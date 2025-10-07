IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 Released at ifsca.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 has been released by the IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) for the posts of Assistant Manager on its official website. The Phase I exam for the Assistant Manager posts is scheduled to be held on October 11, 2025 across the country. 

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 : The IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) has released the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 for the posts of Assistant Manager on its official website. The Phase I exam for the Assistant Manager posts is scheduled to be held on October 11, 2025 across the country. Candidates who will qualify in phase I round will have to appear for Phase II round which is scheduled to be held on November 15, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for various posts can download their respective IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the IFSCA i.e., www.ifsca.gov.in. Candidates are required to use their login credentials to download the call letter which can be downloaded on or before October 11, 2025.

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 

To gain entry to the International Financial Services Centres Authority Examination Hall, candidates must have their IFSCA Grade A Admit Card with them. Candidates can download the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 Overview 

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Phase I exam for the Assistant Manager posts i Examination is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

Institution  International Financial Services Centres Authority
Post Name Assistant Manager
Exam Date  October 11, 2025
Admit card status  Out
Official Website  https://www.ifsca.gov.in/

How to download the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the IFSCA Grade A recruitment examination:

  1. Go to the IFSCA's official website at www.ifsca.gov.in.
  2. Click on the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 button located on the side.
  3. This will take you to a new page where you will see a link that says 'Click here to download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card.'
  4. Click on the link to go to a new page where you need to enter your registration number and date of birth or password, which you received during online registration.
  5. Enter the captcha image and log in.
  6. Once logged in, you can download your IFSCA Grade A Call Letter 2025.
  7. Remember to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.


