for a certain unit or topic

