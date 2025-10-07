IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 Released at ifsca.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 : The IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) has released the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 for the posts of Assistant Manager on its official website. The Phase I exam for the Assistant Manager posts is scheduled to be held on October 11, 2025 across the country. Candidates who will qualify in phase I round will have to appear for Phase II round which is scheduled to be held on November 15, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for various posts can download their respective IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the IFSCA i.e., www.ifsca.gov.in. Candidates are required to use their login credentials to download the call letter which can be downloaded on or before October 11, 2025.

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025

To gain entry to the International Financial Services Centres Authority Examination Hall, candidates must have their IFSCA Grade A Admit Card with them. Candidates can download the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-